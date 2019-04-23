Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Michael Schumacher would have managed Mick in F1 - Weber

shares
comments
Michael Schumacher would have managed Mick in F1 - Weber
By:
1h ago

Michael Schumacher's former manager Willi Weber believes the seven-time world champion would have returned to Formula 1 in a management role with son Mick, were it not for his 2013 skiing accident.

Schumacher suffered serious head injuries in an accident in December 2013, and still faces a long road to recovery.

But were it not for the incident, Weber is convinced that Schumacher would have taken an active role in overseeing his son Mick's career and helped guide him into F1.

In an interview with Motorsport.com, Weber said: "Michael was anxious to bring him into Formula 1 and to manage him, as I used to manage him. That would have been the end result of the whole story. He would have loved that."

Mick Schumacher is currently racing in Formula 2, having won the European Formula 3 Championship last year. He also recently had F1 tests for Ferrari and Alfa Romeo.

While the youngster is currently benefiting from the guidance of Schumacher's own manager Sabine Kehm, Weber thinks that his former protege would have been very hands on had events turned out differently.

"Michael knows everything," he said. "He knows which teams to talk to, he knows how it all works. because he made all the experiences himself. That was his ambition."

He added: "With his father, Mick has a heavy burden to carry. People will always compare him with Michael and say: 'His name is Schumacher, he must achieve the same results as his father'. Of course this is a huge burden for the boy.

Read Also:

"If Michael would still stand by his side, it would have a completely different symbolism to it. But now Mick is essentially representing his father in people's eyes. That's the problem. Because everyone compares him and everyone says, "He must produce the same results."

Weber no longer has any contact with the Schumacher family, and says the period since the former F1 driver's accident has been especially difficult for him.

"I have to find closure sometime", he said. "I suffered like a dog for three months after the accident. People talk to me no matter where I am: 'You're Willi Weber, how's Schumacher?' That's when the whole thing always starts all over again inside me.

"I wish Michael would get back on his feet as soon as possible and that I could hug him. That's my biggest wish."

Weber no longer has any active involvement with motor racing since his collaboration with Nico Hulkenberg ended in 2011. Now, aged 77, he lives in Mallorca and has other business interests in construction.

"I have good things to do. I have to work. Being a pensioner is not for me," he explained.

"The job I'm doing now is more or less a hobby. When I get bored, I always have something to do. But I don't have to. I am satisfied. I think that's very important."

Michael Schumacher, Ferrari talks to manager Willi Weber

Michael Schumacher, Ferrari talks to manager Willi Weber

Photo by: Steve Etherington / LAT Images

 

Next article
F1’s iconic cars: Brabham BT52 by Giorgio Piola

Previous article

F1’s iconic cars: Brabham BT52 by Giorgio Piola

Next article

Ferrari to debut "first step" of 2019 car development in Baku

Ferrari to debut "first step" of 2019 car development in Baku
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Mick Schumacher
Author Christian Nimmervoll
Be first to get
breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Supercars hits Mustang with parity aero changes
Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars hits Mustang with parity aero changes

5h ago
Ferrari to debut "first step" of 2019 car development in Baku Article
Formula 1

Ferrari to debut "first step" of 2019 car development in Baku

Johansson’s radical proposal to make F1 awesome again – Part 1 Article
Formula 1

Johansson’s radical proposal to make F1 awesome again – Part 1

Latest videos
Teammate Wars - Chinese Grand Prix 07:10
Formula 1

Teammate Wars - Chinese Grand Prix

16h ago
How a Formula 1 car works: Episode 3 - Sidepods 02:09
Formula 1

How a Formula 1 car works: Episode 3 - Sidepods

Apr 19, 2019

News in depth
Ferrari to debut "first step" of 2019 car development in Baku
Formula 1

Ferrari to debut "first step" of 2019 car development in Baku

Michael Schumacher would have managed Mick in F1 - Weber
Formula 1

Michael Schumacher would have managed Mick in F1 - Weber

F1’s iconic cars: Brabham BT52 by Giorgio Piola
Formula 1

F1’s iconic cars: Brabham BT52 by Giorgio Piola

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.