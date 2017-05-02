Rediscover the cars of Ayrton Senna's F1 career
On the 36th anniversary of Ayrton Senna's Formula 1 debut, Motorsport.com invites you to look back at the cars raced by the Brazilian legend during his grand prix career, spanning from his 1984 Toleman to the Williams he used to make his final start at Imola.
1984 - Toleman TG183B
Photo by: Camille De Bastiani
1984 - Toleman TG183B
Photo by: Sutton Images
Toleman TG184 driven by Ayrton Senna
Photo by: Camille De Bastiani
1984 - Toleman TG184
Photo by: Motorsport Images
1985 - Lotus 97T
Photo by: Camille De Bastiani
1985 - Lotus 97T
Photo by: Sutton Images
1986 - Lotus 98T
Photo by: Camille De Bastiani
1986 - Lotus 98T
Photo by: Sutton Images
1987 - Lotus 99T
Photo by: Camille De Bastiani
1987 - Lotus 99T
Photo by: Motorsport Images
1988 - McLaren MP4/4
Photo by: Camille De Bastiani
1988 - McLaren MP4/4
Photo by: Sutton Images
1989 - McLaren MP4/5
Photo by: Camille De Bastiani
1989 - McLaren MP4/5
Photo by: Sutton Images
1990 - McLaren MP4/5B
Photo by: Camille De Bastiani
1990 - McLaren MP4/5B
Photo by: Sutton Images
1991 - McLaren MP4/6
Photo by: Camille De Bastiani
1991 - McLaren MP4/6
Photo by: Sutton Images
1992 - McLaren MP4/7
Photo by: Camille De Bastiani
1992 - McLaren MP4/7
Photo by: Sutton Images
1993 - McLaren MP4/8
Photo by: Camille De Bastiani
1993 - McLaren MP4/8
Photo by: Sutton Images
1994 - Williams FW16
Photo by: Camille De Bastiani
1994 - Williams FW16
Photo by: Sutton Images
