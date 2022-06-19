Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Sainz: ‘Sending it’ at final corner cost me P2 to Alonso in F1 qualifying Next / Leclerc hopes to join front battle from 19th on the grid in Canadian GP
Formula 1 / Canadian GP News

Alonso: Top five result my aim despite front row Canada F1 start

Fernando Alonso says Alpine should “realistically” aim to finish Formula 1’s Canadian Grand Prix in fifth place, despite qualifying second behind Red Bull driver Max Verstappen.

Alex Kalinauckas
By:
Alonso: Top five result my aim despite front row Canada F1 start
Listen to this article

Alonso has been in fine form throughout F1’s return to Montreal for the first time since 2019 – not finishing outside the top five in any practice session (he topped the wet FP3 running) and then pipping fellow Spaniard Carlos Sainz to second in qualifying after the Ferrari driver’s efforts to ace the final turns in Q3 went awry.  

Second in Montreal qualifying was Alonso’s best F1 grid spot since he started on pole at the 2012 German GP back when he raced for Ferrari, but the two-time world champion is not assuming that will lead to a podium finish or better in Sunday’s race at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.  

This is because Alonso fears the pace advantage enjoyed so far by 2022 frontrunners Red Bull and Ferrari means Verstappen and Sainz will do battle for the win, while Sergio Perez and Charles Leclerc attempt to recover up the order from their lowly grid spots.  

If they do that – likely aided by the high possibility of a safety car intervention at an effective street track – Alonso reckons beating MercedesLewis Hamilton to fifth would still be “like a win” for Alpine.

“Realistically, I would say the top five is what we should fight for,” Alonso said of his race expectations in the post-qualifying press conference.

“We have a very good starting position, but we know our limitations and we saw in many races already that Ferrari or Red Bull starting last or having a puncture in lap one or whatever, they still finish with a good margin in front of us. 

“So, I think the top four places are locked. Fifth is [therefore] like a win for us and that’s probably the spot that we should aim for.”

Fernando Alonso, Alpine A522

Fernando Alonso, Alpine A522

When asked about how he sees the start of the race playing out from his front row starting spot, Alonso said his “goal is to lead the race in lap one”. 

He continued: "So, Turn 1, maximum attack! And then after that they [Verstappen and Sainz] can go and they can fight. But it would be nice – sweet – to lead the race.”

Although Alonso says Alpine is “still missing a little bit of downforce, a little bit of total grip in the car”, he praised the team’s work to set-up its car to work well in the various conditions that the drivers have encountered in Canada.

“We’ve been working a lot on the tyre degradation [in dry Friday practice] – also a lot of set-up changes [to try and help with that],” he said. 

“So, I think we are better prepared than any other race so far this year, so let’s finish the job.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Sainz: ‘Sending it’ at final corner cost me P2 to Alonso in F1 qualifying
Previous article

Sainz: ‘Sending it’ at final corner cost me P2 to Alonso in F1 qualifying
Next article

Leclerc hopes to join front battle from 19th on the grid in Canadian GP

Leclerc hopes to join front battle from 19th on the grid in Canadian GP
Alex Kalinauckas More from
Alex Kalinauckas
The breakthrough behind Sainz's best weekend of F1 2022 so far Canadian GP Prime
Formula 1

The breakthrough behind Sainz's best weekend of F1 2022 so far

Why “faster” Ferrari couldn’t beat Red Bull in Canadian GP Canadian GP Prime
Formula 1

Why “faster” Ferrari couldn’t beat Red Bull in Canadian GP

Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Canadian GP Prime
Formula 1

Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Latest news

Stroll still lacking confidence in unpredictable 2022 Aston F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1

Stroll still lacking confidence in unpredictable 2022 Aston F1 car

Ocon: Silverstone F1 upgrades should boost Alpine’s form
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ocon: Silverstone F1 upgrades should boost Alpine’s form

Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory

Aston Martin keen for Vettel to stay long-term as F1 talks loom
Formula 1 Formula 1

Aston Martin keen for Vettel to stay long-term as F1 talks loom

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory Prime

Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory

AlphaTauri’s mission in F1 is to sell clothes and train young drivers rather than win the championship – but you still need a cutting-edge factory to do that. Team boss Franz Tost takes GP Racing’s Oleg Karpov on a guided tour of a facility that’s continuing to grow.

Formula 1
8 h
Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc Prime

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc

Gilles Villeneuve's exploits behind the wheel of a Ferrari made him a legend to the tifosi, even 40 years after his death. The team's current Formula 1 star Charles Leclerc enjoys a similar status, and recently got behind the wheel of a very special car from the French-Canadian’s career.

Formula 1
Jun 24, 2022
How a 30cm metal wire triggered open warfare in the F1 paddock Prime

How a 30cm metal wire triggered open warfare in the F1 paddock

Porpoising has become the key talking point during the 2022 Formula 1 season, as teams battle to come to terms with it. An FIA technical directive ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix and a second stay appearing on the Mercedes cars only served to create a bigger debate and raise tensions further

Formula 1
Jun 23, 2022
Does Max Verstappen have any weaknesses left? Prime

Does Max Verstappen have any weaknesses left?

Having extended his Formula 1 points lead with victory in Canada, Max Verstappen has raised his game further following his 2021 title triumph. Even on the days where Red Bull appears to be second best to Ferrari, Verstappen is getting the most out of the car in each race. So, does he have any weaknesses that his title rivals can exploit?

Formula 1
Jun 22, 2022
How F1's future fuels can shape the automotive sector Prime

How F1's future fuels can shape the automotive sector

In 2026, Formula 1 plans to make the switch to a fully sustainable fuel, as the greater automotive world considers its own alternative propulsion methods. Biogasoline and e-fuels both have merit as 'drop-in' fuels but, equally, both have their shortcomings...

Formula 1
Jun 21, 2022
The breakthrough behind Sainz's best weekend of F1 2022 so far Prime

The breakthrough behind Sainz's best weekend of F1 2022 so far

OPINION: Carlos Sainz came close to winning in Monaco but needed that race’s specific circumstances for his shot at a maiden Formula 1 victory to appear. Last weekend in Canada, he led the line for Ferrari in Charles Leclerc’s absence from the front. And there’s a key reason why Sainz has turned his 2022 form around

Formula 1
Jun 21, 2022
Why “faster” Ferrari couldn’t beat Red Bull in Canadian GP Prime

Why “faster” Ferrari couldn’t beat Red Bull in Canadian GP

On paper the Canadian Grand Prix will go down as Max Verstappen’s latest triumph, fending off late pressure from Carlos Sainz to extend his Formula 1 world championship lead. But as safety car periods, virtual and real, shook up the race Ferrari demonstrated it can take the fight to Red Bull after recent failures.

Formula 1
Jun 20, 2022
Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Plenty of high scores but just a single perfect 10 from the first Montreal race in three years, as Max Verstappen fended off late pressure from Carlos Sainz. Here’s Autosport’s assessment on the Formula 1 drivers from the Canadian Grand Prix

Formula 1
Jun 20, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.