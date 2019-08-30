Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
British GP
11 Jul
-
14 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
German GP
25 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
FP3 in
16 Hours
:
50 Minutes
:
39 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
FP1 in
6 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
FP1 in
20 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
FP1 in
27 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
FP1 in
41 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
55 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
31 Oct
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
62 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
76 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
90 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Belgian GP / Breaking news

Albon had to "rewire brain" to drive Red Bull car

shares
comments
Albon had to "rewire brain" to drive Red Bull car
By:
Aug 30, 2019, 3:45 PM

Alex Albon says a very different driving style required for the Red Bull has forced him to "rewire his brain" to get the most out of his new car.

The Thai driver, who has been promoted to the Red Bull team in place of Pierre Gasly, nearly matched teammate Max Verstappen in first practice for the Belgian GP but was three tenths adrift in the second session.

But as he got to grips with the RB15 for the first time, Albon said that it felt like he was starting over again in learning about F1 cars because it required a totally different approach compared to the Toro Rosso he raced in the first half of the year.

"It's a different driving style that you have in Toro Rosso," said Albon. "You spend six months driving that way and you come to the Red Bull car and it is kind of remembering what other cars are like.

"You have to rewire your brain, start from the beginning and go again. It is not one thing in particular."

He added: "I felt a bit more comfortable in FP1 than FP2, and I am still trying to understand the car. It is very different to the Toro Rosso so it is quite difficult in some respects and better in other respects."

Albon was clear, however, that he had hit the ground running in terms of working with the team and feeling settled in.

"I feel at home with the guys, they've been nice to me," he said. "It is very different. I've felt that already.

"We did a bit of sim [work] on Wednesday and could tell it's going to take some time to get used to it. Once you're on track with the helmet you have a bit more G forces and feel the car a bit better. It's just baby steps really."

Albon is heading into the Belgium weekend knowing that he will start from the back of the grid thanks to an engine change penalty.

While that takes some pressure off in terms of him needing to deliver in qualifying, he says he also would have liked the opportunity to know just how quick he could go.

"I would still have liked to have qualified properly and see where I'd have gone," he said.

"The focus isn't on short-run pace, it's trying to set up the car for Sunday. So there is a more chilled out atmosphere, but I still want to do a good job on Sunday."

Next article
Verstappen expects to fight Mercedes, but not Ferrari, at Spa

Previous article

Verstappen expects to fight Mercedes, but not Ferrari, at Spa

Next article

Perez signs new three-year F1 deal with Racing Point

Perez signs new three-year F1 deal with Racing Point
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Belgian GP
Drivers Alex Albon
Teams Red Bull Racing Shop Now
Author Jonathan Noble

Trending

1
Formula 1

Belgian GP: Leclerc outpaces Vettel by 0.6s in FP2

2h
2
Formula 1

Albon had to "rewire brain" to drive Red Bull car

1h
3
Formula 1

Haas names three candidates to partner Magnussen in 2020

Latest videos

What Renault and Ocon must to do avoid 'negative attention' in F1 2020 06:57
Formula 1

What Renault and Ocon must to do avoid 'negative attention' in F1 2020

2020 F1 calendar revealed - what's new? 03:22
Formula 1

2020 F1 calendar revealed - what's new?

Why Mercedes chose Bottas over Ocon for F1 2020 05:21
Formula 1

Why Mercedes chose Bottas over Ocon for F1 2020

The story of Michael Schumacher's one-off GP2 test 03:25
Formula 1

The story of Michael Schumacher's one-off GP2 test

The tiny tech change that transformed Red Bull's F1 performance 06:23
Formula 1

The tiny tech change that transformed Red Bull's F1 performance

Latest news

Red Bull explains reasoning behind Gasly demotion
F1

Red Bull explains reasoning behind Gasly demotion

Perez signs new three-year F1 deal with Racing Point
F1

Perez signs new three-year F1 deal with Racing Point

Albon had to "rewire brain" to drive Red Bull car
F1

Albon had to "rewire brain" to drive Red Bull car

Verstappen expects to fight Mercedes, but not Ferrari, at Spa
F1

Verstappen expects to fight Mercedes, but not Ferrari, at Spa

Belgian GP: Leclerc outpaces Vettel by 0.6s in FP2
F1

Belgian GP: Leclerc outpaces Vettel by 0.6s in FP2

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
5 Sep
Tickets
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.