Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
FP1 in
79 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
FP1 in
92 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
99 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
113 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
127 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
155 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
162 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
FP1 in
176 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
183 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
FP1 in
197 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
212 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
219 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
233 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
246 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari wasted a year with Raikkonen - Briatore

shares
comments
Ferrari wasted a year with Raikkonen - Briatore
By:
Mar 25, 2020, 11:52 AM

Ferrari wasted a year 'going nowhere' with Kimi Raikkonen and should have promoted Charles Leclerc earlier, reckons former Formula 1 title winning team boss Flavio Briatore.

While Leclerc proved himself to be one of F1's top stars last year after getting the call-up at Ferrari, Briatore thinks the Italian outfit should have moved earlier to give the Monegasque youngster more top line experience.

Instead, when Ferrari had the chance to put Leclerc in its car for his rookie season rather than going to Sauber, it stuck with veteran Raikkonen instead.

Speaking to F1's Beyond the Grid podcast about the current crop of drivers in F1, Briatore said: "Leclerc is young. [He has] big balls, because he's demonstrating [that].

"I believe if I was at Ferrari, I would have put Leclerc already two years ago to replace Raikkonen, because, you know, with Raikkonen you are going nowhere.

"You'll never win [anything] with him. You know at the time I would take the risk and put Leclerc [in the car]. Leclerc is a really, really strong guy."

Briatore thinks Leclerc's lack of experience in a top car means he is not yet one of the sport's true superstars, with him convinced Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen are a step above the rest of the field.

"Leclerc is not recognisable now," said Briatore. "Verstappen for me is the more incredible driver. He is fantastic in the way he is overtaking, the way he is a gladiator."

Read Also:

And while Hamilton in one title away from matching Michael Schumacher's record seven crowns, Briatore thinks their achievements are not directly comparable.

"Michael was fighting with the big guys: like [Ayrton] Senna. You need to recognise that when Michael arrived, the [competition] was tough: you are talking about Nigel Mansell, you are talking about Senna.

"Now, is less, the competition. You have two drivers, three drivers....the competition is less than before. For Hamilton, again, nobody put the pressure on to him: he can walk away."

Briatore said the true test of any driver is when they are put under pressure by a rival

"It is the same for everybody. When Schumacher, somebody get close, he put a mistake, Fernando [Alonso] he put a mistake. Everybody put the mistake. If he's driving like a taxi driver and is winning everything it's because he's a super driver, it's fantastic. Hamilton is one of two star drivers in F1: it's Hamilton and Verstappen."

Related video

Next article
Ricciardo admits Monaco GP cancellation "hurt"

Previous article

Ricciardo admits Monaco GP cancellation "hurt"
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Jonathan Noble

Race hub

Canadian GP

Canadian GP

11 Jun - 14 Jun
FP1 Starts in
79 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 12 Jun
Fri 12 Jun
10:00
11:00
FP2
Fri 12 Jun
Fri 12 Jun
14:00
15:00
FP3
Sat 13 Jun
Sat 13 Jun
10:00
11:00
QU
Sat 13 Jun
Sat 13 Jun
13:00
14:00
Race
Sun 14 Jun
Sun 14 Jun
13:10
14:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1's biofuel properties will open new power battle

2h
2
Formula 1

Ricciardo admits Monaco GP cancellation "hurt"

43m
3
Gaming

Verstappen, Norris collide in Redline ‘Real Racers’ event

4
Supercars

Mustang was a 'rude shock' for Supercars – Dane

5
Formula 1

Canadian GP boss "optimistic but realistic" about race

2h

Latest videos

The front-end changes made by Red Bull for 2020 01:09
Formula 1

The front-end changes made by Red Bull for 2020

The changes Mercedes made to accommodate DAS 01:27
Formula 1

The changes Mercedes made to accommodate DAS

Who will win the season? - Top 5 F1 2020 Teams Ranked 15:25
Formula 1

Who will win the season? - Top 5 F1 2020 Teams Ranked

The Tyrrell that changed the face of F1 00:50
Formula 1

The Tyrrell that changed the face of F1

F1 2020 Teams Ranked - How will the Midfield Battle Shake Up? 13:53
Formula 1

F1 2020 Teams Ranked - How will the Midfield Battle Shake Up?

Latest news

Ferrari wasted a year with Raikkonen - Briatore
F1

Ferrari wasted a year with Raikkonen - Briatore

Ricciardo admits Monaco GP cancellation "hurt"
F1

Ricciardo admits Monaco GP cancellation "hurt"

Gallery: All of Ayrton Senna's F1 race wins
F1

Gallery: All of Ayrton Senna's F1 race wins

F1's biofuel properties will open new power battle
F1

F1's biofuel properties will open new power battle

Canadian GP boss "optimistic but realistic" about race
F1

Canadian GP boss "optimistic but realistic" about race

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
Tickets
Powered by
11 Jun - 14 Jun
Tickets
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
2 Jul - 5 Jul
Tickets
16 Jul - 19 Jul
Tickets
30 Jul - 2 Aug
Tickets
27 Aug - 30 Aug
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.