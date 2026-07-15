Francesco Bagnaia undergoes successful arm surgery, targets MotoGP return at Silverstone
Bagnaia used MotoGP's summer break to undergo surgery on his right forearm, Ducati announced on Wednesday
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Photo by: Mark Wieland / Getty Images
Ducati has revealed that Francesco Bagnaia underwent successful surgery on his right forearm on Wednesday, with the Italian aiming to return for the British Grand Prix at Silverstone.
The two-time MotoGP champion attended an event in Rome on Tuesday, where he was named a sporting ambassador by Italy's Ministry of Foreign Affairs alongside several other leading Italian motorcycle racers.
Just a day later, the Ducati rider underwent surgery at the Orthopaedic Clinic of the University Hospital in Modena.
Although Ducati did not specify the nature of the condition, Motorsport.com understands that Bagnaia was treated for compartment syndrome, a common forearm issue among MotoGP riders caused by the intense physical demands of riding.
Bagnaia will now use the championship's three-week summer break to recover, with the aim of returning for the British GP at Silverstone on 7-9 August. His participation, however, will depend on the progress of his rehabilitation.
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Foto de: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images
"This afternoon, Francesco Bagnaia underwent successful endoscopic fasciotomy surgery on his right forearm," Ducati said in a statement.
"The operation, performed by the medical team led by Professor Luigi Tarallo at the Orthopaedic Clinic of the Policlinico di Modena, directed by Professor Fabio Catani, was completed successfully and without complications.
"Taking advantage of the MotoGP summer break, the Ducati Lenovo Team rider will now begin his scheduled recovery and rehabilitation. Pending his post-operative progress, the goal is to return to the track for the British Grand Prix at Silverstone from August 7th to 9th."
Share Or Save This Story
MotoGP 2027 grid: All confirmed rider signings
Francesco Bagnaia started considering Ducati exit after 2025 Japanese GP
Aprilia boss explains why he chose Francesco Bagnaia for 850cc era
MotoGP's single-bike proposal on brink of collapse
MotoGP German GP: Marc Marquez dominates, jumps to third in the standings
Why Ducati has no doubts about Marc Marquez’s future
Latest news
Francesco Bagnaia undergoes successful arm surgery, targets MotoGP return at Silverstone
Why F1's future engine rules offer new opportunities but also new pitfalls
Steve Letarte and Jamie McMurray assess Bubba Wallace spin: "That's a super late block"
Franco Colapinto opens up about the toughest moment of his F1 career
Does nobody want to win the 2026 MotoGP title?
What we learned as MotoGP's title fight tightened in German GP
Five things we learned from MotoGP’s action-packed Dutch GP
Aprilia faces its biggest challenge right now – and Marc Marquez is just one part of it
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments