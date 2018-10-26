Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Mexican GP / Breaking news

Ricciardo: ‘Weird’ reliability inexplicable

shares
comments
Ricciardo: ‘Weird’ reliability inexplicable
Scott Mitchell
By: Scott Mitchell
1h ago

Red Bull Formula 1 driver Daniel Ricciardo doubts his run of unreliability can be explained, believing it is as “weird” as when he first learned about mechanical oddities aged nine.

Ricciardo’s retirement from the United States Grand Prix last weekend was his fifth of the season for mechanical reasons, and extended his podium-free run to 12 races.

He has also suffered reliability problems at other points of grand prix weekends this year.

Ricciardo says he does not believe anybody in his team is making mistakes or not “doing something up correctly” and puts it down to “mechanical coincidence”.

“Which is part of the reason sometimes I really don’t like this sport,” he said.

“I remember I was nine years old when I first started racing go-karts. One weekend, it just wouldn’t run. It was misfiring, misfiring. We changed the fuel hose, all these little things we tried, nothing worked.

“We went back the next weekend, a practice day, hadn’t touched the go-kart – threw it in the van, put it out, went on track: it was fine, nothing was wrong with it.

“From that day on I knew that motor vehicles are weird. There’s many more words I can use but very weird, and strange.

“That’s all it is. Sometimes they don’t work. Why it keeps happening, I don’t think there’s an explanation.”

Ricciardo will leave Red Bull for Renault at the end of the year and wants to end his spell with his long-time backer on a high.

Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing RB14 Tag Heuer, walks away from his car after retiring early in the race with technical issues

Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing RB14 Tag Heuer, walks away from his car after retiring early in the race with technical issues

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

He said he does not feel he needs to change anything to arrest his misfortune because the problems are outside of his control, and stressed his latest Renault-induced failure did not give him second thoughts about his move to the works team.

“I think I’m still more excited than not just about having a fresh environment and a change,” said Ricciardo.

Red Bull is expected to contend for victory this weekend and Ricciardo, who has not stood on the podium since winning in Monaco in May, said his motivation has not dimmed.

“I don’t know if it’s easy for other drivers but for me I feel it’s easy because if I won in Austin, I’m motivated to use that momentum and win again in Mexico,” he said.

“If I have the result I have in Austin, which was bad, I’m motivated to try to do better and get the podium maybe I lost.

“It’s still quite easy for me to be motivated. If this kept happening for five years, 10 years, maybe I start to get fed up.

“I also don’t want to leave the team like this I don’t want to leave on a negative. There’s enough reason to be motivated.”

Ricciardo punched the wall of his room at Austin after returning to the garage post-retirement.

He joked: “Hopefully we get a good run the next few races otherwise these guys will probably be sick of me as well, losing my shit.

“Probably for everyone it’s a good thing I move on!”

Next Formula 1 article
Mexican GP: Thursday's press conference

Previous article

Mexican GP: Thursday's press conference

Next article

The untold story of Kimi Raikkonen

The untold story of Kimi Raikkonen
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Mexican GP
Author Scott Mitchell
Article type Breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Mercedes cleared to run controversial wheel design Mexican GP
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes cleared to run controversial wheel design

10h ago
Mexican GP: Latest F1 tech updates, straight from the pitlane Article
Formula 1

Mexican GP: Latest F1 tech updates, straight from the pitlane

Ricciardo: ‘Weird’ reliability inexplicable Article
Formula 1

Ricciardo: ‘Weird’ reliability inexplicable

Latest videos
Burnouts at the F1 Miami Festival 02:04
Formula 1

Burnouts at the F1 Miami Festival

18h ago
Takuma Sato drives vintage F1 car at Miami Fan Festival 02:06
Formula 1

Takuma Sato drives vintage F1 car at Miami Fan Festival

18h ago

News in depth
Mexican GP: Latest F1 tech updates, straight from the pitlane
Formula 1

Mexican GP: Latest F1 tech updates, straight from the pitlane

The untold story of Kimi Raikkonen
Formula 1

The untold story of Kimi Raikkonen

Ricciardo: ‘Weird’ reliability inexplicable
Formula 1

Ricciardo: ‘Weird’ reliability inexplicable

© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.