Schumacher wants to reach F1 as a "complete driver"

The reigning European Formula 3 champion and son of seven-time F1 title winner Michael Schumacher made his F1 test debut in Bahrain on Tuesday, driving for Ferrari.

He continued to gain F1 experience on Wednesday, as he has switched from his father's most famed team to Alfa Romeo for the second and final day of the test.

Schumacher, who made his Formula 2 race debut in Bahrain last weekend, said he is not in a hurry to get into F1 next year.

"Obviously it's my first year in F2, we'll see how it goes," he said. "I want to arrive into F1 being a complete racing driver, being as prepared as possible.

"I think time will tell if that's next year, if that's the years to follow, really. So, I'm taking it one step at a time."

Schumacher he approached the test to enjoy it and "did that 110%", especially the quicker runs at the end of the day.

He admitted he found it "really hard to kind of find the limit" under the braking so understood there were improvements to be made, and hoped to use the F1 experience to aid his F2 season.

"The [braking] limit is further and further into the corner," Schumacher said. "I was feeling like I could even brake at the 50-metre board at Turn 1, but obviously that's not possible.

"I was trying every run to go later and later, and it always went later. That's why I say there's a margin."

He added: "F1 is so complex, there's so many ways to see and learn about the car.

"To speak with [the Ferrari team] and try to take the information for myself really did help.

"I learned so much that I can use in F2 as well, I'll use every single bit of it."