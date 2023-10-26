Subscribe
Formula 1 Mexico City GP
News

Hamilton: F1 cars without plank checks “got away with it” in US GP

Lewis Hamilton says 'several sources' told him other Formula 1 cars in the United States Grand Prix had illegal planks, but they "got away with it" because they weren't tested.

Adam Cooper
Author Adam Cooper
Updated
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, the rest of the field at the start

The FIA only measured the planks of four cars after the race, and found that those of Hamilton and Charles Leclerc were illegal, leading to the disqualifications of the two drivers.

The cars of Max Verstappen and Lando Norris were deemed legal, but despite the 50% failure rate on the bumpy COTA track, the FIA stuck with its usual protocols and opted not to sample any other cars further down the order.

Speaking for the first time since the disqualification, Hamilton made clear how frustrated he was to lose his second place.

“I just came out of the press conference, got back, and I was about to get in the ice tub,” he said. “And then Toto [Wolff] came running down and told me. Obviously [I was] devastated [as] it had been such a great day and great race.

“But yeah, and then I didn't find out fully until I was back home. Yeah, just a bit deflated after the day, but there were lots of positives to take from it.”

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG, 2nd position, on the podium with his trophy

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG, 2nd position, on the podium with his trophy

Asked what he thought about only four cars being tested, Hamilton made his feelings clear.

“Firstly I've heard from several different sources that there were a lot of other cars that were also illegal,” he said.

“But they weren't tested, so they got away with it. I've been racing here 16 years, there's been times where there's been many other scenarios like this where some people got away with certain things, and some people have just been unlucky they got tested.

“So I think ultimately there probably needs to be some sort of better structure in terms of making sure it's fair and even across the board.”

Hamilton pointed out that the sprint weekend format, with car specs fixed after FP1, makes such things more likely to happen.

“We've never had that problem in Austin before,” he said. “It was just because we had the sprint race as well, so an easy solution, an easy fix for that one, for example, is that we are able to change the floors after the... Well, just approach the weekend differently, where the car is not set already from Friday morning.

“Especially at the bumpiest track that we've been on, because that's really the only reason that there are failures, it's just because it's so bumpy, and some cars have better ride quality than others. Look at the Ferrari, look at Charles' head and my head.

“We have pretty bad ride, and our heads are bumping around quite a lot because the car is hitting the deck. It's not because we generally are just pushing the car too low.”

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, the rest of the field on the opening lap

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, the rest of the field on the opening lap

Hamilton denied that the team had been stretching the limits with a low ride height in search for performance, and that perhaps explained why the W14 was so competitive at COTA.

“No, I think firstly we need to just address the point that last year, our car was best when it was low, super low,” he said.

“So we were low and stiff. Our car works better at high ride heights now. So it's not that we're just pushing the car too low.

“It was just an unfortunate scenario. 0.05 [mm] failure on the rear skid, it's not going to make the difference between winning and losing. So that error wasn't the reason that we were as fast as were.

“So that's why it's just been painful for us. Because, you know, if we had changed our rear springs, for example, perhaps we would have had better ride.

“But anyways, we're hopeful that the performance will continue this weekend. And yeah, just making sure that guys don't overreact. I think we'll be fine.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Previous article Leclerc: Austin F1 disqualification a "complete surprise" for Ferrari
Next article Mexico GP: F1 tech images from the pitlane explained
Adam Cooper
More from
Adam Cooper
Haas "very impressed" by Bearman after Mexico GP FP1 rookie run

Haas "very impressed" by Bearman after Mexico GP FP1 rookie run

Formula 1
Mexico City GP

Haas "very impressed" by Bearman after Mexico GP FP1 rookie run Haas "very impressed" by Bearman after Mexico GP FP1 rookie run

Haas trusts F1 rookie Bearman won't "go through anything stupid" in Mexico GP run

Haas trusts F1 rookie Bearman won't "go through anything stupid" in Mexico GP run

Formula 1
Mexico City GP

Haas trusts F1 rookie Bearman won't "go through anything stupid" in Mexico GP run Haas trusts F1 rookie Bearman won't "go through anything stupid" in Mexico GP run

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Lewis Hamilton
More from
Lewis Hamilton
What Hamilton learned from following Verstappen in F1 US GP

What Hamilton learned from following Verstappen in F1 US GP

Formula 1
Mexico City GP

What Hamilton learned from following Verstappen in F1 US GP What Hamilton learned from following Verstappen in F1 US GP

Mercedes: Hamilton’s car plank had been “untouched” in practice at F1 US GP

Mercedes: Hamilton’s car plank had been “untouched” in practice at F1 US GP

Formula 1
United States GP

Mercedes: Hamilton’s car plank had been “untouched” in practice at F1 US GP Mercedes: Hamilton’s car plank had been “untouched” in practice at F1 US GP

The F1 treasure map where Hamilton hopes Mercedes hits gold

The F1 treasure map where Hamilton hopes Mercedes hits gold

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Japanese GP

The F1 treasure map where Hamilton hopes Mercedes hits gold The F1 treasure map where Hamilton hopes Mercedes hits gold

Mercedes
More from
Mercedes
Russell: “Not enough fuel” hid Mercedes F1 upgrade potential in US GP

Russell: “Not enough fuel” hid Mercedes F1 upgrade potential in US GP

Formula 1
Mexico City GP

Russell: “Not enough fuel” hid Mercedes F1 upgrade potential in US GP Russell: “Not enough fuel” hid Mercedes F1 upgrade potential in US GP

Why Schumacher’s year out of racing has been no less busy

Why Schumacher’s year out of racing has been no less busy

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Mexico City GP

Why Schumacher’s year out of racing has been no less busy Why Schumacher’s year out of racing has been no less busy

Why Suzuka Esses contrast has given Mercedes hope for F1 2024

Why Suzuka Esses contrast has given Mercedes hope for F1 2024

Formula 1

Why Suzuka Esses contrast has given Mercedes hope for F1 2024 Why Suzuka Esses contrast has given Mercedes hope for F1 2024

Latest news

Haas "very impressed" by Bearman after Mexico GP FP1 rookie run

Haas "very impressed" by Bearman after Mexico GP FP1 rookie run

F1 Formula 1
Mexico City GP

Haas "very impressed" by Bearman after Mexico GP FP1 rookie run Haas "very impressed" by Bearman after Mexico GP FP1 rookie run

Horner: F1's sprint parc ferme rules are a "joke"

Horner: F1's sprint parc ferme rules are a "joke"

F1 Formula 1
Mexico City GP

Horner: F1's sprint parc ferme rules are a "joke" Horner: F1's sprint parc ferme rules are a "joke"

2023 F1 Mexican Grand Prix session timings and preview

2023 F1 Mexican Grand Prix session timings and preview

F1 Formula 1
Mexico City GP

2023 F1 Mexican Grand Prix session timings and preview 2023 F1 Mexican Grand Prix session timings and preview

Evans: "Incredible" Rovanpera not catchable on pure driving in WRC Central Europe

Evans: "Incredible" Rovanpera not catchable on pure driving in WRC Central Europe

WRC WRC
Central Europe Rally

Evans: "Incredible" Rovanpera not catchable on pure driving in WRC Central Europe Evans: "Incredible" Rovanpera not catchable on pure driving in WRC Central Europe

Why Schumacher’s year out of racing has been no less busy

Why Schumacher’s year out of racing has been no less busy

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Mexico City GP

Why Schumacher’s year out of racing has been no less busy Why Schumacher’s year out of racing has been no less busy

Why Perez’s best race proved to be his F1 2023 downfall

Why Perez’s best race proved to be his F1 2023 downfall

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Mexico City GP

Why Perez’s best race proved to be his F1 2023 downfall Why Perez’s best race proved to be his F1 2023 downfall

The forgotten F1 finale controversy that set a precedent Massa ignored

The forgotten F1 finale controversy that set a precedent Massa ignored

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The forgotten F1 finale controversy that set a precedent Massa ignored The forgotten F1 finale controversy that set a precedent Massa ignored

Why Norris must fight Verstappen harder if he’s going to break his F1 win duck

Why Norris must fight Verstappen harder if he’s going to break his F1 win duck

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Why Norris must fight Verstappen harder if he’s going to break his F1 win duck Why Norris must fight Verstappen harder if he’s going to break his F1 win duck

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe