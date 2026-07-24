Martin Brundle sets major target for Aston Martin's F1 Hungarian GP upgrades

Sky Sports pundit and former Formula 1 driver Martin Brundle has argued that Aston Martin's extensive list of upgrades must successfully halve its current qualifying deficit to the leading four teams.

The Silverstone outfit has introduced a huge upgrade package for the Hungarian Grand Prix, essentially bringing a B-spec car.

Speaking about the scale of the updates, Brundle claimed that the primary objective for the team is to establish a reliable technical baseline, rather than simply fending off midfield rivals or new entrants.

"Aston Martin need that to work so that there is correlation between the wind tunnel, the digital wind tunnel (CFD) and the stopwatch. That has to work," Brundle said during the Sky Sports F1 broadcast at the Hungaroring.

While the arrival of Cadillac has drawn a lot of attention across the paddock, Brundle dismissed the idea that Aston Martin's focus is on looking over its shoulder. Instead, he insisted that the target must be closing the gap to the top four teams.

"I don't think it's anything to do with Cadillac, if I'm honest," he added. "It's the deficit to the frontrunners - the top four teams. They need to halve that with this upgrade in terms of the percentage they are away from pole.

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing Photo by: Alastair Staley / LAT Images via Getty Images

"That's where Aston Martin, with that factory, that amount of resource and budget, Adrian Newey, Fernando Alonso... that's what they need."

According to the official FIA documents, Aston Martin has changed the following components: front wing, front wing endplate, nose, front corner, floor body, floor fences, floor edge, diffuser, sidepod inlet, engine cover, cooling louvres, rear suspension, rear corner, rear wing, beam wing and rear wing endplate.

Aston Martin currently sits 10th in the constructors' championship with just one point, scored by two-time champion Fernando Alonso at the Monaco Grand Prix, and is only ahead of Cadillac.