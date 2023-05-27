Subscribe
Previous / Alonso took "uncomfortable" risks in hunt for Monaco GP F1 pole Next / Wolff jokes Monaco crane operator 'from Cirque du Soleil' after F1 floor reveal
Formula 1 / Monaco GP News

Perez: "I cannot believe what I've done" in Monaco F1 qualifying crash

Sergio Perez said "I cannot believe what I've done" after crashing out of qualifying for Formula 1's Monaco Grand Prix, which will leave him at the back of the grid.

Filip Cleeren
By:
Co-author:
Adam Cooper
The car of Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19, is craned away after an accident

On his second qualifying lap of Q1, Perez lost the rear of the car turning into Sainte Devote, slapping the left-rear corner of his Red Bull RB19 into the barriers.

Perez's accident brought out the red flag and caused sizeable damage to his car.

"Unbelievable day. I cannot believe what I what I've done," Perez responded to the costly incident.

"It just caught me by surprise, just getting that rear out of shape, especially really late into the corner.

"It's a way of how we were trying to get the lap time out of it, but I just went over the limit and I became a passenger. There was nothing else I could do because it was really late in the corner, and I could not cut the corner or go out of the corner."

To make matters worse for Perez, the closeness of the grid and the rapid track progression dropped the Mexican's first flying lap down to last, meaning he will face an impossible task to salvage a result on the narrow streets of the principality.

"Yeah, it came around as a big surprise," Perez replied when asked if he was surprised that his banker lap left him last on the charts.

"Saying that isn't an excuse. I should have done better today, and all I can say I'm very sorry to my team, because you put so much energy, so much work preparing everything, and then you just disappoint everyone like this.

"I'm super disappointed today with myself and I know that tomorrow it's going to be an impossible race."

The car of Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19, is craned away after an accident

The car of Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19, is craned away after an accident

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Team principal Christian Horner believes Perez paid the price for trying to carry too much speed through Turn 1.

" I can only think he was distracted by the Alpine on the right-hand side because he just misjudged that first turn and the circuit was only going to get faster and faster. He’ll be kicking himself for that," Horner told Sky.

“I think he just went in too fast. Maybe he was distracted. You can see the overspeed, he had a bit of a snap on entry and it wasn’t a small tap.”

Horner explained Red Bull might be forced to change Perez's chassis, which would result in a pitlane start.

“We might have to change the whole lot, the chassis, just as a precaution to be honest with you," he added.

"I think first of all, we’re just getting the car back, we’ll make that call when we’ve got it back.

"I think that it’s so hard, Max started from that position a few years back and I think he just made it into the top 10. Scoring points tomorrow will be the target for Checo because it’s likely to be a one-stop race, you’re caught in the crocodile and you can’t use your pace.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Alonso took "uncomfortable" risks in hunt for Monaco GP F1 pole

Wolff jokes Monaco crane operator 'from Cirque du Soleil' after F1 floor reveal
Filip Cleeren More from
Filip Cleeren
Russell 'kicking himself' for throwing away "comfortable" Monaco F1 podium

Russell 'kicking himself' for throwing away "comfortable" Monaco F1 podium

Formula 1
Monaco GP

Russell 'kicking himself' for throwing away "comfortable" Monaco F1 podium Russell 'kicking himself' for throwing away "comfortable" Monaco F1 podium

Horner: Verstappen and Red Bull "on the ropes" before rain arrived in Monaco F1

Horner: Verstappen and Red Bull "on the ropes" before rain arrived in Monaco F1

Formula 1
Monaco GP

Horner: Verstappen and Red Bull "on the ropes" before rain arrived in Monaco F1 Horner: Verstappen and Red Bull "on the ropes" before rain arrived in Monaco F1

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

Sergio Perez More from
Sergio Perez
Perez: Red Bull F1 will "struggle to show its strengths" in Monaco

Perez: Red Bull F1 will "struggle to show its strengths" in Monaco

Formula 1
Monaco GP

Perez: Red Bull F1 will "struggle to show its strengths" in Monaco Perez: Red Bull F1 will "struggle to show its strengths" in Monaco

Horner: Verstappen's "damage" to Perez in Miami GP purely in first sector

Horner: Verstappen's "damage" to Perez in Miami GP purely in first sector

Formula 1
Miami GP

Horner: Verstappen's "damage" to Perez in Miami GP purely in first sector Horner: Verstappen's "damage" to Perez in Miami GP purely in first sector

The Verstappen/Red Bull dynamic that shows the scale of Perez's F1 title task

The Verstappen/Red Bull dynamic that shows the scale of Perez's F1 title task

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The Verstappen/Red Bull dynamic that shows the scale of Perez's F1 title task The Verstappen/Red Bull dynamic that shows the scale of Perez's F1 title task

Red Bull Racing More from
Red Bull Racing
Verstappen: Hitting the wall helped me during Portier scare in Monaco F1

Verstappen: Hitting the wall helped me during Portier scare in Monaco F1

Formula 1
Monaco GP

Verstappen: Hitting the wall helped me during Portier scare in Monaco F1 Verstappen: Hitting the wall helped me during Portier scare in Monaco F1

F1 teams will be "all over" Red Bull floor photographs - Mercedes

F1 teams will be "all over" Red Bull floor photographs - Mercedes

Formula 1
Monaco GP

F1 teams will be "all over" Red Bull floor photographs - Mercedes F1 teams will be "all over" Red Bull floor photographs - Mercedes

The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru

The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru

Latest news

Clever Gen3 test tweak for Erebus

Clever Gen3 test tweak for Erebus

SUPC Supercars

Clever Gen3 test tweak for Erebus Clever Gen3 test tweak for Erebus

NASCAR's Coke 600 at Charlotte postponed due to rain

NASCAR's Coke 600 at Charlotte postponed due to rain

NAS NASCAR Cup
Charlotte

NASCAR's Coke 600 at Charlotte postponed due to rain NASCAR's Coke 600 at Charlotte postponed due to rain

Indy 500: Newgarden beats Ericsson in crash-marred 107th edition

Indy 500: Newgarden beats Ericsson in crash-marred 107th edition

Indy IndyCar
Indy 500

Indy 500: Newgarden beats Ericsson in crash-marred 107th edition Indy 500: Newgarden beats Ericsson in crash-marred 107th edition

Ericsson says final-lap Indy 500 restart was “unfair and dangerous”

Ericsson says final-lap Indy 500 restart was “unfair and dangerous”

Indy IndyCar
Indy 500

Ericsson says final-lap Indy 500 restart was “unfair and dangerous” Ericsson says final-lap Indy 500 restart was “unfair and dangerous”

The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP

The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP

What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset

What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jonathan Noble

What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset

Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?

Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Matt Kew

Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari? Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?

Why the growing pains of F1’s cost-cap era require patience

Why the growing pains of F1’s cost-cap era require patience

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

Why the growing pains of F1’s cost-cap era require patience Why the growing pains of F1’s cost-cap era require patience

Has F1 gone too far with its sprint race format tweaks?

Has F1 gone too far with its sprint race format tweaks?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

Has F1 gone too far with its sprint race format tweaks? Has F1 gone too far with its sprint race format tweaks?

The crucial next steps for McLaren on its path to F1 recovery

The crucial next steps for McLaren on its path to F1 recovery

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alex Kalinuackas

The crucial next steps for McLaren on its path to F1 recovery The crucial next steps for McLaren on its path to F1 recovery

The bigger answer Mercedes needs from its now delayed F1 upgrades

The bigger answer Mercedes needs from its now delayed F1 upgrades

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jonathan Noble

The bigger answer Mercedes needs from its now delayed F1 upgrades The bigger answer Mercedes needs from its now delayed F1 upgrades

Why it's too early for AlphaTauri to consider releasing de Vries

Why it's too early for AlphaTauri to consider releasing de Vries

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

Why it's too early for AlphaTauri to consider releasing de Vries Why it's too early for AlphaTauri to consider releasing de Vries

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe