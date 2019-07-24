Formula 1
Formula 1
Formula 1
Austrian GP
27 Jun
-
30 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
Formula 1
British GP
11 Jul
-
14 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
Formula 1
German GP
25 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
Formula 1
Belgian GP
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
FP1 in
8 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
Italian GP
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
FP1 in
15 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
Singapore GP
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
FP1 in
29 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
Russian GP
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
FP1 in
36 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
Japanese GP
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
FP1 in
50 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
Mexican GP
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
64 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
United States GP
31 Oct
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
71 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
85 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
99 days
See full schedule
Aston Martin ready to up F1 involvement should Honda quit

shares
comments
Aston Martin ready to up F1 involvement should Honda quit
By:
Jul 24, 2019, 8:43 AM

Aston Martin will not "muscle in" on Honda's Formula 1 engine supply deal with Red Bull but will "stand ready" to up its involvement should the Japanese manufacturer withdraw.

The British company has had a title sponsorship deal with Red Bull since last year, expanding a pre-existing relationship that included an alliance with Red Bull Advanced Technologies to build the road-going Valkyrie hypercar.

Aston has explored the prospect of building an engine to F1’s planned 2021 rules but Red Bull has switched from Renault to Honda engines since that was last openly talked about.

Andy Palmer, Aston CEO, told Motorsport.com that the company is very pleased with Red Bull’s Honda partnership, but would be willing to revive its own engine interest should Honda opt not to commit to F1 beyond 2020. 

“Would I like to be a little bit more involved [in F1] technically? I think that depends,” Palmer said following last weekend's first public run for the Valkyrie hypercar at Silverstone. 

“The obvious place for Aston to become involved in would have been the engine. I think that’s a question on whether Honda continues to develop the engine.

“Clearly they have a lot more money and musclepower than we do. I don’t think we’re going to muscle in on that while the relationship with Honda exists.

“We’re very happy with that relationship and we’re happy to see it continue. But nobody knows quite what the regulations will be beyond 2021 and who is going to be involved in that.

“We stand ready from that point of view, with the hope that Honda will continue. Our focus is now mainly looking at the development of the Valkyrie, Valhalla, Vanquish series and the exploits in Le Mans.”

Aston will build a race version of its Valkyrie to compete in the World Endurance Championship’s new top-tier Hypercar class from 2020.

Read Also:

Red Bull’s tech division is expected to remain “significantly involved” but no firm details have been decided.

Palmer considers the Valkyrie project to be a validation of the “authenticity” of Aston’s partnership with Red Bull.

He added that its commitment to Red Bull in an F1 sense is only limited to “bits of paper in place to when the contract ends”, suggesting a renewal of its current deal is likely.

“I don’t think we see a contractual end date,” said Palmer. “We just see it continuing as long as they are racing and we are involved with other things with them, we’ll continue.”

