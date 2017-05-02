Formula 1
Rediscover the cars of Ayrton Senna's F1 career

May 2, 2017, 12:50 PM

On the 36th anniversary of Ayrton Senna's Formula 1 debut, Motorsport.com invites you to look back at the cars raced by the Brazilian legend during his grand prix career, spanning from his 1984 Toleman to the Williams he used to make his final start at Imola.

 

1984 - Toleman TG183B

1984 - Toleman TG183B
1/24

Photo by: Camille De Bastiani

1984 - Toleman TG183B

1984 - Toleman TG183B
2/24

Photo by: Sutton Images

Toleman TG184 driven by Ayrton Senna

Toleman TG184 driven by Ayrton Senna
3/24

Photo by: Camille De Bastiani

1984 - Toleman TG184

1984 - Toleman TG184
4/24

Photo by: Motorsport Images

1985 - Lotus 97T

1985 - Lotus 97T
5/24

Photo by: Camille De Bastiani

1985 - Lotus 97T

1985 - Lotus 97T
6/24

Photo by: Sutton Images

1986 - Lotus 98T

1986 - Lotus 98T
7/24

Photo by: Camille De Bastiani

1986 - Lotus 98T

1986 - Lotus 98T
8/24

Photo by: Sutton Images

1987 - Lotus 99T

1987 - Lotus 99T
9/24

Photo by: Camille De Bastiani

1987 - Lotus 99T

1987 - Lotus 99T
10/24

Photo by: Motorsport Images

1988 - McLaren MP4/4

1988 - McLaren MP4/4
11/24

Photo by: Camille De Bastiani

1988 - McLaren MP4/4

1988 - McLaren MP4/4
12/24

Photo by: Sutton Images

1989 - McLaren MP4/5

1989 - McLaren MP4/5
13/24

Photo by: Camille De Bastiani

1989 - McLaren MP4/5

1989 - McLaren MP4/5
14/24

Photo by: Sutton Images

1990 - McLaren MP4/5B

1990 - McLaren MP4/5B
15/24

Photo by: Camille De Bastiani

1990 - McLaren MP4/5B

1990 - McLaren MP4/5B
16/24

Photo by: Sutton Images

1991 - McLaren MP4/6

1991 - McLaren MP4/6
17/24

Photo by: Camille De Bastiani

1991 - McLaren MP4/6

1991 - McLaren MP4/6
18/24

Photo by: Sutton Images

1992 - McLaren MP4/7

1992 - McLaren MP4/7
19/24

Photo by: Camille De Bastiani

1992 - McLaren MP4/7

1992 - McLaren MP4/7
20/24

Photo by: Sutton Images

1993 - McLaren MP4/8

1993 - McLaren MP4/8
21/24

Photo by: Camille De Bastiani

1993 - McLaren MP4/8

1993 - McLaren MP4/8
22/24

Photo by: Sutton Images

1994 - Williams FW16

1994 - Williams FW16
23/24

Photo by: Camille De Bastiani

1994 - Williams FW16

1994 - Williams FW16
24/24

Photo by: Sutton Images

