Previous / Bottas: Sprint race shows Mercedes can have ‘great result’ in Brazil Next / Norris wants one-shot qualifying on F1 sprint weekends
Formula 1 / Brazilian GP News

Red Bull will "keep an eye" on Mercedes rear wing after "mind-boggling" speed

By:

Christian Horner says Red Bull will “keep an eye” on Formula 1 rival Mercedes’ rear wing after seeing Lewis Hamilton’s “mind-boggling” straight-line speed in Brazil on Saturday.

After being excluded from qualifying for a technical infringement, Hamilton recovered from 20th on the grid to finish fifth for Mercedes in the 24-lap sprint race at Interlagos, pulling off a number of passes at the end of the start-finish straight.

The charge came following intrigue from Red Bull over Mercedes’ rear wing design that prompted technical chief Adrian Newey to make an enquiry with the FIA earlier in the race weekend.

Championship leader Max Verstappen said after the sprint race that he inspected and touched Hamilton’s rear wing following qualifying to see “how much the rear wing was flexing at that point”, resulting in a €50,000 fine for breaching parc ferme rules.

Red Bull F1 chief Horner said the team wasn’t surprised by Mercedes’ pace after Verstappen lost out to Valtteri Bottas for the sprint race win, calling Hamilton’s straight-line speed “mind-boggling”, but that it was “no great surprise”.

Hamilton was running with a new engine in Brazil, and will serve a five-place grid penalty on Sunday as a result, leaving him 10th for the start of the race.

“We saw it yesterday, that it's just phenomenal, especially with the size of rear wing that they have on the car,” Horner said on Sky Sports. “It’s something that we've got to try and focus on with our own performance.”

Horner added: “I think obviously, it's something that is enabling the car to do that kind of speeds.

“Something must happen, because physics wouldn't allow, the kind of horsepower delta that you would need to achieve that would be pretty significant.

“We're obviously trying to understand what it is and, and go from there.”

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Asked about Newey’s meeting with the stewards and if Red Bull was putting some heat on the FIA, Horner said: “It's something that we've seen for a little while, but it's down to the FIA to police.

"The rules are quite concise, they're ever more constrictive. So it's something that we're going to keep an eye on because, particularly with Lewis today, you saw that was just a different league.

“I think he was 27 km/h faster than the Lando [Norris] when he passed him, which is another formula.

“But you know, it's a great drive from him. I think I said before the race that this track, you can really overtake at.”

Read Also:

Horner felt that Red Bull “very clearly know what it is” that was giving Mercedes the pace advantage, and it was “for the engineers to discuss” what next steps to take.

Red Bull was previously forced to revise its own rear wing design after the FIA clamped down on so-called ‘flexi-wings’ six months ago following concerns raised by Mercedes.

Horner said the back-and-forth between teams on technical matters was part of the F1 title battle.

“That's Formula 1, isn’t it?” Horner said.

“I mean, our rear wing, obviously a technical directive came out that changed the testing procedure on that and the wing was revised accordingly. You know, maybe we need another change to the tests.

“There's a bunch of clever engineers. That’s Formula 1, that's what the business is all about."

Bottas: Sprint race shows Mercedes can have ‘great result’ in Brazil
Previous article

Bottas: Sprint race shows Mercedes can have ‘great result’ in Brazil
Next article

Norris wants one-shot qualifying on F1 sprint weekends

Norris wants one-shot qualifying on F1 sprint weekends
The hope and alarm Mercedes faces versus Red Bull in Brazil Prime

The hope and alarm Mercedes faces versus Red Bull in Brazil

Although Mercedes has been mired in controversy for much of Formula 1’s 2021 Interlagos weekend, it still ended the sprint race in an excellent position. There are signs it could be in for repeat glory in the grand prix, while others highlight major dangers that favour Red Bull

Formula 1
5 h
Why there's more to Hulkenberg's F1 legacy than Brazil glimpses Prime

Why there's more to Hulkenberg's F1 legacy than Brazil glimpses

OPINION: Opportunities to be in the right team at the right time passed Nico Hulkenberg by. BEN EDWARDS weighs up a career that should have delivered many more top-level laurels, and should be remembered for much more than his 2009 Brazil pole and 2012 lost win chance

Formula 1
Nov 13, 2021
The gamesmanship warning over F1's potentially title-deciding moments Prime

The gamesmanship warning over F1's potentially title-deciding moments

OPINION: Mercedes' decision to pit Valtteri Bottas towards the end of the Mexican Grand Prix to steal the fastest lap point from Max Verstappen created an intriguing subplot. While the pair's jostling for track position was all above board, it likely won't be the last time teams employ such tactics with championships at stake

Formula 1
Nov 11, 2021
The errors Verstappen isn't making when it matters in F1 2021 Prime

The errors Verstappen isn't making when it matters in F1 2021

OPINION: Max Verstappen is challenging for his first Formula 1 world title against a rival in Lewis Hamilton who has seven championships to his name. The Red Bull driver made a string of mistakes early in the year, but now appears to be peaking in high-pressured moments just when it really matters. This could be a key new strength in his quest for championship glory.

Formula 1
Nov 10, 2021
Why Red Bull's Mexico victory underlined a time-tested Newey strength Prime

Why Red Bull's Mexico victory underlined a time-tested Newey strength

Max Verstappen's dominant run to victory in the Mexican Grand Prix owed much to a brilliant first corner move - which as well as sublime skill, required him to have total trust in his machinery. The efficiency of Red Bull's aerodynamic package was a key differentiator between it and Mercedes on race day, and points to the continued impact of an F1 heavy-hitter

Formula 1
Nov 9, 2021
Mexican Grand Prix driver ratings Prime

Mexican Grand Prix driver ratings

The Mexican Grand Prix was a potentially significant weekend for the world championship, as Max Verstappen extended his points advantage for a third race in succession. But beyond his race-deciding first corner move, there were other noteworthy performances in the midfield, including from a soon-to-depart figure

Formula 1
Nov 8, 2021
Why Verstappen was untouchable after Mexican GP Turn 1 pass Prime

Why Verstappen was untouchable after Mexican GP Turn 1 pass

After its shock Mexican Grand Prix qualifying defeat to Mercedes, Max Verstappen and Red Bull needed a big response on Sunday. He duly delivered at the start with a superb double pass around the outside, after which he was never challenged due to an innate advantage Red Bull brought to the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez

Formula 1
Nov 8, 2021
The next-level gaming studio boosting McLaren's F1 appeal Prime

The next-level gaming studio boosting McLaren's F1 appeal

One of the first F1 teams to enter the gaming space, McLaren is taking its commitment to Esports to another level by building a high-tech facility in its Woking HQ. STUART CODLING delves into the McLaren Shadow Studio

Formula 1
Nov 7, 2021
