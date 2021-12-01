Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Chandhok: Why charming F1 boss Williams will be dearly missed
Formula 1 News

Norris: Ricciardo can strike back when things click at McLaren F1

By:

Lando Norris says he is not taking it for granted that he’s got the measure of teammate Daniel Ricciardo in Formula 1, despite a stronger 2021 campaign.

Norris: Ricciardo can strike back when things click at McLaren F1

Norris has shone against Ricciardo in their first season together at McLaren this year, and currently sits on 153 points compared to the Australian’s 105.

But with the team aware that some of Ricciardo’s issues were down to him simply needing time to adapt to the new characteristics of the McLaren car, Norris fully accepts that the situation could change quickly.

And having seen Ricciardo beat him to grab McLaren’s only win of the campaign so far at the Italian GP, Norris understands that the Australian could bounce back a different driver if things come together for him.

Reflecting on this season’s rivalry with Ricciardo, Norris said: “I think it's been very good for me. It's also been one of the parts making me enjoy a bit more the environment.

“There's always that question of when you go up against a driver like that: are you going to do well? Is he going to beat me in every single qualifying or race of the season?

“Those thoughts go through your head a little bit for the year. So when none of that happens then you feel like 'okay, if I can do this against him and he could beat this guy when he was in the same car, then I must be in a decent place.' So it makes you think of good things.

“But then, on the flip side, it doesn't make me feel like I'm suddenly the best driver in the world. There have still been some races where he has been quicker than me and qualifying sessions where he has been a bit quicker.

“I know he's still Daniel. Once he clicks and finds his way and so on, I hope to still be quicker than him. But I know it's not going to be like, I'm always quicker because he's a very, very good driver.

“But my confidence has definitely come up with how I feel like I've performed. And it's not necessarily all because I've beaten Daniel.”

Ferrari fight

Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari SF21, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M

Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari SF21, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M

Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

In the short term, Norris needs Ricciardo to perform as well as possible as McLaren bids to try to recover lost ground to Ferrari in the constructors’ championship.

The Woking-based outfit has slipped to 39.5 points behind Ferrari with just two races remaining.

The gap between the two teams is the largest it has been all season, and Norris thinks that Ferrari’s late season engine upgrade has proved to be the game changer.

“It's helped them,” he said. “They were very good on energy before. They have a lot of deployment, which, in some circuits doesn't make a massive difference, but in other circuits definitely helps.

“When we are clipping on the straight, and we lose 20 km/h, they just keep going. It makes a big difference in terms of how you can race them and overtake and stuff.

“I think it's just been very close all season and I still believe we've done a better job as a team. I think there's been more races where they've been quicker, but they’ve just made more mistakes than us. They should be further ahead.

“But it's tough. If I look at the drivers’ championship, I'm still ahead of both of them [Ferrari drivers]. So of course, I want the team to be up there. But I feel like I've done as much as I can to help out on that side of it."

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Chandhok: Why charming F1 boss Williams will be dearly missed
Previous article

Chandhok: Why charming F1 boss Williams will be dearly missed
Load comments
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
F1 2022 cars to be on edge like F2, says Norris
Formula 1

F1 2022 cars to be on edge like F2, says Norris

McLaren F1 driver Norris to move to Monaco from UK
Video Inside
Formula 1

McLaren F1 driver Norris to move to Monaco from UK

The invisible enemy that's made Hamilton's title charge tougher Prime
Formula 1

The invisible enemy that's made Hamilton's title charge tougher

Daniel Ricciardo More from
Daniel Ricciardo
Ricciardo's Qatar GP compromised by extreme F1 fuel saving Qatar GP
Formula 1

Ricciardo's Qatar GP compromised by extreme F1 fuel saving

F1 video replay changed Ricciardo's mind on Bottas crash Mexican GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

F1 video replay changed Ricciardo's mind on Bottas crash

Why '5/10' Ricciardo isn't giving up on his McLaren quest Prime
Formula 1

Why '5/10' Ricciardo isn't giving up on his McLaren quest

McLaren More from
McLaren
McLaren completes purchase of majority stake in Arrow McLaren SP
IndyCar

McLaren completes purchase of majority stake in Arrow McLaren SP

F1 title rivals' war of words too much, says Seidl Qatar GP
Formula 1

F1 title rivals' war of words too much, says Seidl

The next-level gaming studio boosting McLaren's F1 appeal Prime
Formula 1

The next-level gaming studio boosting McLaren's F1 appeal

Latest news

Norris: Ricciardo can strike back when things click at McLaren F1
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris: Ricciardo can strike back when things click at McLaren F1

Chandhok: Why charming F1 boss Williams will be dearly missed
Formula 1 Formula 1

Chandhok: Why charming F1 boss Williams will be dearly missed

Hamilton has "moved into overdrive" in F1 title battle - Brundle
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton has "moved into overdrive" in F1 title battle - Brundle

F1 2022 cars to be on edge like F2, says Norris
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 2022 cars to be on edge like F2, says Norris

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How getting sacked from Benetton made Mercedes' Allison Prime

How getting sacked from Benetton made Mercedes' Allison

He’s had a hand in world championship-winning Formula 1 cars for Benetton, Renault and Mercedes, and was also a cog in the Schumacher-Ferrari axis. Having recently ‘moved upstairs’ as Mercedes chief technical officer, James Allison tells Stuart Codling about his career path and why being axed by Benetton was one of the best things that ever happened to him.

Formula 1
Nov 28, 2021
The remarkable qualities that propelled Kubica’s F1 comeback Prime

The remarkable qualities that propelled Kubica’s F1 comeback

It’s easy to look at Robert Kubica’s second Formula 1 career and feel a sense of sadness that he didn’t reach the heights for which he seemed destined. But as Ben Anderson discovered, performance and results are almost meaningless in this context – something more fundamental and incredible happened…

Formula 1
Nov 27, 2021
The humbling changes Ricciardo made to deliver for McLaren Prime

The humbling changes Ricciardo made to deliver for McLaren

From being lapped by his own teammate in Monaco to winning at Monza, it’s been a tumultuous first season at McLaren for Daniel Ricciardo. But, as he tells STUART CODLING, there’s more to the story of his turnaround than having a lovely summer holiday during Formula 1's summer break...

Formula 1
Nov 26, 2021
The potential benefits of losing the F1 constructors' title Prime

The potential benefits of losing the F1 constructors' title

As the battle continues to rage over the F1 2021 drivers' championship, teams up and down the grid are turning their attentions to the prize money attributed to each position in the constructors' standings. But F1's sliding scale rules governing wind tunnel and CFD use will soften the blow for those who miss out on the top places

Formula 1
Nov 25, 2021
The invisible enemy that's made Hamilton's title charge tougher Prime

The invisible enemy that's made Hamilton's title charge tougher

After winning his past few Formula 1 titles as a canter, Lewis Hamilton currently trails Max Verstappen by eight points heading into the final double-header of 2021. Although Red Bull has been his biggest on-track challenge, Hamilton feels that he has just as much to grapple with away from the circuit

Formula 1
Nov 24, 2021
Why F1's inconvenient penalties have to stay Prime

Why F1's inconvenient penalties have to stay

OPINION: Quibbles over the length of time taken by Formula 1's stewards over decisions are entirely valid. But however inconvenient it is, there can be no questioning the importance of having clearly defined rules that everyone understands and can stick to. Recent events have shown that ambiguity could have big consequences

Formula 1
Nov 23, 2021
The mistakes Red Bull cannot afford to repeat in F1 2021's title fight climax Prime

The mistakes Red Bull cannot afford to repeat in F1 2021's title fight climax

OPINION: Red Bull has had Formula 1’s fastest package for most of 2021, but in several of the title run-in events it has wasted the RB16B’s potential. It cannot afford to do so again with Lewis Hamilton motoring back towards Max Verstappen in the drivers’ standings with two rounds remaining

Formula 1
Nov 23, 2021
Qatar Grand Prix driver ratings Prime

Qatar Grand Prix driver ratings

Qatar was a virtual unknown for most as Formula 1 made its inaugural visit to the Gulf state, and tyre management quickly emerged as an even more critical factor than normal. Perhaps then it should come as no surprise that two of the championship's elder statesmen produced standout drives

Formula 1
Nov 22, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.