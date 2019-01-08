Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Sainz hopes McLaren will "remember" how to win

shares
comments
Sainz hopes McLaren will
Scott Mitchell
By: Scott Mitchell
Jan 8, 2019, 10:55 AM

Carlos Sainz is hopeful McLaren will "remember" how to win again because he has "a lot of trust" in Formula 1's second-most successful team.

McLaren has won 182 races and sits only behind Ferrari (235 victories) in the all-time list, but has suffered six winless seasons and not scored a podium since the 2014 opener in Australia.

Its 2018 season was blighted by an inherent aerodynamic problem the team claims to have understood for a fresh start in 2019, when Sainz joins alongside Formula 2 graduate Lando Norris.

"I want to see better results than this year," said Sainz of what would represent progress in 2019. "They also want to see it.

"Also [we want] evolution through the year. It's a bit of everything. McLaren are perfectly capable of that. That's why I'm going there.

"I have a lot of trust in the second most successful ever F1 team. They've won [before], hopefully they will remember how to do it [again].

"Little by little, in a mid-term project, they start going back to the top."

McLaren has had to do some soul-searching over the last year as it emerged its chassis was not up to standard following the switch to Renault power.

It had spent most of the previous three seasons criticising engine partner Honda for a lack of performance and reliability holding it back.

McLaren has shaken up its leadership and technical structure in its bid to return to winning ways and Sainz said he sees the project as "a bit of both" medium-term planning and the chance to rise up the order quickly.

"I want, as a driver, but also as a fan, to see the team going forward," said Sainz.

"So, if we manage to get a good first year next year and a good head start on how things are going to evolve I really think I can create a family out of McLaren and spend a few years there.

"That's my target at the moment. I'm going there going year-by-year, but also thinking about trying to be one of the key factors helping McLaren go back to the top.

"Because of that I'm extremely motivated, I'm extremely looking forward to it."

Next article
Red Bull says Honda giving it 'party mode' for first time

Previous article

Red Bull says Honda giving it 'party mode' for first time

Next article

How Binotto will change Ferrari for the better

How Binotto will change Ferrari for the better
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Carlos Sainz Jr. Shop Now
Teams McLaren Shop Now
Author Scott Mitchell

Red zone: trending stories

"No point" staying in F1 without change – Steiner
Formula 1 / Breaking news

"No point" staying in F1 without change – Steiner

10h ago
McLaren Article
Formula 1

McLaren "anticipating a good F1 car" in 2019

Ducati names Article
MotoGP

Ducati names "three good candidates" for 2020 MotoGP ride

Latest videos
Giovinazzi's 2019 F1 target 02:54
Formula 1

Giovinazzi's 2019 F1 target

1h ago
Big interview, part 2: McLaren’s Zak Brown 05:56
Formula 1

Big interview, part 2: McLaren’s Zak Brown

2h ago

Shop Our Store

Carlos Sainz Jr.

Shop Now

McLaren

Shop Now

News in depth
F1’s iconic cars: The Ferrari 312 by Giorgio Piola
Formula 1

F1’s iconic cars: The Ferrari 312 by Giorgio Piola

Toro Rosso willing to make more sacrifices for Red Bull
Formula 1

Toro Rosso willing to make more sacrifices for Red Bull

Giovinazzi: Don't compare me to Leclerc
Formula 1

Giovinazzi: Don't compare me to Leclerc

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.