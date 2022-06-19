Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / 2022 F1 Canadian Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more Next / Sainz: ‘Sending it’ at final corner cost me P2 to Alonso in F1 qualifying
Formula 1 / Canadian GP News

Wolff: Rival F1 team boss behaviour "pitiful" and "disingenuous"

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has slammed the behaviour of rival Formula 1 team bosses as ‘pitiful’ and ‘disingenuous’ amid the row over porpoising at the Canadian Grand Prix.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Wolff: Rival F1 team boss behaviour "pitiful" and "disingenuous"
Listen to this article

Following the FIA’s intervention in addressing safety concerns expressed by drivers, Mercedes found itself at the centre of intense debate in the paddock.

Having run with a second floor stay as allowed by the FIA’s pre-event technical directive, rival teams questioned whether or not the team had had advance notice of the changes to get changes ready in time – something Mercedes insisted it had not.

Then there were claims that the stay was actually illegal as the FIA had not changed the regulations to allow it – so Mercedes found itself as risk of a protest if it ran with it for qualifying. The component was removed for Saturday after Mercedes said it had not delivered any improvement.

Furthermore, Wolff thinks rival teams are briefing their drivers to play down concerns so as to not encourage the FIA to move even quicker on the matter.

The disagreements between Mercedes and its rivals are understood to have reached a head in a Saturday morning meeting of team principals at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, when Wolff expressed his anger at others for playing political games.

Sources suggest he expressed his disappointment that others were trying to gain competitive and political advantage through something that was of genuine safety concern to his drivers.

Asked by Motorsport.com about both the porpoising situation and the meeting, Wolff could not hide his annoyance at how things were playing out.

“This is a sport where you're trying to keep a competitive advantage or gain it,” he said. “But this situation has clearly gone too far.

“All drivers, at least one in every team, have said that they were in pain after Baku, that they had difficulty in keeping the car on track or blurred vision.

“Team principals trying to manipulate what is being said in order to keep the competitive advantage and trying to play political games when the FIA tries to come up with a quick solution, to at least put the cars in a better position, is disingenuous. And that's what I said.

“I'm not only talking about the Mercedes: all of the cars suffered in some way or other in Baku, and still do it here. The cars are too stiff. The cars bounce or whatever you want to call it.

“We have long term effects that we can't even judge. But at any time this is a safety risk, and then coming up with little manipulations in the background, or Chinese whispers, or briefing the drivers, is just pitiful.”

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG, in Parc Ferme

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG, in Parc Ferme

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

While Mercedes duo Lewis Hamilton and George Russell have been the most vocal over porpoising and bottoming out problems, Wolff thinks it wrong for rivals to think that his drivers are speaking out in a bid to make their cars quicker.

Wolff says that a host of other drivers are equally unhappy with the situation – including Red Bull’s Sergio Perez.

“Of course, people will question whether my position is sincere or not,” he said. “That's why I'm saying it's not only our problem. But if a Red Bull driver says you reach 300 km/h, which is when the issue comes up, and with these problems, ‘you can even lose your vision when braking or not being able to position the car properly’, as Perez said.

“Then you listen to the words of [Carlos] Sainz, you listen to what [Daniel] Ricciardo has said, we listen to what [Esteban] Ocon has said, [Kevin] Magnussen and both our drivers.

“This is not a team's problem. This is a design issue of ground effect cars that needs to be tackled before we have a situation, whatever it is.

