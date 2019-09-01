Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
British GP
11 Jul
-
14 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
German GP
25 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
Race in
04 Hours
:
22 Minutes
:
51 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
FP1 in
5 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
FP1 in
18 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
FP1 in
25 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
FP1 in
39 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
54 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
31 Oct
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
61 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
75 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
89 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Sainz says McLaren must keep development focus on 2019

shares
comments
Sainz says McLaren must keep development focus on 2019
By:
Co-author: Jake Boxall-Legge
Sep 1, 2019, 8:22 AM

Carlos Sainz thinks it vital that McLaren doesn't switch off development of its 2019 car to get a headstart on next year, as its experiments continued with a new suspension development in Belgium.

Lando Norris trialled the latest idea (see sidebar below) during Friday free practice at Spa-Francorchamps, as the team conducted back-to-back tests as it looked for new ideas to improve the handling of its MCL34.

Although the team holds a comfortable 39-point advantage over Toro Rosso in the fight for fourth place in the constructors' championship, Sainz is clear that it must not think that it can now abandon improving the current challenger to throw all its efforts on 2020.

"I think as tight as the midfield is, if you lose focus on this year you very quickly get yourself into a bit of pressure towards the end of the year," said Sainz, when asked by Motorsport.com about how the team should balance its car plans.

"And with the extra pressure, you never know what can happen in F1. So it is better to focus on this year, especially because next year the car is an evolution of this year. Anything that you can learn from this year in trying to evolve this year's car, so you will improve next year's car at the same time.

"So I am 100% convinced that we need to keep working on this year, especially because in terms of pace the margin is a lot smaller than the points margin we have. We need to keep working hard on this year to make sure we keep learning for next year."

Although McLaren was pleased to get itself into the best-of-the-rest slot in the points table over the first half of 2019, Sainz says that it needs to use the remainder of the year to prove its pace.

"We outperformed [others] at a very high level on Sundays, which is giving us that edge over the midfield," he said.

"We all assume we are not the fastest midfield car, as we saw at many circuits this year. We are just consistently there or thereabouts. But it comes to race day and there is good execution and it helps us get a lot of points.

"We agree we haven't been fourth fastest as many times as we would like to be, so probably that will be more the main target for the second half of the season: to make sure we keep trying things in order to try to help next year's development car that is running in the wind tunnel. Let's keep learning from this year to apply it for next year."

New suspension set-up

McLaren MCL34 front brake drum detail

McLaren MCL34 front brake drum detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

McLaren's new suspension set-up features a reworked upright mounting, featuring a larger extension for the top wishbone to connect to.

Previously, the horn-shaped extension had the wishbone sit on top of it, but this has now been made larger and allows the wishbone to connect to the side.

In doing so, this shortens the overall wishbone length and redefines the manner in which the suspension travels on turn-in.

It appears that McLaren wishes to further reduce the amount of roll in the corners, providing the car with a more stable aerodynamic platform along with a more consistent level of tyre contact.

Lando Norris trialled the design in free practice, while Sainz continued with the specification of suspension first debuted in France.

Then, the team added an en vogue suspension pushrod bracket to assist with maintaining a consistent ride height in the corners.

McLaren also tested the new suspension layout in first practice with an array of Kiel probes to assess the aerodynamic effect of the mounting point.

Next article
F1 to hold a minute's silence for late Hubert

Previous article

F1 to hold a minute's silence for late Hubert
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Carlos Sainz Jr. Shop Now
Teams McLaren Shop Now
Author Jonathan Noble

Race hub

Belgian GP

Belgian GP

29 Aug - 1 Sep
Race Starts in
04 Hours
:
22 Minutes
:
51 Seconds
session date
Local time
Your time
 content
FP1 Fri 30 Aug
10:00
11:00
FP2 Fri 30 Aug
14:00
15:00
FP3 Sat 31 Aug
11:00
12:00
QU Sat 31 Aug
14:00
15:00
Race Sun 1 Sep
14:10
15:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
FIA F2

Correa listed as stable after surgery for crash injuries

2
FIA F2

F2 driver Hubert killed in Spa-Francorchamps crash

3
Formula 1

F1 to hold a minute's silence for late Hubert

33m

Latest videos

Starting Grid for the Belgian GP 00:56
Formula 1

Starting Grid for the Belgian GP

What Renault and Ocon must to do avoid 'negative attention' in F1 2020 06:57
Formula 1

What Renault and Ocon must to do avoid 'negative attention' in F1 2020

2020 F1 calendar revealed - what's new? 03:22
Formula 1

2020 F1 calendar revealed - what's new?

Why Mercedes chose Bottas over Ocon for F1 2020 05:21
Formula 1

Why Mercedes chose Bottas over Ocon for F1 2020

The story of Michael Schumacher's one-off GP2 test 03:25
Formula 1

The story of Michael Schumacher's one-off GP2 test

Latest news

Sainz says McLaren must keep development focus on 2019
F1

Sainz says McLaren must keep development focus on 2019

F1 to hold a minute's silence for late Hubert
F1

F1 to hold a minute's silence for late Hubert

Renault felt "inspired" by late F1 protege Hubert
F2

Renault felt "inspired" by late F1 protege Hubert

Belgian GP: Starting grid in pictures
F1

Belgian GP: Starting grid in pictures

Leclerc asked Ferrari to abandon "perfect slipstream"
F1

Leclerc asked Ferrari to abandon "perfect slipstream"

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
5 Sep
Tickets
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.