Subscribe
Previous / F1 Dutch GP: Verstappen beats Norris to pole by 0.5s in disrupted session Next / F1 Dutch GP – Start time, how to watch, starting grid & more
Formula 1 / Dutch GP News

Norris’ “worst second half of a lap” still enough for second in F1 Dutch GP quali

Lando Norris rated the second half of his best Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix qualifying lap as the worst he’s ever produced on his way to the front row.

Haydn Cobb
By:
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60

The McLaren driver was the best of the rest behind the dominant Max Verstappen, qualifying second but some 0.537s off the Red Bull polesitter at Zandvoort.

Read Also:

Norris briefly looked a threat for pole in the final Q3 runs, going quickest in the first sector, but conceded his second half of the lap, which is where he lost so much time to Verstappen, was poor by his own standards.

“The first half the lap was mega. The second half of the lap was probably one of the worst second halves that I’ve done,” Norris said. “So, it peaked very early on. It’s tough but I really enjoy these conditions. I’ve always enjoyed the conditions. It’s when we do well. I’m taking the P2 still.”

Asked what caused his second half of the lap drop, Norris replied: “The driver [peaked]. The tyres were good until the end. The driver peaked very early. I’ve got a bit of work to do. Not the most comfortable but good enough. I’ll take it.”

Lando Norris, McLaren, is interviewed after Qualifying by David Coulthard

Lando Norris, McLaren, is interviewed after qualifying by David Coulthard

Photo by: Dom Romney / Motorsport Images

But given Verstappen’s utter domination in 2023, and having threatened top spot throughout practice and qualifying, Norris felt second place was a solid result ahead of the Dutch GP on Sunday.

“I’m happy still. P2 was a good result. I guess in these kinds of conditions, every now and again you hope Max makes a mistake and he doesn’t. Frustrating in a little way,” he said. “But I’m very happy. The team have done a great job. It was a chaotic qualifying but another P2.”

Norris has equalled his best qualifying result of the season with second place, matching his British GP starting position, with McLaren appearing to demonstrate its pace that deserted it during the Belgian GP last time out.

The British driver will duly aim to back up his qualifying to the similarly impressive performances that landed consecutive podiums at Silverstone and Hungaroring before his Spa dip.

Read Also:
shares
comments

F1 Dutch GP: Verstappen beats Norris to pole by 0.5s in disrupted session

F1 Dutch GP – Start time, how to watch, starting grid & more
Haydn Cobb More from
Haydn Cobb
F2 swaps Dutch round for Qatar as 2024 calendar revealed

F2 swaps Dutch round for Qatar as 2024 calendar revealed

FIA F2

F2 swaps Dutch round for Qatar as 2024 calendar revealed F2 swaps Dutch round for Qatar as 2024 calendar revealed

Hamilton: Mercedes suffering with F1 car bouncing again

Hamilton: Mercedes suffering with F1 car bouncing again

Formula 1
Belgian GP

Hamilton: Mercedes suffering with F1 car bouncing again Hamilton: Mercedes suffering with F1 car bouncing again

Gregoire Saucy: How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors

Gregoire Saucy: How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors

Prime
Prime
FRECA

Gregoire Saucy: How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors Gregoire Saucy: How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors

Latest news

Newgarden eliminated from IndyCar title race after St Louis exit

Newgarden eliminated from IndyCar title race after St Louis exit

Indy IndyCar
Gateway

Newgarden eliminated from IndyCar title race after St Louis exit Newgarden eliminated from IndyCar title race after St Louis exit

Enfinger rallies to beat Hocevar for Milwaukee Truck win

Enfinger rallies to beat Hocevar for Milwaukee Truck win

NSTR NASCAR Truck
Milwaukee

Enfinger rallies to beat Hocevar for Milwaukee Truck win Enfinger rallies to beat Hocevar for Milwaukee Truck win

IndyCar St Louis: Dixon wins, Newgarden hits the wall

IndyCar St Louis: Dixon wins, Newgarden hits the wall

Indy IndyCar
Gateway

IndyCar St Louis: Dixon wins, Newgarden hits the wall IndyCar St Louis: Dixon wins, Newgarden hits the wall

IMSA VIR: Corvette Racing claims victory over title rival

IMSA VIR: Corvette Racing claims victory over title rival

IMSA IMSA
Virginia

IMSA VIR: Corvette Racing claims victory over title rival IMSA VIR: Corvette Racing claims victory over title rival

The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval

The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval

Williams FW11B: The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life

Williams FW11B: The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Kevin Turner

Williams FW11B: The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life Williams FW11B: The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life

How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles

How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Matt Kew

How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles

How restoring old F1 cars helps McLaren manage its modern issues

How restoring old F1 cars helps McLaren manage its modern issues

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

How restoring old F1 cars helps McLaren manage its modern issues How restoring old F1 cars helps McLaren manage its modern issues

The future high-stakes F1 battle that could transform the pecking order

The future high-stakes F1 battle that could transform the pecking order

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The future high-stakes F1 battle that could transform the pecking order The future high-stakes F1 battle that could transform the pecking order

The story of F1's first failed Big Apple grand prix

The story of F1's first failed Big Apple grand prix

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

The story of F1's first failed Big Apple grand prix The story of F1's first failed Big Apple grand prix

The Verstappen trait Hulkenberg aimed to replicate during his F1 wilderness years

The Verstappen trait Hulkenberg aimed to replicate during his F1 wilderness years

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

The Verstappen trait Hulkenberg aimed to replicate during his F1 wilderness years The Verstappen trait Hulkenberg aimed to replicate during his F1 wilderness years

How Williams' new leader forged his data-driven F1 ethos

How Williams' new leader forged his data-driven F1 ethos

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

How Williams' new leader forged his data-driven F1 ethos How Williams' new leader forged his data-driven F1 ethos

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe