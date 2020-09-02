Take a closer look at Mercedes’ Belgian GP updates – video

For the 2020 edition, to reinforce its dominant position, Mercedes brought out the big guns and arrived with a truck-load of new parts, ranging from new fins to bargeboards to rear wings and more.

Based on the dominant 1-2 finish Mercedes, the new aero parts clearly worked, so in this video Jake Boxall-Legge takes a look at the update package using our latest 3D animation of the W11, as well as what Red Bull and Ferrari also brought to the race, with varying results.

Related video