British GP
11 Jul
-
14 Jul
Event finished
German GP
25 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Belgian GP
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
Italian GP
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
Singapore GP
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
Russian GP
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
Japanese GP
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Mexican GP
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
United States GP
31 Oct
-
03 Nov
Brazilian GP
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
Abu Dhabi GP
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Perez signs new three-year F1 deal with Racing Point

shares
comments
Perez signs new three-year F1 deal with Racing Point
By:
Aug 30, 2019, 4:04 PM

Sergio Perez will continue with the Racing Point Formula 1 team next season, taking his spell with the Silverstone-based team into a seventh year and beyond.

Perez has inked a three-year deal with Racing Point, which will keep him at the outfit through to 2022, likely alongside teammate Lance Stroll.

"I’m very excited to extend my partnership with the team for the next three years," Perez said.

"I’ve been working together with this group of people for a long time now and they have become my second family. Together we have enjoyed a tremendous amount of success and we share the same passion for racing.

"I have been impressed with the direction the team has taken over the last 12 months and that gives me confidence for the future. I believe the best times are still to come and I look forward to celebrating plenty of podiums in the years ahead."

 

Perez joined what was then called Force India in 2014, after his sole season with McLaren.

Last year, Force India fell into administration and the team and its resources were taken over and rebranded Racing Point, with Perez retaining his drive alongside the incoming Stroll.

Perez was linked as an option for Haas for next season, having held talks with the American team last year, and potentially had other options away from Racing Point.

He has established himself as one of the most desirable drivers in the F1 midfield because of the combination of his financial backing from Mexico and strong performances.

More F1 driver market news:

Perez and Racing Point have also had a difficult season so far as a legacy of the Force India financial complications last year that were only resolved in August. The Mexican is currently 16th in the drivers' standings, with 13 points to his name.

However, Perez has talked positively about the potential of the Racing Point project and the plans its owners have, like the construction of an all-new development facility.

Both parties had intimated a deal was close, and it has now been confirmed on the eve of the Belgian Grand Prix.

"We know Sergio very well and it’s great to confirm him on a long-term deal," said team principal Otmar Szafnauer.

"Over the last six years we have seen him become a very complete driver with excellent qualifying speed and exceptional race craft.

"Sergio believes in the long-term vision of this project and getting his commitment until the end of 2022 gives us valuable consistency going forward. As the team continues to grow and develop it’s important to have a driver with Sergio’s level of experience, especially with new regulations on the horizon.

"The whole team is thrilled to continue working with Sergio and I believe we can enjoy great success together in the coming years."

Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Sergio Perez Shop Now
Teams Racing Point
Author Scott Mitchell

