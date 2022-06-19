Tickets Subscribe
Wolff: Rival F1 team boss behaviour "pitiful" and "disingenuous" Next / Alonso: Top five result my aim despite front row Canada F1 start
Formula 1 / Canadian GP News

Sainz: ‘Sending it’ at final corner cost me P2 to Alonso in F1 qualifying

Carlos Sainz believes he could have scored a front row start for the Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix had his decision to “send it” late in Q3 not backfired.

Luke Smith
By:
With teammate Charles Leclerc starting at the back of the grid due to an engine penalty, Sainz was left to fight alone for Ferrari in qualifying on Saturday at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

Sainz featured towards the front of the field throughout qualifying, but ultimately finished third in Q3, seven-tenths of a second behind polesitter Max Verstappen after sliding at the exit of the chicane on his final lap.

Sainz was pipped to second place by his compatriot Fernando Alonso, who gave Alpine a shock front row start with a late charge. It marked his best qualifying result since 2012.

As the track began to dry towards the end of qualifying, Sainz felt that Verstappen “started to get away a bit from us” and that he wanted to risk it towards the end of his lap in a last-ditch attempt to make up the time.

“I knew that going into Q3, run two, I needed a very, very good lap if I wanted to steal pole position from him,” Sainz said. “Sector one was quite OK, I think I did purple, but then sector two I knew I didn’t find the grip that I was expecting to find.

“Into the last corner, I said OK I’m probably not in pole position already, so I’m going to try and send it.

“Sending it was probably not the right call, and it cost me probably P2. But yeah, a couple of tenths we missed there for pole position. But overall, a decent feeling with the car.”

Fernando Alonso, Alpine F1 Team, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari, on the grid after Qualifying

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

With Leclerc fighting back from the rear of the field after his penalty, Ferrari will look to Sainz to try and end Red Bull’s five-race win streak that has seen the tide turn in both championships.

The Canadian Grand Prix has not been won from outside the front row of the grid since Daniel Ricciardo’s victory for Red Bull in 2014, but Sainz was hopeful of making a good start that would allow him to take the fight to Verstappen.

“If we get a good start and put pressure on the guys in front, then anything can happen,” Sainz said. “I think Max seemed very quick on Friday, he’s been on it all weekend. We’ve been chasing a bit that last tenth compared to them.

“But I think tomorrow (Sunday), with a good start and a good strategy, we can put some pressure.”

Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory Prime

Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory

AlphaTauri’s mission in F1 is to sell clothes and train young drivers rather than win the championship – but you still need a cutting-edge factory to do that. Team boss Franz Tost takes GP Racing’s Oleg Karpov on a guided tour of a facility that’s continuing to grow.

Formula 1
8 h
Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc Prime

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc

Gilles Villeneuve's exploits behind the wheel of a Ferrari made him a legend to the tifosi, even 40 years after his death. The team's current Formula 1 star Charles Leclerc enjoys a similar status, and recently got behind the wheel of a very special car from the French-Canadian’s career.

Formula 1
Jun 24, 2022
How a 30cm metal wire triggered open warfare in the F1 paddock Prime

How a 30cm metal wire triggered open warfare in the F1 paddock

Porpoising has become the key talking point during the 2022 Formula 1 season, as teams battle to come to terms with it. An FIA technical directive ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix and a second stay appearing on the Mercedes cars only served to create a bigger debate and raise tensions further

Formula 1
Jun 23, 2022
Does Max Verstappen have any weaknesses left? Prime

Does Max Verstappen have any weaknesses left?

Having extended his Formula 1 points lead with victory in Canada, Max Verstappen has raised his game further following his 2021 title triumph. Even on the days where Red Bull appears to be second best to Ferrari, Verstappen is getting the most out of the car in each race. So, does he have any weaknesses that his title rivals can exploit?

Formula 1
Jun 22, 2022
How F1's future fuels can shape the automotive sector Prime

How F1's future fuels can shape the automotive sector

In 2026, Formula 1 plans to make the switch to a fully sustainable fuel, as the greater automotive world considers its own alternative propulsion methods. Biogasoline and e-fuels both have merit as 'drop-in' fuels but, equally, both have their shortcomings...

Formula 1
Jun 21, 2022
The breakthrough behind Sainz's best weekend of F1 2022 so far Prime

The breakthrough behind Sainz's best weekend of F1 2022 so far

OPINION: Carlos Sainz came close to winning in Monaco but needed that race’s specific circumstances for his shot at a maiden Formula 1 victory to appear. Last weekend in Canada, he led the line for Ferrari in Charles Leclerc’s absence from the front. And there’s a key reason why Sainz has turned his 2022 form around

Formula 1
Jun 21, 2022
Why “faster” Ferrari couldn’t beat Red Bull in Canadian GP Prime

Why “faster” Ferrari couldn’t beat Red Bull in Canadian GP

On paper the Canadian Grand Prix will go down as Max Verstappen’s latest triumph, fending off late pressure from Carlos Sainz to extend his Formula 1 world championship lead. But as safety car periods, virtual and real, shook up the race Ferrari demonstrated it can take the fight to Red Bull after recent failures.

Formula 1
Jun 20, 2022
Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Plenty of high scores but just a single perfect 10 from the first Montreal race in three years, as Max Verstappen fended off late pressure from Carlos Sainz. Here’s Autosport’s assessment on the Formula 1 drivers from the Canadian Grand Prix

Formula 1
Jun 20, 2022
