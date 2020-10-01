Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
Tickets
11 Oct
Race in
10 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
Tickets
23 Oct
Next event in
21 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
Tickets
31 Oct
Next event in
29 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
Tickets
13 Nov
Next event in
42 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
04 Dec
Next event in
63 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
11 Dec
FP1 in
70 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Young driver logjam “not a headache” for Ferrari

shares
comments
Young driver logjam “not a headache” for Ferrari
By:

Ferrari sporting director Laurent Mekies insists that planning the Formula 1 futures of the Italian team’s talented young proteges is “not a headache."

Ferrari Driver Academy members Mick Schumacher, Callum Ilott and Robert Shwarztman are all in contention for the 2020 FIA F2 championship title.

All three were given test mileage at Fiorano on Wednesday at the wheel of the 2018 Ferrari SF71H, with Shwarztman running his first ever F1 laps.

Schumacher and Ilott will gain further experience when they take part in FP1 at the Nurburgring for Alfa Romeo and Haas respectively, while Shwarztman will take his turn on Friday in Abu Dhabi.

The young driver test that follows the race weekend at Yas Island presents another opportunity for all three.

Schumacher currently leads Illott in the F2 championship by 22 points with two race weekends to come in Bahrain, while Shwarztman lies fifth, 51 points adrift of the lead but still in with a mathematical shot at the title.

Some sources have indicated that Schumacher has been guaranteed a graduation if he finishes in the top three in the championship, but the fact that Ilott has also been given an early FP1 chance suggests that Ferrari hopes to place both them in race seats next year.

Ferrari owns the rights to one seat at Alfa Romeo, which is currently occupied by Antonio Giovinazzi. The team is also talking to Haas about placing one of its youngsters, having previously had no involvement in the US-owned outfit driver line-up.

Speaking before Wednesday’s Fiorano running, Mekies said that having three drivers on the fringes of F1 is a positive, and he stressed that managing their long-term futures is paramount.

“It's not a headache, it's a good problem to have,” said the Frenchman. “And that's the sort of thing we want to deal with. The guys are doing a very good job. Mick and Callum are progressing significantly from last year, and they are solid leaders of the championship.

“Robert in his first year is pretty much playing with these guys straight away. So we are very happy with the performance of the three of them. There is a bit more struggle certainly for Marcus [Armstrong] and for Giuliano [Alesi].

“But as far as the three top guys for this year are concerned, we are very happy. It doesn't give us a headache, it gives us a lot of stability and options for the future. And that's exactly what we have FDA for.

“Of course, we're conscious that having three guys potentially getting to the right spot at nearly the same time is not always possible to do.

“But I think we have the tools in what we can offer to them in order to make sure we give them the chance to express their potential as best they can, be it today in F2, testing tomorrow, or a bit more next year, or the year after that."

Read Also:

Mekies insisted that there isn’t a competition between them to land a race seat.

“We are not in a shoot-out mood, we are in the mood where let's find out how to make sure that they continue building up.

“Because at the end of the day, and we've seen it with Charles [Leclerc], we have seen it with many other exceptional drivers, it's about developing, and the development certainly doesn't stop when you are at the door of F1."

He added: “On our side, there is no real strong rush to take decisions.”

Slider
List

Robert Shwartzman, SF71H

Robert Shwartzman, SF71H
1/5

Photo by: Ferrari

Callum Ilott, Ferrari SF71H

Callum Ilott, Ferrari SF71H
2/5

Photo by: Ferrari

Mick Schumacher, Ferrari SF71H

Mick Schumacher, Ferrari SF71H
3/5

Photo by: Ferrari

Mick Schumacher, Ferrari SF71H

Mick Schumacher, Ferrari SF71H
4/5

Photo by: Ferrari

Robert Shwartzman, SF71H

Robert Shwartzman, SF71H
5/5

Photo by: Ferrari

 

Related video

Perez has made "progress" in sorting Formula 1 future

Previous article

Perez has made "progress" in sorting Formula 1 future
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Mick Schumacher , Callum Ilott , Robert Shwartzman
Author Adam Cooper

Trending Today

HPROP: Budweiser Columbia Cup results
Boat Boat / News

HPROP: Budweiser Columbia Cup results

Latest news

Young driver logjam “not a headache” for Ferrari
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Young driver logjam “not a headache” for Ferrari

Perez has made "progress" in sorting Formula 1 future
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Perez has made "progress" in sorting Formula 1 future

Red Bull Racing spent £237m on 2019 Formula 1 season
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Red Bull Racing spent £237m on 2019 Formula 1 season

Inside F1’s tech war: New Ferrari updates explained via 3D model
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Inside F1’s tech war: New Ferrari updates explained via 3D model

Trending

1
Boat

HPROP: Budweiser Columbia Cup results

Latest news

Young driver logjam “not a headache” for Ferrari
Formula 1

Young driver logjam “not a headache” for Ferrari

Perez has made "progress" in sorting Formula 1 future
Formula 1

Perez has made "progress" in sorting Formula 1 future

Red Bull Racing spent £237m on 2019 Formula 1 season
Formula 1

Red Bull Racing spent £237m on 2019 Formula 1 season

Inside F1’s tech war: New Ferrari updates explained via 3D model
Formula 1

Inside F1’s tech war: New Ferrari updates explained via 3D model

Schumacher, Ilott and Shwartzman enjoy Ferrari F1 tests
Formula 1

Schumacher, Ilott and Shwartzman enjoy Ferrari F1 tests

Latest videos

How McLaren's Updates Are Just The Beginning - F1's Russian GP Tech 06:37
Formula 1

How McLaren's Updates Are Just The Beginning - F1's Russian GP Tech

Qualifying Drama, Practice Starts & More | 2020 Russian GP F1 Race Debrief 08:52
Formula 1

Qualifying Drama, Practice Starts & More | 2020 Russian GP F1 Race Debrief

Grand Prix Greats – Russian GP best photos 02:53
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Russian GP best photos

Starting Grid for the Russian Grand Prix 01:01
Formula 1

Starting Grid for the Russian Grand Prix

PETRONAS F1 Track Guide: Sochi Autodrom 02:24
Formula 1

PETRONAS F1 Track Guide: Sochi Autodrom

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.