Wolff jokes Monaco crane operator 'from Cirque du Soleil' after F1 floor reveal
Mercedes Formula 1 boss Toto Wolff has joked that famed circus act “Cirque du Soleil” was responsible for craning Lewis Hamilton’s car in Monaco to reveal its ground-effect floor design.
Hamilton hit the barriers late in final practice on Saturday to trigger a red flag. As his W14 was recovered, it was raised several storeys high to allow photographers to capture the underbody design.
With engineers estimating that 60% of car performance is owed to the floor, following the 2022 shift to ground-effects, the underbody aerodynamics have been a particularly closely guarded secret.
Teams have specially fitted covers that cloak the floor of the car when they are recovered and hoisted onto flatbed trucks.
Now that rival team aerodynamicists have been able to see and can analyse the Mercedes, which has been heavily updated for Monaco, Wolff joked that circus company “Cirque du Soleil” must have been in town.
The Austrian said: “Well, whoever performed the crane has probably worked for Cirque du Soleil.
“Honestly, that I don’t even comprehend. The car was on the road.
“You could have put it on a truck. You’re showcasing a car to everyone in the world.
“That was suboptimum for us, to say the least.”
Mercedes W14 after a crash
Photo by: Uncredited
Wolff did underline that he was making the comment in jest and praised the principality marshals, saying that “everybody is doing their best”.
When Sergio Perez crashed out in Q1 at Sainte Devote, his Red Bull was also lifted and its floor revealed.
Wolff noted that the RB19 had stayed flat when craned as opposed to the W14, which fell rearwards due to its weight bias from the point it was tethered.
He said: “They are all from Cirque du Solei. Their car hangs straight. Ours was rear down!”
The revised W14 clocked sixth and eighth in qualifying, with Hamilton pipping team-mate George Russell.
Wolff reckoned the performance of the upgrades had not thrown any surprises with how they ran in real-world conditions but acknowledged the team showing was “not good”.
He said: “Sixth and eighth is not good.
“Three tenths off pole [set by Max Verstappen] with both drivers having less than positive Q3s is solid. It’s actually OK.
“With Lewis and George, if you would have put the last lap together, we would have played the top six. Maybe the top four. That’s OK.”
Related video
Perez: "I cannot believe what I've done" in Monaco F1 qualifying crash
Hamilton set-up tweak "made life harder" in Monaco F1 qualifying
Hamilton: New Mercedes F1 contract "nearly there", no Ferrari talks
Hamilton: New Mercedes F1 contract "nearly there", no Ferrari talks Hamilton: New Mercedes F1 contract "nearly there", no Ferrari talks
Vasseur rubbishes rumours about Ferrari making Hamilton F1 offer
Vasseur rubbishes rumours about Ferrari making Hamilton F1 offer Vasseur rubbishes rumours about Ferrari making Hamilton F1 offer
How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem
How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem
Russell 'kicking himself' for throwing away "comfortable" Monaco F1 podium
Russell 'kicking himself' for throwing away "comfortable" Monaco F1 podium Russell 'kicking himself' for throwing away "comfortable" Monaco F1 podium
F1 teams will be "all over" Red Bull floor photographs - Mercedes
F1 teams will be "all over" Red Bull floor photographs - Mercedes F1 teams will be "all over" Red Bull floor photographs - Mercedes
The bigger answer Mercedes needs from its now delayed F1 upgrades
The bigger answer Mercedes needs from its now delayed F1 upgrades The bigger answer Mercedes needs from its now delayed F1 upgrades
Latest news
Clever Gen3 test tweak for Erebus
Clever Gen3 test tweak for Erebus Clever Gen3 test tweak for Erebus
NASCAR's Coke 600 at Charlotte postponed due to rain
NASCAR's Coke 600 at Charlotte postponed due to rain NASCAR's Coke 600 at Charlotte postponed due to rain
Indy 500: Newgarden beats Ericsson in crash-marred 107th edition
Indy 500: Newgarden beats Ericsson in crash-marred 107th edition Indy 500: Newgarden beats Ericsson in crash-marred 107th edition
Ericsson says final-lap Indy 500 restart was “unfair and dangerous”
Ericsson says final-lap Indy 500 restart was “unfair and dangerous” Ericsson says final-lap Indy 500 restart was “unfair and dangerous”
The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP
The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP
What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset
What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset
Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?
Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari? Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?
Why the growing pains of F1’s cost-cap era require patience
Why the growing pains of F1’s cost-cap era require patience Why the growing pains of F1’s cost-cap era require patience
Has F1 gone too far with its sprint race format tweaks?
Has F1 gone too far with its sprint race format tweaks? Has F1 gone too far with its sprint race format tweaks?
The crucial next steps for McLaren on its path to F1 recovery
The crucial next steps for McLaren on its path to F1 recovery The crucial next steps for McLaren on its path to F1 recovery
The bigger answer Mercedes needs from its now delayed F1 upgrades
The bigger answer Mercedes needs from its now delayed F1 upgrades The bigger answer Mercedes needs from its now delayed F1 upgrades
Why it's too early for AlphaTauri to consider releasing de Vries
Why it's too early for AlphaTauri to consider releasing de Vries Why it's too early for AlphaTauri to consider releasing de Vries
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.