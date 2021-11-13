Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Horner would be "amazed" if Verstappen got an F1 penalty Next / Hamilton excluded from Brazil F1 qualifying over DRS infringement
Formula 1 / Brazilian GP News

Verstappen fined €50k for touching Hamilton's wing

By:

Max Verstappen has been fined for breaching parc ferme rules after Formula 1 qualifying in Brazil on Friday by touching the rear wing on Lewis Hamilton's car.

Verstappen fined €50k for touching Hamilton's wing

Verstappen was called to see the stewards on Saturday morning in Brazil after a fan video emerged showing him inspect and touch the rear wing on title rival Hamilton's car after qualifying.

The hearing took place at 9:30am at Interlagos. Verstappen was joined by Red Bull sporting director Jonathan Wheatley for the meeting with the stewards, which lasted less than half an hour.

In a subsequent bulletin issued by the FIA, it was confirmed that Verstappen had received a €50,000 fine for breaching Article 2.5.1 of the International Sporting Code.

Article 2.5.1 of the ISC reads: "Inside the Parc Ferme, only the officials assigned may enter. No operation, checking, tuning or repair is allowed unless authorised by the same officials or by the applicable regulations."

The stewards spoke with Verstappen and analysed the fan video footage, as well as onboard camera footage from the cars of Verstappen, Hamilton, Valtteri Bottas and Fernando Alonso.

Importantly, the stewards note that there was "insignificant force when Verstappen touched the wing" of Hamilton's car, linking to the ongoing investigation into the Mercedes' DRS failing the post-session checks.

The stewards acknowledged that inspecting and touching other cars has become "a habit for drivers" that was "mostly harmless", but nevertheless noted it was a breach of the parc ferme regulation and "has significant potential to cause harm".

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, congratulates pole man Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, in Parc Ferme

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, congratulates pole man Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, in Parc Ferme

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

As a result, the stewards felt it was important to take action and fine Verstappen €50,000, as well as adding it "is intended that all teams and drivers take notice that future breaches may incur different penalties from the Stewards of those events."

It means that Verstappen will keep second place on the grid for the sprint race, and would be in line to inherit pole position should Hamilton be excluded from the qualifying results.

Verstappen qualified second behind Mercedes driver Hamilton at Interlagos, finishing four tenths of a second behind as the title contenders locked out the front row for the sprint race on Saturday.

But Hamilton's sprint race pole was thrown into doubt after the FIA found the DRS on his Mercedes was not in conformity with the technical regulations.

Read Also:

The hearing was adjourned until Saturday morning, and took place at 10:30am local time in Brazil, with no decision yet being announced.

Verstappen will head into Saturday's 24-lap sprint at Interlagos with a 19-point lead over Hamilton in the drivers' championship, with three points on offer to the winner of the Saturday race.

The result of the sprint race will then set the grid for Sunday, but Hamilton will take a five-place grid drop regardless of the stewards' ruling on his wing due to an engine penalty.

The full verdict

"The Stewards heard from the driver of car 33 (Max Verstappen) and team representative.

"The stewards also examined a fan video taken from across the track, CCTV video footage taken from pit lane and in car footage from car 14, car 33, car 44 and car 77. In all, these videos gave a clear picture of what occurred in parc ferme following the qualifying session.

"Verstappen exits the car, then moves to the rear of his car. He then takes his gloves off and puts his right hand at the slot-gap of the rear wing of his car. He then moves to car 44 and repeats the exercise, touching the rear wing in two places, once on either side of the DRS actuation device, but on the bottom rear side of the wing, in the area of the slot gap and never near the actuator or the end fixation points.

"Clear, high definition video from the rear facing roll-hoop camera on car 44 shows that there is absolutely no movement of any of the wing elements on car 44 when Verstappen touches the back of the wing and the Stewards are satisfied, from watching all the videos, his body position and the video of the wing, that there was insignificant force when Verstappen touched the wing.

"It is clear to the Stewards that it has become a habit of the drivers to touch cars after qualifying and the races. This was also the explanation of Verstappen, that it was simply habit to touch this area of the car which has been a point of speculation in recent races between both teams. This general tendency has been seen as mostly harmless and so has not been uniformly policed. Nevertheless, it is a breach of the parc ferme regulation and has significant potential to cause harm.

"Considering the fact that no direct harm was caused in this case, in the opinion of the Stewards, and that no earlier precedent of penalties for this exists – on the one hand; but that it is a breach of the regulation and has potential for serious consequences on the other, the Stewards determine to take action in this case and order a fine of €50,000. The Stewards further note that it is intended that all teams and drivers take notice that future breaches may incur different penalties from the Stewards of those events.

