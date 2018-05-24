Global
Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis

Formula 1 Monaco GP Analysis

Monaco GP: Latest F1 tech updates, direct from the garages

By: Giorgio Piola, Technical Editor
Co-author: Matt Somerfield, Technical Writer
24/05/2018 06:55
Slider List

Giorgio Piola and Sutton Images reveal the latest technical updates on show in the Monaco pitlane.

Red Bull Racing RB14 rear wing detail

Red Bull Racing RB14 rear wing detail
1/23

The RB14 in high downforce configuration for Monaco with a new T-Wing and monkey seat winglet.

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 sidepods

Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 sidepods
2/23

A Mercedes mechanic fits the new set of vortex generators atop the sidepod that were tested in Spain.

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 sidepods

Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 sidepods
3/23

Another angle of Mercedes' new sidepod vortex generators, which will work the surface harder.

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Ferrari SF71H in the garage with halo mirrors

Ferrari SF71H in the garage with halo mirrors
4/23

Ferrari's controversial halo-mounted wing mirrors are revised for Monaco, with the upper ‘support’ winglet removed.

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Scuderia Toro Rosso STR13 sidepods

Scuderia Toro Rosso STR13 sidepods
5/23

A close-up of Toro Rosso’s sidepod aero, note how the over slat is connected to the deflector.

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

McLaren MCL33 rear detail

McLaren MCL33 rear detail
6/23

Having already trialed a lower T-wing earlier in the season, McLaren arrived in Monaco with a new design mounted slightly higher.

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Mercedes AMG F1 W09 rear bodywork detail

Mercedes AMG F1 W09 rear bodywork detail
7/23

Mercedes looks set to utilize its chimney-style engine cover outlet in Monaco.

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Ferrari SF71H rear detail

Ferrari SF71H rear detail
8/23

Ferrari again testing the new rear suspension that it ran at the Spanish GP.

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Force India VJM11 rear wing detail

Force India VJM11 rear wing detail
9/23

New rear suspension, with revised upright and sidepod bodywork at the rear of the car, and a pair of twin-element T-Wings for maximum downforce.

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Mercedes AMG F1 W09 front brake detail

Mercedes AMG F1 W09 front brake detail
10/23

A look at the Mercedes W09’s front brake duct which has numerous outlets to help with both heat rejection and aerodynamic throughput.

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 rear wing

Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 rear wing
11/23

A Mercedes mechanic preparing one of the rear wings for use this weekend.

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Sauber C37 sidepods detail

Sauber C37 sidepods detail
12/23

A look at the Sauber C37's sidepods, bargeboards and floor.

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Renault Sport F1 Team R.S. 18 front brake detail

Renault Sport F1 Team R.S. 18 front brake detail
13/23

The brake duct assembly Renault will use in Monaco, with its plethora of air displacement outlets.

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Scuderia Toro Rosso STR13 sidepods detail

Scuderia Toro Rosso STR13 sidepods detail
14/23

Toro Rosso's bargeboard area, note the slots in the chassis winglets and horizontal fin which legalizes the serrated footplate below.

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Haas F1 Team VF18 cockpit

Haas F1 Team VF18 cockpit
15/23

Haas testing the hooped halo winglet once again in Monaco having briefly assessed it in Spain.

Photo by: Andrew Hone / LAT Images

Force India VJM11 rear wing with aero paint

Force India VJM11 rear wing with aero paint
16/23

VJM11's rear elements painted in flo-viz to establish if the new bodywork is working as expected.

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Renault Sport F1 Team RS18

Renault Sport F1 Team RS18
17/23

Renault is testing numerous items in Monaco, including revised floor and bargeboards.

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Red Bull Racing RB14 bargeboard

Red Bull Racing RB14 bargeboard
18/23

A close-up view of the new bargeboards introduced by Red Bull last time out in Spain.

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Ferrari SF71H front wing detail

Ferrari SF71H front wing detail
19/23

The slotted front wing pillar employed by Ferrari.

Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images

Ferrari SF71H front wing detail

Ferrari SF71H front wing detail
20/23

A close-up view of Ferrari's front wing cascade.

Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images

Force India VJM11 nose and front wing

Force India VJM11 nose and front wing
21/23

An overview of the VJM11’s nose and front wing.

Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images

Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 rear detail

Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 rear detail
22/23

The Mercedes W09 diffuser that features a serrated and perforated Gurney.

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Ferrari SF71H floor

Ferrari SF71H floor
23/23

An overview of Ferrari's floor, which was updated for the Spanish GP, and included the long fully enclosed holes on the edge of the floor.

Photo by: Giorgio Piola
About this article
Series Formula 1
Event Monaco GP
Track Monte Carlo
Article type Analysis
Topic Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis
