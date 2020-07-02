Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
23 Hours
:
38 Minutes
:
00 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
09 Jul
-
12 Jul
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
14 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
29 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
06 Aug
-
09 Aug
FP1 in
36 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
13 Aug
-
16 Aug
FP1 in
42 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
56 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
63 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
84 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
113 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
120 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
134 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
147 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren: Token burn won't stop us making performance step

shares
comments
McLaren: Token burn won't stop us making performance step
By:
Jul 2, 2020, 8:48 AM

McLaren says that the need to burn up its car development tokens on switching engines for next year will not prevent it from making a performance jump.

With Formula 1 having frozen current car designs into 2021 in a bid to reduce costs caused by the coronavirus pandemic, it has been agreed that teams will get to use two development tokens to make changes this winter.

While the majority of outfits can use these tokens to upgrade their cars, McLaren's switch from Renault to Mercedes power units means it must use up its allocation for new engine installation.

Rival Renault suggested last week that such a state of affairs would limit McLaren's potential for progress, but the Woking-based outfit still sees a benefit in what it is doing.

Team principal Andreas Seidl said that in order to get rule changes agreed to help teams reduce costs, everyone had to accept compromises – and McLaren knew there would be a downside in getting freedom to push on with the Mercedes switch.

"At the beginning of all the conversations we had at the beginning of this crisis, together with the FIA, with Liberty, and the other teams, it seemed the Mission Impossible to agree on regulations," he said.

"There had to be a compromise in the end - which we agreed to. And in the end, everyone had to make certain compromises or commitments in order to make this happen.

"For us, it's a kind of a compromise. But in the end, it's a compromise I could accept and I'm happy with. We definitely think that with getting the Mercedes power unit into our car, we will make a step forward with overall car performance next year and I'm happy with that."

Read Also:

McLaren had originally intended for the Mercedes engine to be incorporated in the new 2021 cars that were coming, but the chassis freeze forced it to change plans.

However, Seidl said that needing to adapt its current car to fit the new power unit would not be too much of a hurdle to overcome.

"We have a very good working relationship with Mercedes already and we are in permanent exchange," he said.

"And I'm confident with the experience we have also in the team, with regularly switching power units in recent years, that we can actually do quite a good job even with the restrictions we obviously are having for next year.

"The FIA will make sure that we do not touch too many areas around the power unit, but really focus on simply installing it into the existing monocoque."

Next article
F1 facing "smash and grab" season, says Horner

Previous article

F1 facing "smash and grab" season, says Horner

Next article

Why 2020 will be a defining year for Vettel

Why 2020 will be a defining year for Vettel

trending Today

F1 facing "smash and grab" season, says Horner
Formula 1 / Formula 1
1h

F1 facing "smash and grab" season, says Horner

McLaren: Token burn won't stop us making performance step
Formula 1 / Formula 1
33m

McLaren: Token burn won't stop us making performance step

First look inside the closed-door Austrian GP paddock
Formula 1 / Formula 1

First look inside the closed-door Austrian GP paddock

BMW signs van der Mark for 2021 WSBK season
World Superbike / World Superbike
1h

BMW signs van der Mark for 2021 WSBK season

McLaren tweaks F1 livery to support diversity campaign
Formula 1 / Formula 1

McLaren tweaks F1 livery to support diversity campaign

F1 Podcast: Austrian Grand Prix preview
Formula 1 / Formula 1

F1 Podcast: Austrian Grand Prix preview

Quarantine stopping McLaughlin's IndyCar debut
IndyCar / IndyCar

Quarantine stopping McLaughlin's IndyCar debut

Red Bull "best prepared" for new F1 season since 2013
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Red Bull "best prepared" for new F1 season since 2013

Latest news

Live blog: Austrian Grand Prix Thursday
Formula 1 / Formula 1
5m

Live blog: Austrian Grand Prix Thursday

Why 2020 will be a defining year for Vettel Prime
Formula 1 / Formula 1
11m

Why 2020 will be a defining year for Vettel

McLaren: Token burn won't stop us making performance step
Formula 1 / Formula 1
33m

McLaren: Token burn won't stop us making performance step

F1 facing "smash and grab" season, says Horner
Formula 1 / Formula 1
1h

F1 facing "smash and grab" season, says Horner

Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams McLaren Shop Now
Author Jonathan Noble

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 facing "smash and grab" season, says Horner

1h
2
Formula 1

McLaren: Token burn won't stop us making performance step

33m
3
Formula 1

First look inside the closed-door Austrian GP paddock

4
Formula 1

Live blog: Austrian Grand Prix Thursday

5m
5
Formula 1

Why 2020 will be a defining year for Vettel

11m

Latest videos

Grand Prix Greats – When Renault changed F1 forever 03:18
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – When Renault changed F1 forever

Grand Prix Greats – Austrian GP greatest moments 03:57
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Austrian GP greatest moments

The New Protocols That Will Change F1 08:28
Formula 1

The New Protocols That Will Change F1

Grand Prix Greats – How to win a Grand Prix with a broken leg 03:01
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – How to win a Grand Prix with a broken leg

Heroes: Mika Hakkinen's first F1 title - 1998 Japanese GP 00:31
Formula 1

Heroes: Mika Hakkinen's first F1 title - 1998 Japanese GP

Latest news

Live blog: Austrian Grand Prix Thursday
Formula 1

Live blog: Austrian Grand Prix Thursday

Why 2020 will be a defining year for Vettel
Formula 1

Why 2020 will be a defining year for Vettel

McLaren: Token burn won't stop us making performance step
Formula 1

McLaren: Token burn won't stop us making performance step

F1 facing "smash and grab" season, says Horner
Formula 1

F1 facing "smash and grab" season, says Horner

F1 Podcast: Austrian Grand Prix preview
Formula 1

F1 Podcast: Austrian Grand Prix preview

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.