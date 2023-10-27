Subscribe
Formula 1
News

Verstappen rallies against plan to revamp F1 sprint format

Max Verstappen says he gets “no satisfaction” from winning Formula 1 sprint races and thinks the format should be shelved.

Filip Cleeren
Author Filip Cleeren
Co-author Ronald Vording
Updated
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Sprints have been a fixture in F1 since 2021, with the 2023 season featuring six such events.

While the format has added more competitive running, it hasn't fully delivered on its flat-out action promise, with an entertaining sprint in Qatar followed by dour parade in Austin.

F1 chiefs are now looking at radical format tweaks to make sprints more exciting, with reverse grids, million dollar bonuses and even a separate sprint championship among the ideas that have been floated.

But no possible sprint concept appears to able to convince Red Bull's Verstappen of its value, with the triple world champion one of the fiercest opponents of the format.

Having won three of the five sprint events held thus far this year, he revealed those victories didn't mean much to him other than the extra points he gained.

“There's no satisfaction to win a sprint for me,” Verstappen said when asked by Motorsport.com if sprint format changes would sway his opinion. “You cross the line and say: 'All right, well, tomorrow is the race, the main one'. That's how it goes.

“I always say why do we need to try and invent something? I think our product works, if you just make sure that the cars are competitive and they will stay the same for a long time.

“In football, they don't change the rules or another sports, it's been like that for 100 years. Why do we suddenly need to come up with other things to try and make it entertaining?

“I think if you have a good race on your hands with cars being close to each other, then you don't need a sprint format or weekend.”

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

The current sprint format caught teams out in Austin, where Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton were disqualified for excessive floor plank wear.

Cars were put under parc ferme conditions after Friday's single practice session, which meant teams could no longer revise their ride heights to account for any wear. The exclusion came out of the blue for Leclerc, who claimed there had been “zero wear” on his Ferrari on Friday night.

“I think we should just get rid of the sprint weekend and then everyone can just set up their cars normally, because it wouldn't have happened on a normal race weekend,” Verstappen added.

“These things only happen when you have a sprint weekend where everything is so rushed in between FP1 and qualifying and you think: 'Hmm, we might be okay'.

“Once you are in the wrong, there's nothing you can do, the only thing you can do is bump up the tyre pressures, but then you're driving around on balloon tyres.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Previous article Mexico GP: F1 tech images from the pitlane explained
Next article What Hamilton learned from following Verstappen in F1 US GP
Filip Cleeren
More from
Filip Cleeren
Horner: F1's sprint parc ferme rules are a "joke"

Horner: F1's sprint parc ferme rules are a "joke"

Formula 1
Mexico City GP

Horner: F1's sprint parc ferme rules are a "joke" Horner: F1's sprint parc ferme rules are a "joke"

How F1 teams have adapted their cars for Mexico's cooling headache

How F1 teams have adapted their cars for Mexico's cooling headache

Formula 1
Mexico City GP

How F1 teams have adapted their cars for Mexico's cooling headache How F1 teams have adapted their cars for Mexico's cooling headache

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

Max Verstappen
More from
Max Verstappen
Bodyguard-protected Verstappen feels “safe” in Mexico amid “made-up” Perez F1 rivalry

Bodyguard-protected Verstappen feels “safe” in Mexico amid “made-up” Perez F1 rivalry

Formula 1
Mexico City GP

Bodyguard-protected Verstappen feels “safe” in Mexico amid “made-up” Perez F1 rivalry Bodyguard-protected Verstappen feels “safe” in Mexico amid “made-up” Perez F1 rivalry

What Hamilton learned from following Verstappen in F1 US GP

What Hamilton learned from following Verstappen in F1 US GP

Formula 1
Mexico City GP

What Hamilton learned from following Verstappen in F1 US GP What Hamilton learned from following Verstappen in F1 US GP

Why Norris must fight Verstappen harder if he’s going to break his F1 win duck

Why Norris must fight Verstappen harder if he’s going to break his F1 win duck

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Why Norris must fight Verstappen harder if he’s going to break his F1 win duck Why Norris must fight Verstappen harder if he’s going to break his F1 win duck

Red Bull Racing
More from
Red Bull Racing
Perez made "good progress" with compromised Red Bull F1 car in US after sim work

Perez made "good progress" with compromised Red Bull F1 car in US after sim work

Formula 1
United States GP

Perez made "good progress" with compromised Red Bull F1 car in US after sim work Perez made "good progress" with compromised Red Bull F1 car in US after sim work

Why Perez’s best race proved to be his F1 2023 downfall

Why Perez’s best race proved to be his F1 2023 downfall

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Mexico City GP

Why Perez’s best race proved to be his F1 2023 downfall Why Perez’s best race proved to be his F1 2023 downfall

New location but no big delay for Red Bull F1 wind tunnel

New location but no big delay for Red Bull F1 wind tunnel

Formula 1

New location but no big delay for Red Bull F1 wind tunnel New location but no big delay for Red Bull F1 wind tunnel

Latest news

Haas "very impressed" by Bearman after Mexico GP FP1 rookie run

Haas "very impressed" by Bearman after Mexico GP FP1 rookie run

F1 Formula 1
Mexico City GP

Haas "very impressed" by Bearman after Mexico GP FP1 rookie run Haas "very impressed" by Bearman after Mexico GP FP1 rookie run

Horner: F1's sprint parc ferme rules are a "joke"

Horner: F1's sprint parc ferme rules are a "joke"

F1 Formula 1
Mexico City GP

Horner: F1's sprint parc ferme rules are a "joke" Horner: F1's sprint parc ferme rules are a "joke"

2023 F1 Mexican Grand Prix session timings and preview

2023 F1 Mexican Grand Prix session timings and preview

F1 Formula 1
Mexico City GP

2023 F1 Mexican Grand Prix session timings and preview 2023 F1 Mexican Grand Prix session timings and preview

Evans: "Incredible" Rovanpera not catchable on pure driving in WRC Central Europe

Evans: "Incredible" Rovanpera not catchable on pure driving in WRC Central Europe

WRC WRC
Central Europe Rally

Evans: "Incredible" Rovanpera not catchable on pure driving in WRC Central Europe Evans: "Incredible" Rovanpera not catchable on pure driving in WRC Central Europe

Why Schumacher’s year out of racing has been no less busy

Why Schumacher’s year out of racing has been no less busy

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Mexico City GP

Why Schumacher’s year out of racing has been no less busy Why Schumacher’s year out of racing has been no less busy

Why Perez’s best race proved to be his F1 2023 downfall

Why Perez’s best race proved to be his F1 2023 downfall

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Mexico City GP

Why Perez’s best race proved to be his F1 2023 downfall Why Perez’s best race proved to be his F1 2023 downfall

The forgotten F1 finale controversy that set a precedent Massa ignored

The forgotten F1 finale controversy that set a precedent Massa ignored

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The forgotten F1 finale controversy that set a precedent Massa ignored The forgotten F1 finale controversy that set a precedent Massa ignored

Why Norris must fight Verstappen harder if he’s going to break his F1 win duck

Why Norris must fight Verstappen harder if he’s going to break his F1 win duck

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Why Norris must fight Verstappen harder if he’s going to break his F1 win duck Why Norris must fight Verstappen harder if he’s going to break his F1 win duck

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe