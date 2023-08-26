Subscribe
Previous / First-ever IndyCar alternate oval tire puts teams on red alert in St Louis Next / IndyCar St Louis: Updated start times, how to watch, entry list & more
IndyCar / Gateway News

McLaren "very disappointed" by Palou contract dispute, legal proceedings begin

McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown is “very disappointed” at the way Alex Palou has handled his contract dispute as the company formally launched its legal case against the IndyCar champion.

Matt Kew
By:
Alex Palou, Reserve Driver, McLaren

Palou, the 2021 IndyCar title winner and current clear points leader, appeared poised to join the Arrow McLaren outfit for 2024 but has now seemingly gone back on the deal. 

He plans to instead remain with Chip Ganassi Racing - the team having previously filed a lawsuit against Palou, who signed a McLaren contract in 2022.

Plausibly, Palou - who qualifies for an FIA superlicence to race in F1 - might have seen any potential grand prix path with McLaren blocked by the strong rookie performance of Oscar Piastri.

Following the dispute earlier this month, Brown confirmed at the 2023 Dutch Grand Prix that McLaren has begun formal legal proceedings against Palou and his business.

The American said: "Alex informed us that he has no intention of honouring his contract with us in IndyCar or Formula 1. We have a contract so [this is] now in a legal process.

"We filed in the London courts last week against him - both as a person and his business entity. We'll just let the legal proceedings carry the situation forward."

Brown cited Daniel Ricciardo breaking a bone in his hand during a Friday practice shunt at Zandvoort, meaning he will now miss the race, as to why Palou might have been better offer waiting "around the hoop" for a true McLaren berth.

He said: "I have no idea what's going through his mind because I haven't spoken with him.

Zak Brown, CEO, McLaren Racing, on the pit wall

Zak Brown, CEO, McLaren Racing, on the pit wall

Photo by: Michael Potts / Motorsport Images

"But things move fast in Formula 1. Drivers can break their wrists in an instant.

"If you want to do Formula 1, you need to hang around the hoop and see what opportunities are provided."

He added his disappointment at the way the saga has played out, given Brown felt a close working relationship with Palou.

"Very disappointing," was his reaction. "We had a very good relationship.

"He hasn't personally communicated with me about it, which is rather disappointing given all that we've done for him and the opportunities that we've provided.

"I don't think his decision has anything to do with McLaren per se. Our relationship was very strong so very disappointed with how it's been handled.

"On a personal level, I think our relationships with our drivers is something McLaren takes very seriously, and I think we do a good job of creating a family environment, so to be let down in that manner is pretty disappointing."

McLaren plans to run its IndyCar driver Patricio O'Ward in the 2021 Italian GP-winning MCL35M later this year under the Testing of Previous Cars rule.

Brown also reckons it is "business as usual" in terms of how McLaren will satisfy the need to run a rookie driver in an FP1 session between now and the end of the season.

shares
comments

First-ever IndyCar alternate oval tire puts teams on red alert in St Louis

IndyCar St Louis: Updated start times, how to watch, entry list & more
Matt Kew More from
Matt Kew
Wolff: Ferrari and Mercedes don't see claimed Alpine power deficit

Wolff: Ferrari and Mercedes don't see claimed Alpine power deficit

Formula 1
Dutch GP

Wolff: Ferrari and Mercedes don't see claimed Alpine power deficit Wolff: Ferrari and Mercedes don't see claimed Alpine power deficit

Tsunoda docked three places for impeding Hamilton in F1 Dutch GP qualifying

Tsunoda docked three places for impeding Hamilton in F1 Dutch GP qualifying

Formula 1
Dutch GP

Tsunoda docked three places for impeding Hamilton in F1 Dutch GP qualifying Tsunoda docked three places for impeding Hamilton in F1 Dutch GP qualifying

How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles

How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles

Alex Palou More from
Alex Palou
What happens next in the Alex Palou IndyCar contract saga

What happens next in the Alex Palou IndyCar contract saga

IndyCar

What happens next in the Alex Palou IndyCar contract saga What happens next in the Alex Palou IndyCar contract saga

Newgarden admits he’s got “a lot of work to do”, takes Indy grid penalty

Newgarden admits he’s got “a lot of work to do”, takes Indy grid penalty

IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2

Newgarden admits he’s got “a lot of work to do”, takes Indy grid penalty Newgarden admits he’s got “a lot of work to do”, takes Indy grid penalty

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Prime
Prime
IndyCar

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star 2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

McLaren More from
McLaren
F1 Dutch GP qualifying results: Max Verstappen takes pole at Zandvoort

F1 Dutch GP qualifying results: Max Verstappen takes pole at Zandvoort

Formula 1
Dutch GP

F1 Dutch GP qualifying results: Max Verstappen takes pole at Zandvoort F1 Dutch GP qualifying results: Max Verstappen takes pole at Zandvoort

How McLaren F1 aims for efficiency step with Dutch GP rear wing

How McLaren F1 aims for efficiency step with Dutch GP rear wing

Formula 1
Dutch GP

How McLaren F1 aims for efficiency step with Dutch GP rear wing How McLaren F1 aims for efficiency step with Dutch GP rear wing

How restoring old F1 cars helps McLaren manage its modern issues

How restoring old F1 cars helps McLaren manage its modern issues

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

How restoring old F1 cars helps McLaren manage its modern issues How restoring old F1 cars helps McLaren manage its modern issues

Latest news

Wolff: Ferrari and Mercedes don't see claimed Alpine power deficit

Wolff: Ferrari and Mercedes don't see claimed Alpine power deficit

F1 Formula 1
Dutch GP

Wolff: Ferrari and Mercedes don't see claimed Alpine power deficit Wolff: Ferrari and Mercedes don't see claimed Alpine power deficit

Chase Elliott: 2023 season "hasn't been what I would want"

Chase Elliott: 2023 season "hasn't been what I would want"

NAS NASCAR Cup
Daytona II

Chase Elliott: 2023 season "hasn't been what I would want" Chase Elliott: 2023 season "hasn't been what I would want"

Bubba Wallace "just relieved" after clinching final playoff spot

Bubba Wallace "just relieved" after clinching final playoff spot

NAS NASCAR Cup
Daytona II

Bubba Wallace "just relieved" after clinching final playoff spot Bubba Wallace "just relieved" after clinching final playoff spot

Violent airborne wreck sends Ryan Preece to the hospital

Violent airborne wreck sends Ryan Preece to the hospital

NAS NASCAR Cup
Daytona II

Violent airborne wreck sends Ryan Preece to the hospital Violent airborne wreck sends Ryan Preece to the hospital

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
Indy 500
David Malsher-Lopez

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Kevin Turner

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
Charles Bradley

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star 2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe