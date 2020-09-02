Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
03 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
10 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
FP1 in
1 day
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
FP1 in
8 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
FP1 in
22 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
11 Oct
Race in
38 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
Next event in
50 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Next event in
58 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
13 Nov
Next event in
71 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
27 Nov
FP1 in
85 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
04 Dec
Next event in
92 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
11 Dec
FP1 in
99 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Belgian GP / Analysis

Take a closer look at Mercedes’ Belgian GP updates – video

shares
comments
By:

As we head into a series of Formula 1 tracks that require lower-downforce aerodynamics, it’s not uncommon for teams to bring new components to the Belgian GP due to the low-drag characteristics that Spa requires.

For the 2020 edition, to reinforce its dominant position, Mercedes brought out the big guns and arrived with a truck-load of new parts, ranging from new fins to bargeboards to rear wings and more.

Based on the dominant 1-2 finish Mercedes, the new aero parts clearly worked, so in this video Jake Boxall-Legge takes a look at the update package using our latest 3D animation of the W11, as well as what Red Bull and Ferrari also brought to the race, with varying results.

Read Also:

Related video

The elements Hamilton showed at Spa that will define his legacy

Previous article

The elements Hamilton showed at Spa that will define his legacy

Next article

250 doctors and nurses to attend Italian GP as spectators

250 doctors and nurses to attend Italian GP as spectators
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Belgian GP
Teams Ferrari Shop Now , Mercedes Shop Now , Renault F1 Team
Author Jake Boxall-Legge

Trending Today

Wolff: F1 should open up internal team radio to entertain fans
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff: F1 should open up internal team radio to entertain fans

250 doctors and nurses to attend Italian GP as spectators
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

250 doctors and nurses to attend Italian GP as spectators

Hamilton "broke down" at news of Boseman's death
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton "broke down" at news of Boseman's death

Ferrari asks for "patience" as recovery could take years
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari asks for "patience" as recovery could take years

McLaren not counting out Ferrari’s ability to ‘strike back’
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren not counting out Ferrari’s ability to ‘strike back’

Take a closer look at Mercedes’ Belgian GP updates – video
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Take a closer look at Mercedes’ Belgian GP updates – video

The elements Hamilton showed at Spa that will define his legacy Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

The elements Hamilton showed at Spa that will define his legacy

FIA reveals plan to review F1 superlicence system
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

FIA reveals plan to review F1 superlicence system

Latest news

250 doctors and nurses to attend Italian GP as spectators
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

250 doctors and nurses to attend Italian GP as spectators

Take a closer look at Mercedes’ Belgian GP updates – video
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Take a closer look at Mercedes’ Belgian GP updates – video

The elements Hamilton showed at Spa that will define his legacy Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

The elements Hamilton showed at Spa that will define his legacy

McLaren not counting out Ferrari’s ability to ‘strike back’
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren not counting out Ferrari’s ability to ‘strike back’

Trending

1
Formula 1

Wolff: F1 should open up internal team radio to entertain fans

3h
2
Formula 1

250 doctors and nurses to attend Italian GP as spectators

9m
3
Formula 1

Hamilton "broke down" at news of Boseman's death

4
Formula 1

Ferrari asks for "patience" as recovery could take years

5
Formula 1

McLaren not counting out Ferrari’s ability to ‘strike back’

2h

Latest news

250 doctors and nurses to attend Italian GP as spectators
Formula 1

250 doctors and nurses to attend Italian GP as spectators

Take a closer look at Mercedes’ Belgian GP updates – video
Formula 1

Take a closer look at Mercedes’ Belgian GP updates – video

The elements Hamilton showed at Spa that will define his legacy
Formula 1

The elements Hamilton showed at Spa that will define his legacy

McLaren not counting out Ferrari’s ability to ‘strike back’
Formula 1

McLaren not counting out Ferrari’s ability to ‘strike back’

Wolff: F1 should open up internal team radio to entertain fans
Formula 1

Wolff: F1 should open up internal team radio to entertain fans

Latest videos

Safety Cars, Overtake Buttons & More | 2020 Belgian GP F1 Debrief 08:09
Formula 1
52m

Safety Cars, Overtake Buttons & More | 2020 Belgian GP F1 Debrief

The Tech That Helped Mercedes Dominate The Belgian Grand Prix 05:28
Formula 1
56m

The Tech That Helped Mercedes Dominate The Belgian Grand Prix

Grand Prix Greats – Belgian GP best photos 02:52
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Belgian GP best photos

Starting grid for the Belgian GP 01:01
Formula 1

Starting grid for the Belgian GP

Onboard Lap of Bahrain 'Oval' 01:06
Formula 1

Onboard Lap of Bahrain 'Oval'

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.