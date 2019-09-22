Formula 1
Formula 1 / Singapore GP / Breaking news

Bottas team order "not great" but necessary - Wolff

shares
comments
Bottas team order "not great" but necessary - Wolff
By:
Co-author: Scott Mitchell
Sep 22, 2019, 6:11 PM

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff admitted the team did not feel good in having to make the call for Valtteri Bottas to back off and avoid overtaking Lewis Hamilton with an undercut during their pitstops in the Singapore Grand Prix.

Bottas had been pitted earlier than Hamilton as the team tried to find a way to get past the lead Ferrari cars, but its decision to extend the world champion’s first stint opened up the risk of him falling behind his Finnish teammate.

Just before Hamilton’s stop, Mercedes strategist James Vowles was heard over the radio instructing Bottas to back off by several seconds and hold up the pursuing Alex Albon to ensure that both cars did not leapfrog the British driver.

Wolff confessed that it was not an easy message to deliver, but says it had no choice because of the way the powerful undercut was helping cars that pitted first.

“It's not a great call that we made there, but the undercut was more powerful than everybody expected,” said Wolff. “I don't think that Ferrari wanted to swap their drivers, with letting Sebastian pit first. And we risked Lewis' position by keeping him out in order to protect the win.

“This is why we held Valtteri back to keep Albon behind, because Lewis would've come out behind Albon. So overall the team result would've been worse than with Valtteri doing that. We owe him that place.”

More from Singapore GP:

While Bottas admitted that backing off to avoid overtaking his world championship rival felt unnatural, and looked harsh from the outside, he said it would have made no sense for Mercedes to have give him freedom to pass Hamilton.

Asked by Motorsport.com if he was disappointed when the call came, Bottas said: “Well I knew it already at that point because there are certain rules we follow.

“Always before the pitstop, the one who's qualified better, the one who's ahead still before the pitstops, always gets the priority. Obviously you can then choose to go short or long. He chose to go long and then it's me behind and that's how it goes. If I would have gone flat-out and undercut him, Albon also would have.

“So I completely see the point from the team on that and I know he will do the same if it's vice versa. I will make sure that it will be the same vice versa, and I trust it will be.”

He added: “Obviously from the outside it looks pretty bad and from my side being in that situation it's completely against your instincts to back off and not overtake your teammate – that doesn’t make any sense.

“But it’s been there, that kind of rule, since I don’t know how long in the team – at least since I joined. But it is both ways - it’s not for Lewis, it is both ways. So, it’s okay.”

