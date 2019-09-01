Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
British GP
11 Jul
-
14 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
German GP
25 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
Race in
02 Hours
:
55 Minutes
:
26 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
FP1 in
4 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
FP1 in
18 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
FP1 in
25 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
FP1 in
39 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
54 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
31 Oct
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
61 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
75 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
88 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Belgian GP / Breaking news

Hamilton: No point worrying about engine failures

shares
comments
Hamilton: No point worrying about engine failures
By:
Co-author: Scott Mitchell
Sep 1, 2019, 9:12 AM

Lewis Hamilton says there is no point in worrying about the reliability of his Mercedes engine in the Belgian Grand Prix, despite the failures in other cars.

Mercedes introduced an upgraded power unit at Spa, but it has already suffered two issues with both Sergio Perez at Racing Point and Robert Kubica at Williams hitting problems.

Read Also:

The double trouble will be a cause for concern for Mercedes as all its power units are identical spec, but Hamilton said that that was more a headache for his team to deal with than him.

"I don't know the details of why the engines have gone, so I have nothing to worry about currently because I don't know anything about it really," said the Briton, who qualified third for the race.

"I'm sure they're trying to analyse it and they'll give us a bit of an idea – but still, I've just got to keep my head down and do what I do and what will be will be. There's not much I can do about it, so there's no point worrying about it. "

Hamilton is heading in to the Belgian Grand Prix aware that Ferrari has a sizeable advantage in single-lap pace, but may be more vulnerable over longer runs.

That is why despite pole position man Charles Leclerc being seven tenths clear on Saturday, the world championship leader believes he has a chance of success in the race.

Read Also:

"Congratulations to Charles, he's been so quick all weekend," said Hamilton. "But I think in the long run we can at least give them a bit of a challenge tomorrow. I think a bit of the straight speed, which is where generally all the [Ferrari] speed is, it's usually not there so much in the race.

"So hopefully we'll be there or thereabout with them tomorrow and can put in maybe some interesting strategies, we'll see. "

Hamilton's efforts on Saturday in Belgium were hit by a crash in final free practice, which forced his Mercedes team to pull out all the stops to get it fixed in time to allow him to qualifying.

While such incidents are incredibly rare for Hamilton, he said it was wrong of people to read too much into it.

"You're looking way too deep into it, man," when asked if he had had a lapse of concentration. "Shit happens. I'm only human.

"I think my track record has been pretty good but it sometimes happens and yes, it's frustrating and it never feels good, whether it's in your first year or if it's in your 13th year whatever, it doesn't really make any difference. But you can always learn from it.

"There's always a silver lining, there's always an opportunity to pick yourself up, to rebuild and there's always an experience with your guys and I think today was a massive challenge for the team.

"I think they did an exceptional job and I'm really happy, generally, with the job that I did in qualifying, so collectively it's a positive.

"But I go in the back of the garage and I see my broken parts and I'm like 'oh my baby' but they'll fix it, they'll fix those parts hopefully or maybe I'll have to put them up in Toto's office or something and sign it and say sorry."

Next article
Sainz says McLaren must keep development focus on 2019

Previous article

Sainz says McLaren must keep development focus on 2019

Next article

Giovinazzi set for back-of-grid start at Spa

Giovinazzi set for back-of-grid start at Spa
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Belgian GP
Drivers Lewis Hamilton Shop Now
Teams Mercedes Shop Now
Author Jonathan Noble

Race hub

Belgian GP

Belgian GP

29 Aug - 1 Sep
Race Starts in
02 Hours
:
55 Minutes
:
26 Seconds
session date
Local time
Your time
 content
FP1 Fri 30 Aug
05:00
11:00
FP2 Fri 30 Aug
09:00
15:00
FP3 Sat 31 Aug
06:00
12:00
QU Sat 31 Aug
09:00
15:00
Race Sun 1 Sep
09:10
15:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Hamilton: No point worrying about engine failures

1h
2
FIA F2

F2 driver Hubert killed in Spa-Francorchamps crash

3
FIA F2

Correa listed as stable after surgery for crash injuries

Latest videos

Starting Grid for the Belgian GP 00:56
Formula 1

Starting Grid for the Belgian GP

What Renault and Ocon must to do avoid 'negative attention' in F1 2020 06:57
Formula 1

What Renault and Ocon must to do avoid 'negative attention' in F1 2020

2020 F1 calendar revealed - what's new? 03:22
Formula 1

2020 F1 calendar revealed - what's new?

Why Mercedes chose Bottas over Ocon for F1 2020 05:21
Formula 1

Why Mercedes chose Bottas over Ocon for F1 2020

The story of Michael Schumacher's one-off GP2 test 03:25
Formula 1

The story of Michael Schumacher's one-off GP2 test

Latest news

Giovinazzi set for back-of-grid start at Spa
F1

Giovinazzi set for back-of-grid start at Spa

Hamilton: No point worrying about engine failures
F1

Hamilton: No point worrying about engine failures

Sainz says McLaren must keep development focus on 2019
F1

Sainz says McLaren must keep development focus on 2019

F1 to hold a minute's silence for late Hubert
F1

F1 to hold a minute's silence for late Hubert

Renault felt "inspired" by late F1 protege Hubert
F2

Renault felt "inspired" by late F1 protege Hubert

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
5 Sep
Tickets
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.