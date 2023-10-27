Mexico GP: F1 tech images from the pitlane explained

Photo by: Giorgio Piola Ferrari SF-23 detail

Ferrari has opted for more cooling at the Mexican Grand Prix, as the rarified air at the circuit's altitude means teams are less concerned about the ill effects running so much cooling might have on the aerodynamic output.

A look under the skin of the Alfa Romeo C43 without the nose and vanity panel fitted allows us to see some of the inboard front suspension elements and the brake cylinders. Without the outer brake drums in position we’re also able to see the front brake disc fairing employed by the team.

McLaren looks set to employ a high downforce rear wing and beam wing layout from the suite of options at their disposal, which also includes an open-ended endplate and tip section solution. Note also the placement of a kiel probe array in the central portion of the wing that the team will use to collect data during FP1.

It’s a high downforce option on the menu at the front of the car too, as a full-span Gurney can be found on the trailing edge of the MCL60’s front wing.

A huge front brake duct inlet has been selected by McLaren too, with room having to be made in the sidewall of the scoop to accommodate the pull-rod suspension that intersects it.

A good view of the Alpine A523 as it’s being prepared by the mechanics, with an interesting layout for its internal front brake duct fairings, which already appear to show signs of heat exhaustion. Also note the internal makeup of the bib and its sprung support system.

Alpine also has a few front wings available, all of which feature the wavy trailing edge on the upper flap. In the foreground the wing has a bare trailing edge and small Gurney on the innermost section of the upper flap, while the lower one in the background does not.

The front wing on the Mercedes W14 also has a Gurney in the central, moveable section of the upper flap.

It’s a high downforce rear wing configuration for Mercedes in Mexico, as you’d expect, with the team employing its version of the open-ended endplate tip section. Also note the heat tape that’s been added to the front and rear brake drums.

Ferrari has a high downforce rear wing offering, complete with Gurney on the trailing edge of the upper flap. It continues to employ the more conventional tip section, unlike rivals, with an open-ended variant appearing just once so far this season, at the Belgian GP.

The rear crash structure, rear brakes and rear suspension of the Ferrari SF-23, with the upper wishbone mounted high, on top of the assembly.

Red Bull’s high downforce rear wing arrangement includes an open-ended endplate and tip section solution, and while there’s a Gurney on the trailing edge of the upper flap, there’s also a V-shaped notch in the central section to help reduce drag. Also note how displaced the rear brake ducts fence is from the drum in order to capture cool air, which is then divisible by the vanes mounted on the fence.

A look at the chassis, outer floor fence and leading edge of the floor on the Ferrari SF-23, with the dipped profile of the chassis a notable feature that allows the lower rear of the wishbone to be slung lower.

The front brake assembly on the SF-23 without the brake disc fairing in place allows us to see the drilling pattern being employed.