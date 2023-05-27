Subscribe
Formula 1 / Monaco GP News

Ocon witnessed "fall of hell" after claiming provisional Monaco F1 pole

Alpine Formula 1 driver Esteban Ocon says he witnessed a "fall of hell" after dropping from first to fourth position in the dying minutes of the Monaco Grand Prix qualifying.

Adam Cooper

Ocon stunned the paddock when he set a 1m11.553s effort with just a handful of minutes remaining in Q3 to take provisional pole.

Explaining the decision to run early in the final phase of qualifying, Ocon said: "We got done exactly in Miami for that.

"We left it late, we got done with the red flag for Charles [Leclerc] at the end and we wanted to avoid that.

"We wanted to go earlier with the two sets [of tyres] and that's what we did.

"Unfortunately, there was no red flag for us but it could well have paid off. It is something we will keep in mind."

Ocon dropped to fourth following the final runs as Max Verstappen, Fernando Alonso and Charles Leclerc all registered faster times.

Esteban Ocon, Alpine F1 Team speaks to the media

Esteban Ocon, Alpine F1 Team speaks to the media

Photo by: Alexander Trienitz / Motorsport Images

Asked if the lack of a session-ending intervention was a source of frustration, the Frenchman added: "There is a tiny bit of frustration that we are only 188 milliseconds from pole and what could have been.

"If I had got a better exit there, I get a little bit cooler temperatures from the front tyres in the last couple of corners, you never know. But I think it was pretty well maximised.

"They told me every single time [someone crossed the line].

"I was still on pole when I came in and then I saw the fall of hell, which doesn't feel great. We can be pleased with only being two tenths off the Red Bull."

However, Ocon can climb one position on the grid after Leclerc appeared to baulk Lando Norris during Q3, pending results of an FIA investigation.

Hinting at his ambition to add to his sole victory secured at the 2021 Hungarian Grand Prix, Ocon outlined how Alonso's personal desire could open the door.

He said: "Fernando is starting second and I'm pretty sure he is going to take all of the risks to be in the lead after Turn 1. Hopefully, he creates a mess and that opens the way for us."

