Take a closer look at Mercedes’ Belgian GP updates – video
As we head into a series of Formula 1 tracks that require lower-downforce aerodynamics, it’s not uncommon for teams to bring new components to the Belgian GP due to the low-drag characteristics that Spa requires.
For the 2020 edition, to reinforce its dominant position, Mercedes brought out the big guns and arrived with a truck-load of new parts, ranging from new fins to bargeboards to rear wings and more.
Based on the dominant 1-2 finish Mercedes, the new aero parts clearly worked, so in this video Jake Boxall-Legge takes a look at the update package using our latest 3D animation of the W11, as well as what Red Bull and Ferrari also brought to the race, with varying results.
The elements Hamilton showed at Spa that will define his legacy
250 doctors and nurses to attend Italian GP as spectators
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Ferrari, Mercedes, Renault F1 Team
Jake Boxall-Legge
