F1 Dutch GP – Start time, how to watch, starting grid & more
The 2023 Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix takes place this Sunday on August 27. Here's how you can watch the 13th round of the 2023 F1 season.
Red Bull star Max Verstappen will start his home race from pole position ahead of McLaren's Lando Norris and Mercedes driver George Russell.
What time does qualifying for the Dutch Grand Prix start?
The Dutch GP will begin at 3pm local time (+2 GMT) at Zandvoort.
- Date: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Start time: 13:00 GMT / 14:00 BST / 15:00 CEST / 15:00 SAT / 16:00 EAT / 09:00 ET / 06:00 PT / 23:00 AEST / 22:00 JST / 18:30 IST
2023 Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix session timings in different timezones
|
Session
|
GMT
|
BST
|
CEST
|
ET
|
PT
|
AEST
|
JST
|
IST
|
FP1
|
10:30
|
11:30
|
12:30
|
06:30
|
03:30
|
20:30
|
19:30
|
16:00
|
FP2
|
14:00
|15:00
|
16:00
|10:00
|
07:00
|00:00¹
|
23:30
|19:30
|
FP3
|
09:30
|
10:30
|
11:30
|
05:30
|02:30
|
19:30
|18:30
|
15:00
|
Q
|
13:00
|
14:00
|
15:00
|
09:00
|
06:00
|23:00
|
22:00
|
18:30
|
Race
|
13:00
|
14:00
|
15:00
|
09:00
|
06:00
|
23:00
|
22:00
|18:30
How can I watch the Dutch Grand Prix?
Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.
Europe:
- Austria - Servus TV / ORF
- Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports
- Croatia - Sport Klub
- Czech Republic - AMC
- Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
- Finland - Viaplay / V sport + / V sport 1
- France - Canal+
- Germany - Sky
- Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+
- Hungary - M4
- Italy - Sky
- Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra
- Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay
- Poland - Viaplay
- Portugal - Sport TV
- Spain - F1 DAZN
- Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
- Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
- UK - Sky Sports F1
Americas:
- USA - ESPN
- Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
- Latin America - ESPN
Asia:
- China - CCTV/ Great Sports TV / Guangdong Television Channel
- India - F1 TV only
- Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN
- Malaysia - beIN SPORTS
- Indonesia- beIN SPORTS
- Singapore - beIN SPORTS
- Thailand - beIN SPORTS
- Turkey - S Sport / S Sport Plus
- Vietnam - K+
Oceania:
- Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo
- New Zealand - Sky
Africa:
- Africa - SuperSport
Can I stream the F1 Dutch Grand Prix?
Viewers can subscribe to F1 TV in selected countries to stream the race on a device of their choice.
Sky Sports and Movistar also offer their own live streaming service in the UK and Spain respectively.
F1 Dutch Grand Prix - Starting grid:
|Driver Info
|
|
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Chassis
|Engine
|Time
|km/h
|1
|M. Verstappen Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing
|1
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|1'10.567
|217.274
|2
|L. Norris Lando Norris McLaren
|4
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|+0.537
|215.633
|3
|G. Russell George Russell Mercedes
|63
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|+0.727
|215.058
|4
|A. Albon Alex Albon Williams
|23
|Williams
|Mercedes
|+0.852
|214.682
|5
|F. Alonso Fernando Alonso Aston Martin Racing
|14
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|+0.939
|214.421
|6
|C. Sainz Carlos Sainz Ferrari
|55
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|+1.187
|213.680
|7
|S. Perez Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing
|11
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|+1.313
|213.305
|8
|O. Piastri Oscar Piastri McLaren
|81
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|+1.371
|213.133
|9
|C. Leclerc Charles Leclerc Ferrari
|16
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|+2.098
|211.001
|10
|L. Sargeant Logan Sargeant Williams
|2
|Williams
|Mercedes
|+6.181
|199.775
|11
|L. Stroll Lance Stroll Aston Martin Racing
|18
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|+9.554
|191.365
|12
|P. Gasly Pierre Gasly Alpine
|10
|Alpine
|Renault
|+9.561
|191.348
|13
|L. Hamilton Lewis Hamilton Mercedes
|44
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|+9.584
|191.293
|14
|Y. Tsunoda Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri
|22
|AlphaTauri
|Red Bull
|+9.663
|191.105
|15
|N. Hulkenberg Nico Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team
|27
|Haas
|Ferrari
|+9.683
|191.057
|16
|Z. Guanyu Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo F1 Team KICK
|24
|Alfa Romeo
|Ferrari
|+11.500
|186.827
|17
|E. Ocon Esteban Ocon Alpine
|31
|Alpine
|Renault
|+11.543
|186.729
|18
|K. Magnussen Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team
|20
|Haas
|Ferrari
|+11.625
|186.543
|19
|V. Bottas Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo F1 Team KICK
|77
|Alfa Romeo
|Ferrari
|+11.693
|186.389
|20
|L. Lawson Liam Lawson AlphaTauri
|40
|AlphaTauri
|Red Bull
|+12.853
|183.797
|View full results
