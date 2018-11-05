Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Leclerc not "suffering" from Ferrari pressure

shares
comments
Leclerc not
By: Adam Cooper
1h ago

Charles Leclerc insists he is not suffering any pressure from the expectations surrounding his move to the Ferrari Formula 1 team in 2019.

Sauber rookie Leclerc has been a revelation in his first year in F1, netting a best result of sixth in only his fourth race and scoring 27 points.

The 21-year-old has been a Ferrari protege since 2016 and, after graduating to F1 as the reigning Formula 2 champion, has earned an immediate promotion to the Maranello team.

"I always wanted to go there as soon as possible," said Leclerc.

"The pressure is not something I'm suffering from. I don't think this will be an issue next year.

"Obviously already this year there was quite a bit of expectations on me doing well, and again next year it's more or less the same thing.

"So, I'm just trying to focus on my job, and trying to extract all these expectations out of my mind, and to really 100% focus on what I do behind the wheel."

Read Also:

Leclerc has been tipped to challenge four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel immediately at Ferrari.

His former karting and European Formula 3 rival Esteban Ocon even thinks Leclerc can fight for the title in 2019.

Leclerc said: "For sure it's a huge privilege to hear that, but I think it's extremely important for me to keep the feet on the ground in this position.

"I believe it's quite easy, especially at my age, to try and become a bit crazy about all of this.

"So I try not to think about it too much, try not to listen to the people that are telling good about me, and then try just to focus and improve myself."

Leclerc will replace 2007 world champion Kimi Raikkonen alongside Vettel next season.

Raikkonen built a strong working relationship with Vettel, who has already outlined how important it will be for him and the young Monegasque to develop something similar.

"He is young, so he will have a lot on his head and a lot of things in his mind," Vettel told Motorsport.com.

"For the team, we need to work together on track. I am sure he wants to beat me, [and] I want to beat him, the rules are clear. The key is that we work together."

Team boss Maurizio Arrivabene said Vettel and Leclerc can "absolutely" become a close-knit pair next season and that the team's young charge can learn "without pressure".

"Charles has known him since 2016, when he signed his first contact, and we saw that he was a boy with great talents, as he later confirmed this season," Arrivabene said.

"Next year his goal will be to gain experience. This is the most important aspect: avoiding mounting his head, and learning from Sebastian.

"He will have to absorb the tricks of the trade, like a sponge, from an experienced driver like Sebastian."

Next article
How much did controversial wheels help Mercedes?

Previous article

How much did controversial wheels help Mercedes?

Next article

Ferrari needs to lose fear of winning, says Arrivabene

Ferrari needs to lose fear of winning, says Arrivabene
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Charles Leclerc
Teams Ferrari Shop Now
Author Adam Cooper
Article type Breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Smedley to leave Williams F1 team after 2018
Video Inside
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Smedley to leave Williams F1 team after 2018

8h ago
Ferrari needs to lose fear of winning, says Arrivabene Article
Formula 1

Ferrari needs to lose fear of winning, says Arrivabene

Red Bull given fuel boost for 2019 Honda debut Article
Formula 1

Red Bull given fuel boost for 2019 Honda debut

Latest videos
Smedley to leave Williams - what next for F1's struggling team 08:10
Formula 1

Smedley to leave Williams - what next for F1's struggling team

36m ago
Inside Mercedes' controversial F1 wheel rims 08:23
Formula 1

Inside Mercedes' controversial F1 wheel rims

Nov 2, 2018

Shop Our Store
Ferrari

Ferrari

Shop Now

News in depth
Ferrari needs to lose fear of winning, says Arrivabene
Formula 1

Ferrari needs to lose fear of winning, says Arrivabene

Leclerc not
Formula 1

Leclerc not "suffering" from Ferrari pressure

How much did controversial wheels help Mercedes?
Formula 1

How much did controversial wheels help Mercedes?

© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.