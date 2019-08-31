Renault felt "inspired" by late F1 protege Hubert

Hubert died on Saturday from injuries sustained in a big accident early in the Belgian Grand Prix-supporting feature race.

Many tributes have been paid to Hubert, with F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton calling him a “hero”.

Renault has now issued its own statement in honour of Hubert, who became a fully-fledged Renault junior for this season after winning the 2018 GP3 title as an affiliate of its driver programme.

The Frenchman, who had won two races in his rookie F2 season, has been described as a “huge talent who who also brought great energy and positivity to his championship, his teams and the Renault Sport Academy”.

Renault F1 boss Cyril Abiteboul said: “Our thoughts are with Anthoine’s friends and family at this tragic time.

"Anthoine was a bright young man. His performance and conduct on and off track was that of a true gentleman and it was a pleasure and honour to have had him within our Academy.

“He will be sorely missed by our teams at Enstone and Viry. His spirit will remain with the team and we will race in his memory.”

Hubert was one of the brightest young talents in French motorsport.

He won the French F4 title in his first year of car racing in 2013, before taking multiple wins in Renault’s Eurocup and Alps categories two years later.

The 22-year-old won races in every category he contested during his career, including as a rookie in European Formula 3 in 2016.

Renault’s statement added: “His smile and sunny personality lit up our formidable group of young drivers, who had formed tight and enduring bonds.

“His strong results in F2 this season, including wins on home soil in Monaco and France, inspired not just the other recruits but also the wider Renault Sport Racing group.”