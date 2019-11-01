Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
United States GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
08 Hours
:
50 Minutes
:
24 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
14 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
28 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 teams must give rookies two FP1 outings from 2021

shares
comments
F1 teams must give rookies two FP1 outings from 2021
By:
Nov 1, 2019, 5:49 AM

Formula 1 teams will be obliged to run a rookie driver in two Friday practice sessions over the course of the season from 2021.

Presently, teams may choose to replace one of their race drivers to field a test or reserve, which usually happens in the opening 90-minute session on Friday.

With testing limited this has been a significant opportunity for several drivers to get valuable on-track experience in recent years, such as 2019 rookies Lando Norris, Antonio Giovinazzi and George Russell.

However, in 2019 only two teams have opted to field a non-race driver in FP1: Williams with reserve driver and 2020 seat hopeful Nicholas Latifi at several races, and Toro Rosso with local racer Naoki Yamamoto in Japan.

F1 has sought to make FP1 more valuable for rookie drivers by awarding drivers who successfully complete 100km during a free practice session one additional superlicence point per grand prix weekend, as long as they do not pick up any licence penalty points.

The number of points that can be earned from free practice sessions will be limited to 10 across three seasons.

More F1 2021 news:

In addition to this, the newly-published sporting regulations for 2021 make it “mandatory” for teams to field a non-race driver in Friday practice on two occasions throughout the season. 

It stresses that the participating driver may not have participated in more than two grands prix in their career.

While that will present a loophole to any team which signs a rookie for 2021, because they will automatically satisfy the criteria at their first two races of the season, it guarantees teams that do not usually field a driver in FP1 will have to do so.

For example, if that rule was in place in 2019, then Mercedes, Ferrari, Red Bull, Renault, Haas and Racing Point would have to field a different driver in FP1.

Drivers will need a superlicence or Friday-only superlicence to qualify.

A Friday-only superlicence is easier to attain as a drivers needs to have completed six Formula 2 events or accumulated 25 superlicence.

Next article
US GP: Best images from Austin on Thursday

Previous article

US GP: Best images from Austin on Thursday
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Scott Mitchell

Race hub

United States GP

United States GP

1 Nov - 3 Nov
FP1 Starts in
08 Hours
:
50 Minutes
:
24 Seconds
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1 Fri 1 Nov
17:00
11:00
FP2 Fri 1 Nov
21:00
15:00
FP3 Sat 2 Nov
19:00
13:00
QU Sat 2 Nov
22:00
16:00
Race Sun 3 Nov
20:10
13:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Verstappen says Hamilton, Vettel comment "disrespectful"

2
Formula 1

Gallery: F1’s ‘futuristic’ 2021 car design from all angles

3
MotoGP

Quartararo to race factory-spec Yamaha in 2020

12m
4
Formula 1

F1's new 2021 rules finally approved

5
NASCAR Cup

Stewart says Button’s interest in NASCAR is “great for our sport”

Latest videos

Tata Communications: Ross Brawn – finding new F1 audiences without alienating the traditional ones 04:04
Formula 1

Tata Communications: Ross Brawn – finding new F1 audiences without alienating the traditional ones

10 times F1 rule changes created ugly cars 10:43
Formula 1

10 times F1 rule changes created ugly cars

A lap of COTA in F1 2019 01:45
Formula 1

A lap of COTA in F1 2019

Why Ferrari would be happy for a rival to protest its F1 engine 05:01
Formula 1

Why Ferrari would be happy for a rival to protest its F1 engine

Starting Grid for the Mexican GP 00:47
Formula 1

Starting Grid for the Mexican GP

Latest news

F1 teams must give rookies two FP1 outings from 2021
F1

F1 teams must give rookies two FP1 outings from 2021

US GP: Best images from Austin on Thursday
F1

US GP: Best images from Austin on Thursday

Ricciardo pays tribute to Longhorns with Austin helmet design
F1

Ricciardo pays tribute to Longhorns with Austin helmet design

Haas to test new front wing as it evaluates 2020 concepts
F1

Haas to test new front wing as it evaluates 2020 concepts

F1 bodywork spec to be frozen before FP1 in 2021
F1

F1 bodywork spec to be frozen before FP1 in 2021

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.