Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
German GP
25 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
FP1 in
2 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
FP1 in
16 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
30 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
31 Oct
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
38 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
51 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
65 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Singapore GP / Breaking news

Racing Point: Abrupt stop saved Perez's engine

shares
comments
Racing Point: Abrupt stop saved Perez's engine
By:
Sep 24, 2019, 1:52 PM

The Racing Point Formula 1 team believes that Sergio Perez’s engine has survived an oil leak that led to his retirement the Singapore GP, and thus the Mexican won’t face grid penalties in Russia.

Perez had a slow leak that the Mercedes engineers were monitoring closely, and which led eventually to a message asking the driver to stop trackside on lap 43, triggering the second safety car.

Perez took the latest spec Mercedes engine in Spa, only to suffer a failure with it in practice. As there were no spares available, he was obliged to switch to a new example of the earlier spec, which means that he has been slightly down on performance relative to the other Mercedes users for the last three races.

Read Also:

The Silverstone team is especially keen to avoid a grid penalty at Perez’s home race in Mexico, which is just two events away.

“We had an oil leak and had to pull the car over,” team principal Otmar Szafnauer told Motorsport.com. “We stopped it in time. The Mercedes guys had been tracking it during the race, because sometimes you get something that weeps and it stops, and it doesn’t matter.

“Because it was a slow-ish leak they could track it to the point of criticality and then say pull over now, otherwise we are going to get a penalty.”

Singapore saw Racing Point introduce the last in a series of aero upgrades that have together created a definitive new spec. Perez qualified 11th, but was compromised in qualifying by a five-place grid penalty. He was on course for points when he retired.

His teammate Lance Stroll didn’t make it out of Q1 after getting caught in traffic, but a strong run in the race was spoiled by a puncture, and he finished 13th.

Although Singapore ended in disappointment Szafnauer believes there’s more to come from the latest package.

“We had really good long-run pace, I think we were the fourth or fifth quickest team, which bodes well for the upgrade. Over one lap we had some difficulties. Lance was stuck in a group of people, and Sergio, not having the latest spec engine, was only 40/1000ths off making Q3. That’s not so bad.

“I think Checo could have finished seventh or eighth today, starting where he started, had it not been for the oil leak. Lance hit the wall and had a puncture. At the restart [Sebastian] Vettel bunched everybody up. It’s tight, you hit the wall, you get a puncture, you’re done.”

“And it was the first time we brought the definitive package, so there’s things to learn and to set up that could be better. I’m quite with where that’s out now, we just have to push forward and optimise that as we go along, have some good races, and then focus on next year.”

Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP19, leads Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP19

Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP19, leads Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP19

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

Next article
Hamilton, Kubica keep Hockenheim points as Alfa appeal fails

Previous article

Hamilton, Kubica keep Hockenheim points as Alfa appeal fails

Next article

Bottas: Mercedes can learn from breach of "clear procedure"

Bottas: Mercedes can learn from breach of "clear procedure"
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Singapore GP
Sub-event Race
Drivers Sergio Perez Shop Now
Teams Racing Point
Author Adam Cooper

Race hub

Singapore GP

Singapore GP

19 Sep - 22 Sep
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1 Fri 20 Sep
04:30
16:30
FP2 Fri 20 Sep
08:30
20:30
FP3 Sat 21 Sep
06:00
18:00
QU Sat 21 Sep
09:00
21:00
Race Sun 22 Sep
08:10
20:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 teams shown revised '21 designs with 'plane-like' wings

2
Formula 1

Wolff dismisses "easy story" of Ferrari upgrade impact

3
Formula 1

Bottas: Mercedes can learn from breach of "clear procedure"

19m
4
Formula 1

Racing Point: Abrupt stop saved Perez's engine

1h
5
Formula 1

Hamilton, Kubica keep Hockenheim points as Alfa appeal fails

2h

Latest videos

How Ferrari failed to realise it would cost Leclerc victory 04:26
Formula 1

How Ferrari failed to realise it would cost Leclerc victory

Starting Grid for the Singapore GP 00:56
Formula 1

Starting Grid for the Singapore GP

Why Kubica's 'astonishing' F1 comeback fell short 13:24
Formula 1

Why Kubica's 'astonishing' F1 comeback fell short

A lap of Singapore in F1 2019 01:49
Formula 1

A lap of Singapore in F1 2019

Hulkenberg's 2020 F1 options after shock Haas decision 05:22
Formula 1

Hulkenberg's 2020 F1 options after shock Haas decision

Latest news

Bottas: Mercedes can learn from breach of "clear procedure"
F1

Bottas: Mercedes can learn from breach of "clear procedure"

Racing Point: Abrupt stop saved Perez's engine
F1

Racing Point: Abrupt stop saved Perez's engine

Hamilton, Kubica keep Hockenheim points as Alfa appeal fails
F1

Hamilton, Kubica keep Hockenheim points as Alfa appeal fails

Kubica admits DTM "attractive" option for 2020
DTM

Kubica admits DTM "attractive" option for 2020

Why Leclerc wasn't the most wronged driver in Singapore
F1

Why Leclerc wasn't the most wronged driver in Singapore

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.