"Competitors are reminded that they have the right to appeal certain decisions of the Stewards, in accordance with Article 15 of the FIA International Sporting Code and Chapter 4 of the FIA Judicial and Disciplinary Rules, within the applicable time limits."

shares
comments

Related video

Horner would be "amazed" if Verstappen got an F1 penalty
Previous article

Horner would be "amazed" if Verstappen got an F1 penalty

Next article

Hamilton excluded from Brazil F1 qualifying over DRS infringement

Hamilton excluded from Brazil F1 qualifying over DRS infringement
Load comments
Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Mazepin opens up on "challenging period" after tearful interview Brazilian GP
Formula 1

Mazepin opens up on "challenging period" after tearful interview

Red Bull will "keep an eye" on Mercedes rear wing after "mind-boggling" speed Brazilian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Red Bull will "keep an eye" on Mercedes rear wing after "mind-boggling" speed

Inside the Mercedes mission control where F1 races are won or lost United States GP Prime
Formula 1

Inside the Mercedes mission control where F1 races are won or lost

Max Verstappen More from
Max Verstappen
Verstappen suspected "flexing" in Mercedes F1 rear wing incident Brazilian GP
Formula 1

Verstappen suspected "flexing" in Mercedes F1 rear wing incident

Horner would be "amazed" if Verstappen got an F1 penalty Brazilian GP
Formula 1

Horner would be "amazed" if Verstappen got an F1 penalty

Why Verstappen should be confident of Russian GP recovery Russian GP Prime
Formula 1

Why Verstappen should be confident of Russian GP recovery

Latest news

Live: Follow the Brazilian Grand Prix
Formula 1 Formula 1

Live: Follow the Brazilian Grand Prix

Alfa: Raikkonen/Giovinazzi crash a "misunderstanding"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alfa: Raikkonen/Giovinazzi crash a "misunderstanding"

Mazepin opens up on "challenging period" after tearful interview
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mazepin opens up on "challenging period" after tearful interview

Aston Martin to run F1 sim driver Yelloly in Abu Dhabi rookie test
Formula 1 Formula 1

Aston Martin to run F1 sim driver Yelloly in Abu Dhabi rookie test

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The hope and alarm Mercedes faces versus Red Bull in Brazil Prime

The hope and alarm Mercedes faces versus Red Bull in Brazil

Although Mercedes has been mired in controversy for much of Formula 1’s 2021 Interlagos weekend, it still ended the sprint race in an excellent position. There are signs it could be in for repeat glory in the grand prix, while others highlight major dangers that favour Red Bull

Formula 1
3 h
Why there's more to Hulkenberg's F1 legacy than Brazil glimpses Prime

Why there's more to Hulkenberg's F1 legacy than Brazil glimpses

OPINION: Opportunities to be in the right team at the right time passed Nico Hulkenberg by. BEN EDWARDS weighs up a career that should have delivered many more top-level laurels, and should be remembered for much more than his 2009 Brazil pole and 2012 lost win chance

Formula 1
Nov 13, 2021
The gamesmanship warning over F1's potentially title-deciding moments Prime

The gamesmanship warning over F1's potentially title-deciding moments

OPINION: Mercedes' decision to pit Valtteri Bottas towards the end of the Mexican Grand Prix to steal the fastest lap point from Max Verstappen created an intriguing subplot. While the pair's jostling for track position was all above board, it likely won't be the last time teams employ such tactics with championships at stake

Formula 1
Nov 11, 2021
The errors Verstappen isn't making when it matters in F1 2021 Prime

The errors Verstappen isn't making when it matters in F1 2021

OPINION: Max Verstappen is challenging for his first Formula 1 world title against a rival in Lewis Hamilton who has seven championships to his name. The Red Bull driver made a string of mistakes early in the year, but now appears to be peaking in high-pressured moments just when it really matters. This could be a key new strength in his quest for championship glory.

Formula 1
Nov 10, 2021
Why Red Bull's Mexico victory underlined a time-tested Newey strength Prime

Why Red Bull's Mexico victory underlined a time-tested Newey strength

Max Verstappen's dominant run to victory in the Mexican Grand Prix owed much to a brilliant first corner move - which as well as sublime skill, required him to have total trust in his machinery. The efficiency of Red Bull's aerodynamic package was a key differentiator between it and Mercedes on race day, and points to the continued impact of an F1 heavy-hitter

Formula 1
Nov 9, 2021
Mexican Grand Prix driver ratings Prime

Mexican Grand Prix driver ratings

The Mexican Grand Prix was a potentially significant weekend for the world championship, as Max Verstappen extended his points advantage for a third race in succession. But beyond his race-deciding first corner move, there were other noteworthy performances in the midfield, including from a soon-to-depart figure

Formula 1
Nov 8, 2021
Why Verstappen was untouchable after Mexican GP Turn 1 pass Prime

Why Verstappen was untouchable after Mexican GP Turn 1 pass

After its shock Mexican Grand Prix qualifying defeat to Mercedes, Max Verstappen and Red Bull needed a big response on Sunday. He duly delivered at the start with a superb double pass around the outside, after which he was never challenged due to an innate advantage Red Bull brought to the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez

Formula 1
Nov 8, 2021
The next-level gaming studio boosting McLaren's F1 appeal Prime

The next-level gaming studio boosting McLaren's F1 appeal

One of the first F1 teams to enter the gaming space, McLaren is taking its commitment to Esports to another level by building a high-tech facility in its Woking HQ. STUART CODLING delves into the McLaren Shadow Studio

Formula 1
Nov 7, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.