Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
03 Jul
-
05 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
10 Jul
-
12 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
2 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
17 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
FP1 in
24 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
-
16 Aug
FP1 in
30 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
28 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
44 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
51 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
-
13 Sep
Next event in
58 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
72 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
101 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
108 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
13 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
122 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
27 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
135 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Racing Point warns rivals its car can be even stronger

shares
comments
Racing Point warns rivals its car can be even stronger
By:
Jul 14, 2020, 8:04 AM

Racing Point thinks there is even more potential to unlock from its Formula 1 car, despite rivals already being wary about the pace of it so far this season.

Sergio Perez's charge through the field at the Styrian Grand Prix from 17th on the grid to fight for fourth left Red Bull team boss Christian Horner suggesting all teams should be 'worried' about his competitor's form.

But, with the outfit's first two weekends of the season having been impacted by poor qualifying performances, Racing Point believes that it has not shown its full speed yet.

Team principal Otmar Szafnauer thinks that increased understanding of its 2020 car, allied to when F1 visits high speed tracks, could be key to it fighting even further forwards in the future.

"There might be some circuits that suit us a little bit better than this one did, and we will be closer," said Szafnauer.

"But how much? I don't know. It's really hard to tell. I'm just happy that the race pace is good. But there is still some learning to do and we still haven't optimised the race weekend."

Read Also:

With the team having adopted the Mercedes design concept for this year it has had to learn from scratch about how best to setup the car.

And that is why Szafnauer has faith that his team has not unlocked the best from its RP20 yet.

"It does take time," he said. "You've got to do experiments and I remember years back when I was at Honda, there came a point in time in the latter half of the season, where suddenly you turned your focus on the following year and you were bringing no updates to the car.

"Eventually, with four, five or six races in a row with no updates, you learn more and you still went quicker, so that even happens in a mature car when you're not changing.

"With us, you know, there's still a lot more to learn and do. It's just, you do it through experience and experiments. The more Fridays we get in, the more we'll learn about the setup."

Szafnauer says the team especially learned a lot on Saturday, when its first wet outing with the car resulted in it not getting its tyres up to the right temperature window – with Perez being dumped out in Q1.

"If you don't get the wet tyres working because they're not in the window, you're going to struggle," he said.

"It's what happened to us for a variety of reasons and we know what those reasons are. Were we to go into a wet qualifying tomorrow with the knowledge that we gained on Saturday it will be a different story."

Related video

Next article
Explained: Why Renault launched a Racing Point protest

Previous article

Explained: Why Renault launched a Racing Point protest

Next article

Why Austria's success does not mean F1 is out of the woods

Why Austria's success does not mean F1 is out of the woods

Trending Today

Racing Point warns rivals its car can be even stronger
Formula 1 / Formula 1
1h

Racing Point warns rivals its car can be even stronger

Mercedes advantage mostly on straights, says Red Bull
Formula 1 / Formula 1
1h

Mercedes advantage mostly on straights, says Red Bull

F1 technical update: Ferrari, Red Bull, McLaren & Williams
Formula 1 / Formula 1

F1 technical update: Ferrari, Red Bull, McLaren & Williams

How similar are the Racing Point and Mercedes brake ducts?
Formula 1 / Formula 1

How similar are the Racing Point and Mercedes brake ducts?

Explained: Why Renault launched a Racing Point protest
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Explained: Why Renault launched a Racing Point protest

Bird makes surprise Jaguar FE switch for 2020/21
Formula E / Formula E
42m

Bird makes surprise Jaguar FE switch for 2020/21

Mercedes and Bottas agree new deal for 2021 F1 season
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Mercedes and Bottas agree new deal for 2021 F1 season

Horner: Everyone should be "worried" by Racing Point's pace
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Horner: Everyone should be "worried" by Racing Point's pace

Latest news

Mercedes advantage mostly on straights, says Red Bull
Formula 1 / Formula 1
1h

Mercedes advantage mostly on straights, says Red Bull

Why Austria's success does not mean F1 is out of the woods Prime
Formula 1 / Formula 1
1h

Why Austria's success does not mean F1 is out of the woods

Racing Point warns rivals its car can be even stronger
Formula 1 / Formula 1
1h

Racing Point warns rivals its car can be even stronger

Explained: Why Renault launched a Racing Point protest
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Explained: Why Renault launched a Racing Point protest

Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Racing Point
Author Jonathan Noble

Trending

1
Formula 1

Racing Point warns rivals its car can be even stronger

1h
2
Formula 1

Mercedes advantage mostly on straights, says Red Bull

1h
3
Formula 1

F1 technical update: Ferrari, Red Bull, McLaren & Williams

4
Formula 1

How similar are the Racing Point and Mercedes brake ducts?

5
Formula 1

Explained: Why Renault launched a Racing Point protest

Latest videos

Grand Prix Greats – Styrian GP best photos 03:50
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Styrian GP best photos

Grand Prix Greats – Hungarian GP best moments 03:46
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Hungarian GP best moments

Max Verstappen Village Red Bull Ring 01:25
Formula 1

Max Verstappen Village Red Bull Ring

The Updates That Helped Mercedes To Victory In Austria 06:18
Formula 1

The Updates That Helped Mercedes To Victory In Austria

Why Renault Chose Alonso For 2021 06:21
Formula 1

Why Renault Chose Alonso For 2021

Latest news

Mercedes advantage mostly on straights, says Red Bull
Formula 1

Mercedes advantage mostly on straights, says Red Bull

Why Austria's success does not mean F1 is out of the woods
Formula 1

Why Austria's success does not mean F1 is out of the woods

Racing Point warns rivals its car can be even stronger
Formula 1

Racing Point warns rivals its car can be even stronger

Explained: Why Renault launched a Racing Point protest
Formula 1

Explained: Why Renault launched a Racing Point protest

F1 technical update: Ferrari, Red Bull, McLaren & Williams
Formula 1

F1 technical update: Ferrari, Red Bull, McLaren & Williams

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.