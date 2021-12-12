Lewis Hamilton lost out to Max Verstappen in the fight for the drivers' championship after being overtaken on the final lap following a late restart by race director Michael Masi.

The safety car was called after a crash for Nicholas Latifi, and Masi initially said that lapped drivers were not allowed to overtake the safety car, leaving five cars between Hamilton and Verstappen.

But Masi then instructed these cars to overtake the safety car, leaving Verstappen and Hamilton nose-to-tail on-track for one lap of racing to decide the championship.

The nature of the restart has prompted Mercedes to lodge two protests with the FIA over the restart and result.

One protest surrounds Article 48.8 of the sporting regulations, which says "no driver may overtake another car on the track, including the safety car, until he passes the Line (see Article 5.3) for the first time after the safety car has returned to the pits."

The second protest is based on Article 48.12, which says that "any cars that have been lapped by the leader will be required to pass the cars on the lead lap and the safety car."

More to follow…