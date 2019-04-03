Russell ends Bahrain test on top with Mercedes
George Russell improved late in the day to set the fastest time of Formula 1 testing in Bahrain, driving for Mercedes instead of his 2019 race team Williams.
Russell drove for Williams on Tuesday at the post-Bahrain Grand Prix test before taking over from Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes, which retains close ties to its former junior driver.
An improvement in the final hour of the test allowed Russell to leapfrog Sergio Perez by less than a tenth.
Russell's 1m29.029s shaded the Racing Point driver's best by 0.066s.
Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel's early-morning time stood as the benchmark for most of the day, before Perez improved with less than two hours remaining.
Vettel never improved on his 1m29.319s, and slipped to third in the final standings.
The German was one of seven drivers to clear 100 laps as teams looked to make up for a disappointing day of testing on Tuesday, which was interrupted by persistent rain.
Among that septet was Red Bull's F1 test debutant Dan Ticktum, who racked up 134 laps – second only to Alex Albon's 143-lap tally.
Ticktum wound up ninth fastest, 1.8s off the pace, as he ticked off a major aim for 2019 by testing Red Bull's RB15.
His significant mileage will be a result of Red Bull seeking answers to its set-up problems that have held it back over the first two grands prix of the season.
Ticktum's lap count was nearly double that of his 2018 European Formula 3 title rival Mick Schumacher.
The son of seven-time F1 champion Michael swapped the Ferrari he made his own debut in on Tuesday for the Alfa Romeo on Wednesday.
Schumacher only completed 70 laps, though, on his way to setting the sixth-fastest time – a 1m29.998s.
That was the lowest tally of any driver who completed a full day of running.
Several drivers were able to pump in performance runs near the end of their programmes.
Daniil Kvyat jumped to fifth while completing Pirelli tyre testing duties, setting a 1m29.911s on the penultimate lap of his 111-lap day.
Likewise, fellow tyre tester Fernando Alonso posted a 1m31.006s on lap 68 of 69, sharing McLaren's Pirelli work with Carlos Sainz.
|Pos
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|Gap
|Laps
|1
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1'29.029
|101
|2
|Sergio Perez
|Racing Point
|1'29.095
|+0.066s
|60
|3
|Sebastian Vettel
|Ferrari
|1'29.319
|+0.290s
|102
|4
|Carlos Sainz
|McLaren
|1'29.795
|+0.766s
|20
|5
|Daniil Kvyat
|Toro Rosso
|1'29.911
|+0.882s
|111
|6
|Mick Schumacher
|Alfa Romeo
|1'29.998
|+0.969s
|70
|7
|Alexander Albon
|Toro Rosso
|1'30.037
|+1.008s
|143
|8
|Lance Stroll
|Racing Point
|1'30.049
|+1.020s
|35
|9
|Dan Ticktum
|Red Bull
|1'30.856
|+1.827s
|134
|10
|Romain Grosjean
|Haas
|1'30.903
|+1.874s
|86
|11
|Fernando Alonso
|McLaren
|1'31.006
|+1.977s
|69
|12
|Pietro Fittipaldi
|Haas VF-19
|1'31.209
|+2.180s
|48
|13
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1'31.303
|+2.274s
|72
|14
|Jack Aitken
|Renault
|1'31.500
|+2.471s
|103
|15
|Nicholas Latifi
|Williams
|1'32.198
|+3.169s
|100
Series
|Series
Formula 1
Event
Bahrain April testing
Drivers
George Russell
Teams
Mercedes
Author
Scott Mitchell
