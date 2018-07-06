Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Download your apps

All me
Global
Tickets Shop
Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis
Topic

Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis

Main News Photos Videos Shop Now
Previous Next
Formula 1 / British GP / Breaking news

Toro Rosso copies Ferrari mirrors design

shares
comments
Toro Rosso copies Ferrari mirrors design
Giorgio Piola
By: Giorgio Piola
Co-author: Jonathan Noble
Jul 6, 2018, 11:05 AM

Toro Rosso has copied Ferrari's lead in introducing channelled wing mirrors on to its cars at the British Grand Prix.

With Toro Rosso pushing to improve its STR13 thanks to it being involved in an ultra-tight midfield battle, the mirrors show that the team is not leaving any stone unturned in its efforts.

The mirror idea is that by effectively opening up its face, a channel can be created through the mirror to help better manage airflow over the rest of the car. The air can then be directed to a specific place along the sidepod area.

Ordinarily the mirror is considered an interference and a source of drag rather than performance improvement – which is why teams have always tried to find ways to minimise their disturbance on the rest of the car.

Ferrari introduced the idea on its SF71H at the start of this season (see below), and has committed to the concept even though its mirrors are now mounted on the halo.

Ferrari SF71H side pods
Ferrari SF71H side pods

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Mercedes changes

Toro Rosso was not the only team to trial a different mirror design, as Mercedes appeared with a double mirror in practice.

The extra structure fitted below the standard mirror could be a visibility test for a potential change of mirror design, or be about data gathering of tyre temperatures with lenses appearing to have been incorporated.

It is unclear if this bigger mirror housing is something that will only be run in practice, or will be carried forward into the rest of the weekend.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W09 mirror
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W09 mirror

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Next Formula 1 article
Toro Rosso eyeing Ticktum as Hartley's 2019 replacement

Previous article

Toro Rosso eyeing Ticktum as Hartley's 2019 replacement

Next article

British GP: Hamilton leads FP1, trouble for Verstappen

British GP: Hamilton leads FP1, trouble for Verstappen

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event British GP
Location Silverstone
Author Giorgio Piola
Article type Breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Renault responds to Horner's Hungary criticism
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault responds to Horner's Hungary criticism

Jul 30, 2018

Latest videos
A closer look at the F1 2018 game 02:31
Formula 1

A closer look at the F1 2018 game

Red Bull and Renault schism opens again 02:01
Formula 1

Red Bull and Renault schism opens again

Shop Our Store
Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis

Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis

Shop Now

News in depth
Latest F1 tech updates in post-Hungarian GP testing
Formula 1

Latest F1 tech updates in post-Hungarian GP testing

Strategy Report: How wet qualifying opened the door for Mercedes
Formula 1

Strategy Report: How wet qualifying opened the door for Mercedes

Vandoorne: Hungary shows things
Formula 1

Vandoorne: Hungary shows things "back to normal"

Leave Us Your Feedback
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.