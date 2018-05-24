Monaco GP: Latest F1 tech updates, direct from the garages

Red Bull Racing RB14 rear wing detail 1 / 23 The RB14 in high downforce configuration for Monaco with a new T-Wing and monkey seat winglet. Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 sidepods 2 / 23 A Mercedes mechanic fits the new set of vortex generators atop the sidepod that were tested in Spain. Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 sidepods 3 / 23 Another angle of Mercedes' new sidepod vortex generators, which will work the surface harder. Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Ferrari SF71H in the garage with halo mirrors 4 / 23 Ferrari's controversial halo-mounted wing mirrors are revised for Monaco, with the upper ‘support’ winglet removed. Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Scuderia Toro Rosso STR13 sidepods 5 / 23 A close-up of Toro Rosso’s sidepod aero, note how the over slat is connected to the deflector. Photo by: Giorgio Piola

McLaren MCL33 rear detail 6 / 23 Having already trialed a lower T-wing earlier in the season, McLaren arrived in Monaco with a new design mounted slightly higher. Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Mercedes AMG F1 W09 rear bodywork detail 7 / 23 Mercedes looks set to utilize its chimney-style engine cover outlet in Monaco. Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Ferrari SF71H rear detail 8 / 23 Ferrari again testing the new rear suspension that it ran at the Spanish GP. Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Force India VJM11 rear wing detail 9 / 23 New rear suspension, with revised upright and sidepod bodywork at the rear of the car, and a pair of twin-element T-Wings for maximum downforce. Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Mercedes AMG F1 W09 front brake detail 10 / 23 A look at the Mercedes W09’s front brake duct which has numerous outlets to help with both heat rejection and aerodynamic throughput. Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 rear wing 11 / 23 A Mercedes mechanic preparing one of the rear wings for use this weekend. Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Sauber C37 sidepods detail 12 / 23 A look at the Sauber C37's sidepods, bargeboards and floor. Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Renault Sport F1 Team R.S. 18 front brake detail 13 / 23 The brake duct assembly Renault will use in Monaco, with its plethora of air displacement outlets. Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Scuderia Toro Rosso STR13 sidepods detail 14 / 23 Toro Rosso's bargeboard area, note the slots in the chassis winglets and horizontal fin which legalizes the serrated footplate below. Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Haas F1 Team VF18 cockpit 15 / 23 Haas testing the hooped halo winglet once again in Monaco having briefly assessed it in Spain. Photo by: Andrew Hone / LAT Images

Force India VJM11 rear wing with aero paint 16 / 23 VJM11's rear elements painted in flo-viz to establish if the new bodywork is working as expected. Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Renault Sport F1 Team RS18 17 / 23 Renault is testing numerous items in Monaco, including revised floor and bargeboards. Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Red Bull Racing RB14 bargeboard 18 / 23 A close-up view of the new bargeboards introduced by Red Bull last time out in Spain. Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Ferrari SF71H front wing detail 19 / 23 The slotted front wing pillar employed by Ferrari. Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images

Ferrari SF71H front wing detail 20 / 23 A close-up view of Ferrari's front wing cascade. Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images

Force India VJM11 nose and front wing 21 / 23 An overview of the VJM11’s nose and front wing. Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images

Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 rear detail 22 / 23 The Mercedes W09 diffuser that features a serrated and perforated Gurney. Photo by: Giorgio Piola