British GP
11 Jul
-
14 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
German GP
25 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
Belgian GP
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
Italian GP
Tickets
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
FP1 in
3 days
See full schedule
Singapore GP
Tickets
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
FP1 in
17 days
See full schedule
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
FP1 in
24 days
See full schedule
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
FP1 in
38 days
See full schedule
Mexican GP
Tickets
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
53 days
See full schedule
United States GP
Tickets
31 Oct
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
60 days
See full schedule
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
73 days
See full schedule
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
87 days
See full schedule
Formula 1 / Belgian GP / Breaking news

Red Bull raced pre-France Honda engine at Spa

Red Bull raced pre-France Honda engine at Spa
By:
Sep 2, 2019, 12:52 PM

Red Bull's Formula 1 drivers went back to Honda's pre-France engine during the Belgian Grand Prix weekend, ahead of the latest upgrade's race debut at Monza.

Honda introduced its new Spec 4 engine in Friday practice at Spa in Alex Albon's Red Bull and the Toro Rosso of Daniil Kvyat.

However, while Kvyat continued with the new unit for the rest of the weekend, Albon joined teammate Max Verstappen in using an older than expected engine for qualifying and the race.

Read Also:

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner revealed after the race that Albon and Verstappen used Honda's Spec 2 engine, not the Spec 3 that had been in use since the French Grand Prix.

Honda will not disclose how it swaps between engines, though F1 technical director Toyoharu Tanabe stated the Spec 4 worked as expected and said Honda is managing the mileage across its engines.

Verstappen had suffered some engine issues at Spa that Horner said was down to running "very aggressively in previous races, one being Budapest to try to get the race win".

"We couldn't run the engine quite as aggressively in performance modes as previously," said Horner.

"That's just due to the amount of mileage of the engine and how hard it has been run, nothing outside of its parameters."

As Verstappen was using his Spec 2 engine over the race weekend, any issues with the Spec 3 must have occurred on Friday.

That suggests the plan was to run the Spec 3 over the whole weekend and that the change to the Spec 2 was done out of precaution.

Honda's reliability record with Red Bull has been very strong this season.

Tanabe would not disclose specific information on the specs of the engine, but said Honda needed to "analyse in more detail" the issues Verstappen suffered.

"It maybe the condition or some other calibration," he said. "It's not only a degradation-style problem."

Albon is expected to use the Spec 4 engine he introduced into the pool at Spa, at the expense of grid penalties for last weekend's race, at Monza this week.

Verstappen is almost certain to join him in using the Spec 4, which means the Austrian/German GP winner will take his first grid penalties of the season.

That will put both drivers on a low-mileage, upgraded engine for the Singapore GP, which represents a strong chance at a third win of the season for Red Bull-Honda.

"The Spec 4 has started without any serious issues in terms of driveability or calibration and it worked properly," said Tanabe. "We already put a fourth engine in for some drivers.

"We need to manage the rest of the season based on the mileage and degradation."

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

Belgian Grand Prix driver ratings

Belgian Grand Prix driver ratings
