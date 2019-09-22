Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
German GP
25 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
FP1 in
4 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
FP1 in
18 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
33 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
31 Oct
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
40 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
53 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
67 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Singapore GP / Race report

Singapore GP: Vettel beats Leclerc to end victory drought

shares
comments
Singapore GP: Vettel beats Leclerc to end victory drought
By:
Sep 22, 2019, 2:12 PM

Sebastian Vettel scored his first Formula 1 victory in over a year as Charles Leclerc criticised a Ferrari decision he did not think was "fair" in the Singapore Grand Prix.

Leclerc led the opening phase of the race from pole position but fell behind Vettel after Ferrari pit the second-placed car first, which Vettel converted into a first win of the season to end a drought stretching back to the 2018 Belgian Grand Prix.

After being told to save his engine 15 laps from the finish, Leclerc's response to Ferrari included: "I just don't think it is fair, but I won't do anything stupid."

Max Verstappen completed the podium for Red Bull, after early second-place runner Lewis Hamilton slipped to fourth after the longest opening stint of any of the frontrunners.

Hamilton led the pursuit of Leclerc in the opening stages, but Leclerc was managing his pace and backed up the front group.

That prevented any of the drivers from the big three teams from attempting an undercut until lap 19, as the midfield package remained too close to the frontrunners.

However, once those in the midfield started to pit, a gap emerged – and Verstappen looked set to be the first to utilise that as he complained of fading rear tyres.

At the same time, Ferrari brought in third-placed Vettel, which also gave him the chance to use fresh tyres to get ahead of Hamilton.

Leclerc stopped one later, but Vettel's pace advantage was sufficient to leapfrog his teammate – vexing Leclerc but moving Ferrari from first and third into a provisional, net one-two.

Mercedes opted to extend Hamilton's stint out front by six laps compared to Leclerc and his pace faded considerably on ageing softs.

Hamilton's pace was so poor that Mercedes even ordered Valtteri Bottas, who had already stopped from fifth place, to back off the lap before Hamilton's pitstop.

This was to prevent Hamilton losing track position to both Bottas and the second Red Bull of Alex Albon, thus protecting fourth and fifth for Mercedes.

Once behind, Leclerc started to pressure Vettel but lost ground to his teammate as they worked their way through the midfield cars running long.

Vettel's progress to the front included an aggressive move on Pierre Gasly's Toro Rosso, and when he got there he had to manage three safety-car periods.

The first of those came when Romain Grosjean and George Russell collided and the Williams was turned into the wall exiting Turn 8 on lap 36.

Vettel faced no threat at the restart on lap 41 but the safety car emerged again three laps later, after the Racing Point of Sergio Perez stopped on the straight between Turns 10 and 11 with an unknown problem.

That took three laps to clear, during which Leclerc requested "everything" for the restart but was told by Ferrari to manage the engine and "bring the car home".

"Yeah, I won't do anything stupid - it's not my goal," Leclerc responded. "I want us to finish one-two, I just think it's not fair. This won't change, I won't be stupid."

One final safety car period stood between Vettel and victory, thanks to Daniil Kvyat lunging Kimi Raikkonen at the first corner on lap 50, breaking the Alfa Romeo's front left wheel and putting Raikkonen out on the spot.

A one-lap safety car appearance followed, after which the race continued without interruption as Vettel won by 1.6s.

Verstappen fended off Hamilton to complete the top three at a race Red Bull and Honda had hoped to challenge for victory, but a return to the podium was reward for the team's decision to stop in parallel with Vettel while running fourth early on.

Bottas finished fifth, missing out on fastest lap late on after dropping away from Hamilton to get clear air, with Albon in sixth place.

Lando Norris was an excellent seventh for McLaren. He assumed the lead of the midfield fight after teammate Carlos Sainz and Renault's Nico Hulkenberg collided on the opening lap.

Hulkenberg dived inside Sainz at the fast Turn 4 right-hander, clobbering the right-rear of the McLaren and forcing Sainz to limp back to the pits.

Norris moved ahead of Hulkenberg when the German was forced into the pits at the end of the lap with damage, and serenely controlled the best-of-the-rest contest thereafter.

Pierre Gasly battled to eighth with a strong drive aided by a long first stint and a gutsy outside pass on Kevin Magnussen after a safety car restart.

Hulkenberg recovered to ninth ahead of Antonio Giovinazzi, who led briefly as Alfa committed him to a long first stint but dropped right back at one stage after being hit by Daniel Ricciardo.

Cla Driver Chassis Gap
1 Germany Sebastian Vettel Ferrari  
2 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 2.641
3 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 3.821
4 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 4.608
5 Finland Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 6.119
6 Thailand Alex Albon Red Bull 11.663
7 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 14.769
8 France Pierre Gasly Toro Rosso 15.547
9 Germany Nico Hulkenberg Renault 16.718
10 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 17.855
11 France Romain Grosjean Haas 35.436
12 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr. McLaren 35.974
13 Canada Lance Stroll Racing Point 36.419
14 Australia Daniel Ricciardo Renault 37.660
15 Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat Toro Rosso 38.178
16 Poland Robert Kubica Williams 47.024
17 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas 1'26.522
  Finland Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo  
  Mexico Sergio Perez Racing Point  
  United Kingdom George Russell Williams  
View full results
Next article
The Singapore GP as it happened

Previous article

The Singapore GP as it happened

Next article

Leclerc frustrated by "not fair" Ferrari strategy in Singapore

Leclerc frustrated by "not fair" Ferrari strategy in Singapore
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Singapore GP
Author Scott Mitchell

Race hub

Singapore GP

Singapore GP

19 Sep - 22 Sep
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1 Fri 20 Sep
03:30
16:30
FP2 Fri 20 Sep
07:30
20:30
FP3 Sat 21 Sep
05:00
18:00
QU Sat 21 Sep
08:00
21:00
Race Sun 22 Sep
07:10
20:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Singapore GP: Vettel beats Leclerc to end victory drought

21m
2
Formula 1

The Singapore GP as it happened

2h
3
Formula 1

Bottas says unplanned Hamilton move hurt him in Q3

4
MotoGP

Aragon MotoGP: Marquez closes on sixth title with win

2h
5
Formula 1

Revealed: The changes that transformed Ferrari in Singapore

Latest videos

Starting Grid for the Singapore GP 00:56
Formula 1

Starting Grid for the Singapore GP

Why Kubica's 'astonishing' F1 comeback fell short 13:24
Formula 1

Why Kubica's 'astonishing' F1 comeback fell short

A lap of Singapore in F1 2019 01:49
Formula 1

A lap of Singapore in F1 2019

Hulkenberg's 2020 F1 options after shock Haas decision 05:22
Formula 1

Hulkenberg's 2020 F1 options after shock Haas decision

Vettel and Coulthard: test-drive at Sochi track 01:49
Formula 1

Vettel and Coulthard: test-drive at Sochi track

Latest news

Leclerc frustrated by "not fair" Ferrari strategy in Singapore
F1

Leclerc frustrated by "not fair" Ferrari strategy in Singapore

Singapore GP: Vettel beats Leclerc to end victory drought
F1

Singapore GP: Vettel beats Leclerc to end victory drought

The Singapore GP as it happened
F1

The Singapore GP as it happened

FIA approves extra Pirelli 2020 tyre test
F1

FIA approves extra Pirelli 2020 tyre test

Mercedes needs "enormous" pace difference to beat Leclerc
F1

Mercedes needs "enormous" pace difference to beat Leclerc

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.