Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Albon gets maiden F1 run in new Toro Rosso

shares
comments
Albon gets maiden F1 run in new Toro Rosso
By:
7h ago

Toro Rosso rookie Alexander Albon is getting his first on-track experience of a Formula 1 car at a shakedown for the team’s 2019 contender.

The Red Bull junior team revealed its STR14 in an online launch on Monday.

It has followed that two days later with a shakedown at Misano, where Albon and his teammate Daniil Kvyat have been driving.

As Albon has never driven an F1 car before, the shakedown will provide a valuable early opportunity for the rookie to acclimatise himself with the Toro Rosso and its controls ahead of testing.

Albon was unable to join the team for last year’s two-day, post-season test in Abu Dhabi.

Toro Rosso fielded its returning former driver Kvyat and Sean Gelael instead.

The British-born Thai has gained experience on the simulator prior to his first on-track outing and has described his pre-season preparations as “aimed at understanding the car as quickly as possible, which will help me for Melbourne”.

Albon has highlighted the width of F1 cars as something he suspects he will need to adapt to, as well as the huge increase in personnel within the team compared to junior categories.

“Obviously, I think it’s going to be a steep learning curve,” said Albon, who graduates to F1 after finishing third in Formula 2, in a Toro Rosso Q&A that accompanied its 2019 car reveal.

From the editor, also read:

“I’ll get four days of testing in Barcelona before Melbourne so we don’t have a lot of driving.

“The main focus is to be comfortable in the car and get up to speed as quickly as possible.

“In terms of my personal preparation, I’ll try not to put too much pressure on myself and give it everything I have from day one.

“It’s my opportunity this year to show everyone what I’ve got.”

Toro Rosso is using one of its two permitted on-track promotional events to facilitate the shakedown ahead of next week’s official pre-season test at Barcelona.

Such filming days limit the team to 100km of running and mandate the use of demonstration Pirelli tyres.

Watch Daniil Kvyat drive the new STR14...

Next article
Gallery: Red Bull's first Honda-powered car

Previous article

Gallery: Red Bull's first Honda-powered car

Next article

Verstappen accepts Honda won't be "perfect" right away

Verstappen accepts Honda won't be "perfect" right away
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Daniil Kvyat Shop Now , Alex Albon
Teams Toro Rosso Shop Now
Author Scott Mitchell

Red zone: trending stories

First Red Bull-Honda run left Verstappen "smiling"
Formula 1 / Breaking news

First Red Bull-Honda run left Verstappen "smiling"

2h ago
Tech verdict: Red Bull cuts Honda no slack with 2019 F1 car Article
Formula 1

Tech verdict: Red Bull cuts Honda no slack with 2019 F1 car

Tech verdict: Mercedes reveals the first 'proper' 2019 car Article
Formula 1

Tech verdict: Mercedes reveals the first 'proper' 2019 car

Latest videos
Red Bull cuts Honda no slack: New F1 RB15 technical analysis 11:14
Formula 1

Red Bull cuts Honda no slack: New F1 RB15 technical analysis

1h ago
Mercedes isn’t playing any games: New W10 technical analysis 12:17
Formula 1

Mercedes isn’t playing any games: New W10 technical analysis

2h ago

Shop Our Store
Toro Rosso

Toro Rosso

Shop Now
Daniil Kvyat

Daniil Kvyat

Shop Now

News in depth
Tech verdict: Red Bull cuts Honda no slack with 2019 F1 car
Formula 1

Tech verdict: Red Bull cuts Honda no slack with 2019 F1 car

Tech verdict: Mercedes reveals the first 'proper' 2019 car
Formula 1

Tech verdict: Mercedes reveals the first 'proper' 2019 car

First Red Bull-Honda run left Verstappen
Formula 1

First Red Bull-Honda run left Verstappen "smiling"

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.