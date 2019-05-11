Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Spanish GP / Practice report

Spanish GP: Hamilton outpaces Leclerc by 0.5s in FP3

shares
comments
Spanish GP: Hamilton outpaces Leclerc by 0.5s in FP3
By:
9m ago

Lewis Hamilton dominated final practice for the Spanish Grand Prix as a late off for George Russell prevented any final improvements ahead of Formula 1 qualifying.

Mercedes driver Hamilton enjoyed a commanding advantage over the chasing Ferraris in FP3, which ended under red flags when Russell lost the rear of his Williams at Turn 4 and ended up in the wall backwards after travelling through the gravel.

That stopped three drivers – Red Bull's Pierre Gasly, Renault driver Nico Hulkenberg and McLaren's Lando Norris – completing a final new-tyre run and some from improving on a second flying lap on softs.

However, it did nothing to impact the gap Hamilton had over the next-best driver, Charles Leclerc.

Hamilton's eventual best was a 1m16.568s, more than half a second clear of the two Ferraris.

Leclerc pipped Sebastian Vettel by 0.073s, a tiny margin that was still big enough for Valtteri Bottas to slot into and steal third from Vettel.

Bottas's session started badly when he caused a seven-minute red flag by spinning on his out-lap at Turn 5 and beaching his car in the gravel.

After the Mercedes was recovered Bottas did join the action but the Friday pacesetter ended up 0.555s slower than teammate Hamilton.

Vettel, demoted to fourth by Bottas's improvement, had his own spin when he lost the rear mid-corner at the chicane early in the session.

He ended up only a fraction faster than the leading Haas of Romain Grosjean as the American team challenged the established frontrunners in final practice.

Grosjean believes Haas can "play" with Red Bull in Spain and his pace in FP3, 0.624s off the pace and within a tenth of both Ferraris and Bottas.

Kevin Magnussen also got ahead of the two Red Bulls in the second Haas, lapping sixth fastest and 0.962s off the pace.

Max Verstappen was Red Bull's leading man, partly thanks to Gasly being denied a final run.

Verstappen was fractionally slower than Magnussen, 0.990s behind Hamilton, but encountered traffic in the final sector of his first lap on new tyres at the end of the session.

Toro Rosso driver Alex Albon finished the session eighth, while Kimi Raikkonen's Alfa Romeo and the McLaren of Carlos Sainz completed the top 10.

Cla Driver Chassis Laps Time Gap
1 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 14 1'16.568  
2 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 16 1'17.099 0.531
3 Finland Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 9 1'17.123 0.555
4 Germany Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 15 1'17.172 0.604
5 France Romain Grosjean Haas 15 1'17.192 0.624
6 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas 15 1'17.530 0.962
7 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 12 1'17.558 0.990
8 Thailand Alex Albon Toro Rosso 16 1'17.864 1.296
9 Finland Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 17 1'17.969 1.401
10 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr. McLaren 17 1'18.003 1.435
11 Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat Toro Rosso 17 1'18.105 1.537
12 Germany Nico Hulkenberg Renault 17 1'18.350 1.782
13 Mexico Sergio Perez Racing Point 12 1'18.656 2.088
14 France Pierre Gasly Red Bull 12 1'18.693 2.125
15 Canada Lance Stroll Racing Point 16 1'18.734 2.166
16 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 14 1'18.740 2.172
17 Australia Daniel Ricciardo Renault 14 1'18.974 2.406
18 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 14 1'19.007 2.439
19 United Kingdom George Russell Williams 16 1'19.421 2.853
20 Poland Robert Kubica Williams 18 1'20.570 4.002
View full results
Next article
Sirotkin set for Pirelli mule car running with Renault

Previous article

Sirotkin set for Pirelli mule car running with Renault
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Spanish GP
Author Scott Mitchell
Be first to get
breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Spanish GP: Hamilton outpaces Leclerc by 0.5s in FP3 Spanish GP
Formula 1 / Practice report

Spanish GP: Hamilton outpaces Leclerc by 0.5s in FP3

9m ago
Imola WSBK: Davies beats Rea in disrupted qualifying Article
World Superbike

Imola WSBK: Davies beats Rea in disrupted qualifying

Haas "in the mix" with Red Bull at Barcelona, says Grosjean Article
Formula 1

Haas "in the mix" with Red Bull at Barcelona, says Grosjean

Latest videos
Virtual hot lap of the Barcelona F1 track 01:54
Formula 1

Virtual hot lap of the Barcelona F1 track

14h ago
Red Bull and McLaren reveal aggressive F1 upgrades at Spanish GP 07:21
Formula 1

Red Bull and McLaren reveal aggressive F1 upgrades at Spanish GP

18h ago

News in depth
Spanish GP: Hamilton outpaces Leclerc by 0.5s in FP3
Formula 1

Spanish GP: Hamilton outpaces Leclerc by 0.5s in FP3

Sirotkin set for Pirelli mule car running with Renault
Formula 1

Sirotkin set for Pirelli mule car running with Renault

Haas "in the mix" with Red Bull at Barcelona, says Grosjean
Formula 1

Haas "in the mix" with Red Bull at Barcelona, says Grosjean

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.