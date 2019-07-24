Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
27 Jun
-
30 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
11 Jul
-
14 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
German GP
25 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
FP1 in
8 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
FP1 in
15 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
FP1 in
29 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
FP1 in
36 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
FP1 in
50 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
64 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
31 Oct
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
71 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
85 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
99 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Melbourne reconsiders track changes on back of new F1 deal

shares
comments
Melbourne reconsiders track changes on back of new F1 deal
By:
Jul 24, 2019, 6:28 AM

Australian Grand Prix bosses will reconsider altering the Albert Park circuit now that a revised deal has been reached with Formula 1.

The Melbourne race has cemented its spot on the F1 schedule until at least 2025 thanks to a two-year extension to its current deal.

That's opened the door for the Australian Grand Prix Corporation to reconsider making changes to Albert Park street circuit, with both resurfacing and freshening up the layout on the table.

It could even spark the revival of a plan to ditch the fast Turn 11/12 complex and replace it with a slow corner to encourage overtaking, which was put on ice back in 2017. 

"It's important to get a return on investment in anything you do, and the ability to have that extra two years provides more certainty to do a couple of things," AGPC CEO Andrew Westacott said.

"One [is] to look at the resurfacing. The drivers at the moment haven't said that it's needed. They wax and wane; sometimes it's the most imperative thing that they want to do, and other times they like the character of a street circuit. 

"The other thing that it does, it allows us to have a look at the evolution of the track and look at what tweaks we can make given the physical limitations of a lake and a sports stadium and a pit building and other things. 

Read Also:

Westacott also strongly hinted that the Australian GP will continue to open the Formula 1 season for the life of the new contract.

"It's essentially part of the deal," he said. 

"I won't go into individual wording in the contract, because we don't talk about the detail of the contract. But you heard Chase Carey come out and say the season essentially starts in Melbourne, it finishes in Abu Dhabi, you've got Monaco which has a place in the middle. 

"Now securing great events like Silverstone, you get the real cornerstones and the big components of a Formula 1 season, whether it's 20, 21, or 22 races. And everything fits in around those starting points and finishing points."

The 25th running of the race in Melbourne will take place on March 15 next year.

Next article
Tech insight: The caped crusaders of the F1 paddock

Previous article

Tech insight: The caped crusaders of the F1 paddock

Next article

The fears Mercedes is playing with its F1 rivals

The fears Mercedes is playing with its F1 rivals
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Race hub

Belgian GP

Belgian GP

29 Aug - 1 Sep
FP1 Starts in
8 days
session date
Local time
Your time
 content
FP1 Fri 30 Aug
05:00
11:00
FP2 Fri 30 Aug
09:00
15:00
FP3 Sat 31 Aug
06:00
12:00
Q1 Sat 31 Aug
09:00
15:00
Race Sun 1 Sep
09:10
15:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Honda chief says 2019 results will "encourage" F1 stay

3h
2
Formula 1

Ferrari: "Too much standardisation" in F1's 2021 plans

3
Formula 1

Stella, Fry "key" to McLaren resurgence, say team chiefs

Latest videos

How 'outstanding' Raikkonen has justified his place in F1 again 08:14
Formula 1

How 'outstanding' Raikkonen has justified his place in F1 again

Mark Webber 2011 testing at Jerez 02:25
Formula 1

Mark Webber 2011 testing at Jerez

Every Red Bull mid-season F1 driver change 06:36
Formula 1

Every Red Bull mid-season F1 driver change

The F1 drivers fighting to keep their seats for 2020 06:00
Formula 1

The F1 drivers fighting to keep their seats for 2020

Details of Williams's plan to fix its F1 woes 07:59
Formula 1

Details of Williams's plan to fix its F1 woes

Latest news

Red Bull’s ruthless history of mid-season F1 driver swaps
F1

Red Bull’s ruthless history of mid-season F1 driver swaps

Honda chief says 2019 results will "encourage" F1 stay
F1

Honda chief says 2019 results will "encourage" F1 stay

Debutant Correa joins Calderon for Alfa Romeo F1 test
F1

Debutant Correa joins Calderon for Alfa Romeo F1 test

The rivalry primed to save F1's post-Hamilton era
F1

The rivalry primed to save F1's post-Hamilton era

Stella, Fry "key" to McLaren resurgence, say team chiefs
F1

Stella, Fry "key" to McLaren resurgence, say team chiefs

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
29 Aug
Tickets
5 Sep
Tickets
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.