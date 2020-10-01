Perez has made "progress" in sorting Formula 1 future

Perez has been left looking for a seat since Racing Point opted to trigger an exit clause in his contract at the end of the year, making room for four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel to join from Ferrari.

Perez had not opened any talks with rival teams prior to Racing Point’s decision being finalised, having anticipated that he would keep his seat, but is now in discussions to stay on the grid.

Haas and Alfa Romeo are the only realistic landing spots for Perez in 2021, with neither team yet to finalise its line-up for next year.

The Mexican has stressed he only wants to commit to a project that offers some long-term potential with the regulation changes in 2022.

Asked following Sunday’s Russian Grand Prix where talks stood over his future, Perez said there had been some progress, but did not anticipate a quick resolution to talks.

“Who knows really, nothing is signed yet,” Perez said. “But definitely there has been some progress so we will see in the coming weeks.

“As I said before, I think at this stage no-one is in any hurry, not the teams, not myself. So let's wait still. [There’s] a long way to go.”

Perez said in the lead-up to the Sochi race weekend that he thought he would know where a “realistic option” lay within a week.

Haas is currently weighing up a shortlist of around 10 names for its two seats in 2021, including incumbent drivers Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen.

Despite Perez’s strong track record in F1 and financial backing from Mexico, Haas team principal Gunther Steiner said it was not a “no-brainer” to sign him up for next year.

Alfa Romeo is also yet to make any final decision over its two seats for 2021, with a return to Hinwil also being a potential option for Perez.

Should Perez not stay in F1, McLaren has confirmed its interest in signing him for its IndyCar team next year.

Related video