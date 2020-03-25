Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
FP1 in
79 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
FP1 in
92 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
99 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
113 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
127 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
155 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
162 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
FP1 in
176 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
183 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
FP1 in
197 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
212 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
219 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
233 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
246 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Top List

Gallery: All of Martin Brundle's F1 podiums

shares
comments
Gallery: All of Martin Brundle's F1 podiums
By:
Mar 25, 2020, 1:05 PM

Martin Brundle didn't get the success he deserved in Formula 1, with a 13-year long career - including a season at McLaren - failing to yield a single win. He, however, did score nine podium finishes, all of which are listed below.

Slider
List

1992 French GP

1992 French GP
1/9

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Result: 3rd
Car: Benetton B192, Ford HB 3.5 V8
Started: 7th

1992 British GP

1992 British GP
2/9

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Result: 3rd
Car: Benetton B192, Ford HB 3.5 V8
Started: 6th

1992 Italian GP

1992 Italian GP
3/9

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Result: 2nd
Car: Benetton B192, Ford HB 3.5 V8
Started: 9th

1992 Japanese GP

1992 Japanese GP
4/9

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Result: 3rd
Car: Benetton B192, Ford HB 3.5 V8
Started: 13th

1992 Australian GP

1992 Australian GP
5/9

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Result: 3rd
Car: Benetton B192, Ford HB 3.5 V8.
Started: 8th

1993 San Marino GP

1993 San Marino GP
6/9

Photo by: Ercole Colombo

Result: 3rd
Car: Ligier JS39, Renault 3.5 V10
Started: 10th

1994 Monaco GP

1994 Monaco GP
7/9

Photo by: Ercole Colombo

Result: 2nd
Car: McLaren MP4-9, Peugeot 3.5 V10
Started: 8th

1994 Australian GP

1994 Australian GP
8/9

Photo by: Sutton Images

Result: 3rd
Car: McLaren MP4-9, Peugeot 3.5 V10
Started: 9th

1995 Belgian GP

1995 Belgian GP
9/9

Photo by: Sutton Images

Result: 3rd
Car: Ligier JS41, Mugen-Honda 3.0 V10.
Started: 13th

Related video

Next article
Ferrari wasted a year with Raikkonen - Briatore

Previous article

Ferrari wasted a year with Raikkonen - Briatore
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Martin Brundle
Author Rachit Thukral

Race hub

Canadian GP

Canadian GP

11 Jun - 14 Jun
FP1 Starts in
79 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 12 Jun
Fri 12 Jun
08:00
11:00
FP2
Fri 12 Jun
Fri 12 Jun
12:00
15:00
FP3
Sat 13 Jun
Sat 13 Jun
08:00
11:00
QU
Sat 13 Jun
Sat 13 Jun
11:00
14:00
Race
Sun 14 Jun
Sun 14 Jun
11:10
14:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ferrari wasted a year with Raikkonen - Briatore

1h
2
Supercars

Mustang was a 'rude shock' for Supercars – Dane

3
Formula 1

F1's biofuel properties will open new power battle

3h
4
Gaming

Verstappen, Norris collide in Redline ‘Real Racers’ event

5
IndyCar

Vukovich – The greatest ever Indy 500 driver?

Latest videos

The front-end changes made by Red Bull for 2020 01:09
Formula 1

The front-end changes made by Red Bull for 2020

The changes Mercedes made to accommodate DAS 01:27
Formula 1

The changes Mercedes made to accommodate DAS

Who will win the season? - Top 5 F1 2020 Teams Ranked 15:25
Formula 1

Who will win the season? - Top 5 F1 2020 Teams Ranked

The Tyrrell that changed the face of F1 00:50
Formula 1

The Tyrrell that changed the face of F1

F1 2020 Teams Ranked - How will the Midfield Battle Shake Up? 13:53
Formula 1

F1 2020 Teams Ranked - How will the Midfield Battle Shake Up?

Latest news

Gallery: All of Martin Brundle's F1 podiums
F1

Gallery: All of Martin Brundle's F1 podiums

Ferrari wasted a year with Raikkonen - Briatore
F1

Ferrari wasted a year with Raikkonen - Briatore

Ricciardo admits Monaco GP cancellation "hurt"
F1

Ricciardo admits Monaco GP cancellation "hurt"

Gallery: All of Ayrton Senna's F1 race wins
F1

Gallery: All of Ayrton Senna's F1 race wins

F1's biofuel properties will open new power battle
F1

F1's biofuel properties will open new power battle

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
Tickets
Powered by
11 Jun - 14 Jun
Tickets
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
2 Jul - 5 Jul
Tickets
16 Jul - 19 Jul
Tickets
30 Jul - 2 Aug
Tickets
27 Aug - 30 Aug
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.