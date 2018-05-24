Monaco GP: Latest F1 tech updates, direct from the garages

Giorgio Piola and Sutton Images reveal the latest technical updates on show in the Monaco pitlane.
Red Bull Racing RB14 rear wing detail
The RB14 in high downforce configuration for Monaco with a new T-Wing and monkey seat winglet.
Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 sidepods
A Mercedes mechanic fits the new set of vortex generators atop the sidepod that were tested in Spain.
Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 sidepods
Another angle of Mercedes' new sidepod vortex generators, which will work the surface harder.
Ferrari SF71H in the garage with halo mirrors
Ferrari's controversial halo-mounted wing mirrors are revised for Monaco, with the upper ‘support’ winglet removed.
Scuderia Toro Rosso STR13 sidepods
A close-up of Toro Rosso’s sidepod aero, note how the over slat is connected to the deflector.
McLaren MCL33 rear detail
Having already trialed a lower T-wing earlier in the season, McLaren arrived in Monaco with a new design mounted slightly higher.
Mercedes AMG F1 W09 rear bodywork detail
Mercedes looks set to utilize its chimney-style engine cover outlet in Monaco.
Ferrari SF71H rear detail
Ferrari again testing the new rear suspension that it ran at the Spanish GP.
Force India VJM11 rear wing detail
New rear suspension, with revised upright and sidepod bodywork at the rear of the car, and a pair of twin-element T-Wings for maximum downforce.
Mercedes AMG F1 W09 front brake detail
A look at the Mercedes W09’s front brake duct which has numerous outlets to help with both heat rejection and aerodynamic throughput.
Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 rear wing
A Mercedes mechanic preparing one of the rear wings for use this weekend.
Sauber C37 sidepods detail
A look at the Sauber C37's sidepods, bargeboards and floor.
Renault Sport F1 Team R.S. 18 front brake detail
The brake duct assembly Renault will use in Monaco, with its plethora of air displacement outlets.
Scuderia Toro Rosso STR13 sidepods detail
Toro Rosso's bargeboard area, note the slots in the chassis winglets and horizontal fin which legalizes the serrated footplate below.
Haas F1 Team VF18 cockpit
Haas testing the hooped halo winglet once again in Monaco having briefly assessed it in Spain.
Force India VJM11 rear wing with aero paint
VJM11's rear elements painted in flo-viz to establish if the new bodywork is working as expected.
Renault Sport F1 Team RS18
Renault is testing numerous items in Monaco, including revised floor and bargeboards.
Red Bull Racing RB14 bargeboard
A close-up view of the new bargeboards introduced by Red Bull last time out in Spain.
Ferrari SF71H front wing detail
The slotted front wing pillar employed by Ferrari.
Ferrari SF71H front wing detail
A close-up view of Ferrari's front wing cascade.
Force India VJM11 nose and front wing
An overview of the VJM11’s nose and front wing.
Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 rear detail
The Mercedes W09 diffuser that features a serrated and perforated Gurney.
Ferrari SF71H floor
An overview of Ferrari's floor, which was updated for the Spanish GP, and included the long fully enclosed holes on the edge of the floor.