What are the new F1 technical rules for 2023 and why do they keep changing?

F1’s technical regulations are in a constant state of flux because the FIA is forced to make changes to keep the teams in line.

This is always heightened around the introduction of a major regulation change, such as the one we’ve just had, which often results in amendments throughout the course of the year and, more importantly, adjustments that will come into force for the following season and beyond.

The main changes for 2023 have centered on the floor of the cars, owing to the divisive nature of the teams when it comes to some cars porpoising and bouncing – and many of them feel they’re being changed for the wrong reasons.

So there has been a back-and-forth dialogue between the governing body and the 10 F1 constructors to find some common ground ahead of the adjustments, with the FIA having to soften its approach when compared with its initial recommendations.

It originally insisted on the outer portion of the floor being raised by 25mm, and more stringent load tests being applied in order that the floor doesn’t overtly flex, thus reducing the ability for teams to run the edge of the floor closer to the track’s surface and inherit the associated aerodynamic performance available.

Ferrari F1-75 floor Photo by: Giorgio Piola

As a compromise the regulations have been altered to reflect a 15mm height increase at the outer edge of the floor for 2023, with no more than 5mm vertical deflection when a 250N load is applied in a downwards direction and no more than 5mm vertically when a 250N load is applied upwards.

For 2022 this has been 8mm and 12mm respectively and therefore requires the teams to build-in more stiffness to pass the requisite tests.

Changes to the geometry of the floor’s edge have also ensued to tidy up any loose ends that the governing body feel slipped through the net during 2022.

In a related move, the FIA has also reduced the number of holes required to measure conformity from six to four, with the two in the central section of the plank considered redundant.

What are the F1 2023 front wing changes?

Mercedes W13 endplate comparison Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The FIA has both given and taken away in terms of the front wing too, as measures have been taken to further restrict the design of the flap and endplate juncture, which all but rules out the complex design introduced by Mercedes at the Canadian Grand Prix (above) and which is expected to offer more ‘outwash’ than was originally intended when the new regulations were framed.

The teams will be given a little more freedom in terms of adjustability though, as currently the flaps are only able to have 35mm of adjustability, with the FIA granting 40mm from 2023 onwards.

Furthermore, the fillet radius between the elements and the brackets that can be used has been increased from 2mm to 4mm, a change that is shared with the rear wing too.

While we’re at the rear of the car, it’s also worth noting that there’s a change to the height of the rear wing tethers too, as they’ll need to be mounted 60mm higher than in 2022, with the FIA clearly learning from incidents that have occurred during the season.

And, in that respect we have two further changes, with the mounting studs between the power unit and chassis, and the power unit and transmission, requiring a tensile strength greater than 100kn from next season.

What are the F1 2023 roll hoop changes?

Alfa Romeo C42 of Zhou Guanyu after his crash Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Given the scale of Zhou Guanyu’s accident at the British Grand Prix, the continued quest for safety sees further changes made to the roll hoop’s design and the loads it must sustain increased too.

These new regulations will likely require some of the teams to redesign the roll hoop structure, owing to increased demands in its geometry 935mm above the reference plane, while any parts constructed above this must be able to withstand a 15g impact with the ground and be made from an abrasion resistant material.

Additionally, the roll hoop must now be able to sustain forces applied to it in a forward direction as well as the rearward forces it already had to achieve.

What else is new for the F1 2023 rules?

Felipe Massa, Venturi, with his drivers-eye-view helmet camera Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images

The footage captured from the ‘visor cam’ has been met with universal praise and is set to become a staple of the broadcast going forward. The FIA has upped the designated number of camera positions from six to seven, including one to be fitted facing forward within the driver’s helmet (demonstrated above in Formula E by Felipe Massa).

In terms of the car’s weight, it’s actually coming down a little, with the pre-2022 minimum starting target mass of 796kg set to be reinstated. However, the minimum weight of the power unit has also increased, as some of the associated pipework will now be included within its perimeter.

In order to prevent a situation arising similar to ones we’ve seen this season, whereby the fuel is considered too cool, the regulations have been altered to accommodate a lower temperature threshold.

The rule now states: “The fuel in a car must not be colder than the lowest of: ten degrees centigrade below ambient temperature, or ten degrees centigrade (previously twenty), at any time when the car is running after leaving the Competitor's designated garage area”.

The fuel density check will also reduce the tolerance between the fuel being used and the figure taken during pre-approval analysis from 0.25% to 0.15%, limiting further any scope to gain performance between the two.

And all fuel tanks will be required to have a pressure relief valve fitted to prevent over-pressurisation, whilst the maximum internal pressure exerted on the fuel bladder must not exceed 1.0 barG.

Ferrari F1-75 exhaust and wastegate pipework Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Changes have also been made to the regulations regarding the exhaust and wastegate pipework, with a new clause added for 2023 that stipulates: “Any wastegate tailpipe(s) through which all the wastegate exit fluids pass must have an internal cross section less than 1500mm2, and all external surfaces must have minimal aerodynamic effect on the external air stream”.

Changes have also been made to the regulations that will permit teams to add debris fences to the rear brake duct scoop, in an effort to reduce any failures that might otherwise have occurred.