“And it is not just by putting the cars up, because putting the cars up doesn't solve the stiffness of the inherent aerodynamic characteristics.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

2022 F1 Canadian Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more
Previous article

2022 F1 Canadian Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more
Next article

Sainz: ‘Sending it’ at final corner cost me P2 to Alonso in F1 qualifying

Sainz: ‘Sending it’ at final corner cost me P2 to Alonso in F1 qualifying
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Mercedes: Zero complacency over F1 2022 100% finishing record
Formula 1

Mercedes: Zero complacency over F1 2022 100% finishing record

Why seeing the whites of driver’s eyes is F1 and NASCAR’s biggest difference
Formula 1

Why seeing the whites of driver’s eyes is F1 and NASCAR’s biggest difference

How a 30cm metal wire triggered open warfare in the F1 paddock Canadian GP Prime
Formula 1

How a 30cm metal wire triggered open warfare in the F1 paddock

Latest news

Stroll still lacking confidence in unpredictable 2022 Aston F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1

Stroll still lacking confidence in unpredictable 2022 Aston F1 car

Ocon: Silverstone F1 upgrades should boost Alpine’s form
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ocon: Silverstone F1 upgrades should boost Alpine’s form

Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory

Aston Martin keen for Vettel to stay long-term as F1 talks loom
Formula 1 Formula 1

Aston Martin keen for Vettel to stay long-term as F1 talks loom

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory Prime

Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory

AlphaTauri’s mission in F1 is to sell clothes and train young drivers rather than win the championship – but you still need a cutting-edge factory to do that. Team boss Franz Tost takes GP Racing’s Oleg Karpov on a guided tour of a facility that’s continuing to grow.

Formula 1
8 h
Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc Prime

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc

Gilles Villeneuve's exploits behind the wheel of a Ferrari made him a legend to the tifosi, even 40 years after his death. The team's current Formula 1 star Charles Leclerc enjoys a similar status, and recently got behind the wheel of a very special car from the French-Canadian’s career.

Formula 1
Jun 24, 2022
How a 30cm metal wire triggered open warfare in the F1 paddock Prime

How a 30cm metal wire triggered open warfare in the F1 paddock

Porpoising has become the key talking point during the 2022 Formula 1 season, as teams battle to come to terms with it. An FIA technical directive ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix and a second stay appearing on the Mercedes cars only served to create a bigger debate and raise tensions further

Formula 1
Jun 23, 2022
Does Max Verstappen have any weaknesses left? Prime

Does Max Verstappen have any weaknesses left?

Having extended his Formula 1 points lead with victory in Canada, Max Verstappen has raised his game further following his 2021 title triumph. Even on the days where Red Bull appears to be second best to Ferrari, Verstappen is getting the most out of the car in each race. So, does he have any weaknesses that his title rivals can exploit?

Formula 1
Jun 22, 2022
How F1's future fuels can shape the automotive sector Prime

How F1's future fuels can shape the automotive sector

In 2026, Formula 1 plans to make the switch to a fully sustainable fuel, as the greater automotive world considers its own alternative propulsion methods. Biogasoline and e-fuels both have merit as 'drop-in' fuels but, equally, both have their shortcomings...

Formula 1
Jun 21, 2022
The breakthrough behind Sainz's best weekend of F1 2022 so far Prime

The breakthrough behind Sainz's best weekend of F1 2022 so far

OPINION: Carlos Sainz came close to winning in Monaco but needed that race’s specific circumstances for his shot at a maiden Formula 1 victory to appear. Last weekend in Canada, he led the line for Ferrari in Charles Leclerc’s absence from the front. And there’s a key reason why Sainz has turned his 2022 form around

Formula 1
Jun 21, 2022
Why “faster” Ferrari couldn’t beat Red Bull in Canadian GP Prime

Why “faster” Ferrari couldn’t beat Red Bull in Canadian GP

On paper the Canadian Grand Prix will go down as Max Verstappen’s latest triumph, fending off late pressure from Carlos Sainz to extend his Formula 1 world championship lead. But as safety car periods, virtual and real, shook up the race Ferrari demonstrated it can take the fight to Red Bull after recent failures.

Formula 1
Jun 20, 2022
Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Plenty of high scores but just a single perfect 10 from the first Montreal race in three years, as Max Verstappen fended off late pressure from Carlos Sainz. Here’s Autosport’s assessment on the Formula 1 drivers from the Canadian Grand Prix

Formula 1
Jun 20, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.