Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Raikkonen: Harsher penalties would curb "stupidity" in F1

shares
comments
Raikkonen: Harsher penalties would curb
Scott Mitchell
By: Scott Mitchell
Co-author: Roberto Chinchero
1h ago

Kimi Raikkonen believes tougher stewarding on bigger incidents would eliminate “stupidity” from Formula 1 drivers.

The FIA is constantly adapting its stewarding process to try to improve how it polices bad driving, ranging from appointing former racing drivers to its panel of race officials back in 2010 to tweaking how those stewards should consider applying penalties.

New penalty options and a driver penalty points system are among the ways the FIA has recently tried to clamp down on even minor indiscretions and deter repeat offenders. 

Stewards have been criticised heavily by several drivers for being too harsh with penalties but Raikkonen believes the perception they have been “very strong” is incorrect. 

“It is so random, that you cannot really say it’s very strong,” he told Motorpsort.com.

“If they would be very strong on the right things, then they wouldn't need to do a lot of other stuff. 

“If you are strong enough to stop certain stupidity that is happening, than I think we wouldn't have to have these small penalties here and there, for no big reason. 

“Sometimes you have a good reason, sometimes not – but it is so random. 

“I think if you would be really strict in the main points, then the whole thing would change. Then nobody would start doing stupidity.”

Presently, one licence penalty point is automatically applied when a driver is punished for a driving offence. 

Max Verstappen has been a vocal opponent of that system, and is particularly aggrieved by the concept of punishing drivers for small demeanours. 

Raikkonen believes if a precedent was set with bigger incidents then “you don't need to give, every time, five seconds or 10 seconds for crazy things”.

“That is the issue, that it looks like it’s very harsh or very hard, but it is actually not hard enough in the right place,” said Raikkonen. “Then the rest would sort itself out. 

“I think it just looks a bit silly. Because you get [penalties] for this or that and then last race somebody does [same] and it’s completely the opposite thing. 

“If it’s been done a proper way and hard enough on the right thing, where everything starts, then I am sure it would look a lot better [and] it would work out better.”

Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari SF71H

Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari SF71H

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

Next article
Hamilton wants FIA talks over young drivers' education

Previous article

Hamilton wants FIA talks over young drivers' education

Next article

The hidden risks of F1's 2021 masterplan

The hidden risks of F1's 2021 masterplan
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Kimi Raikkonen Shop Now
Teams Ferrari Shop Now
Author Scott Mitchell
Article type Breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Smedley to leave Williams F1 team after 2018
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Smedley to leave Williams F1 team after 2018

4h ago
Red Bull given fuel boost for 2019 Honda debut Article
Formula 1

Red Bull given fuel boost for 2019 Honda debut

Raikkonen: Harsher penalties would curb Article
Formula 1

Raikkonen: Harsher penalties would curb "stupidity" in F1

Latest videos
Inside Mercedes' controversial F1 wheel rims 08:23
Formula 1

Inside Mercedes' controversial F1 wheel rims

Nov 2, 2018
Dan Ticktum tests McLaren F1 car at Silverstone 07:47
Formula 1

Dan Ticktum tests McLaren F1 car at Silverstone

Nov 2, 2018

Shop Our Store
Kimi Raikkonen

Kimi Raikkonen

Shop Now
Ferrari

Ferrari

Shop Now

News in depth
How much did controversial wheels help Mercedes?
Formula 1

How much did controversial wheels help Mercedes?

The hidden risks of F1's 2021 masterplan
Formula 1

The hidden risks of F1's 2021 masterplan

Raikkonen: Harsher penalties would curb
Formula 1

Raikkonen: Harsher penalties would curb "stupidity" in F1

© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.